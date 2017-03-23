Party with Max at Golden Pearl Vintage (and other fashion deals and happenings)

Here are our top picks; maybe we’ll see you there.

The Golden Pearl Vintage One -Year Anniversary Sale & Party

Northeast’s Golden Pearl Vintage has quickly become a favorite stop for vintage lovers. Now it’s celebrating its first birthday with a weeklong sale, which is already in-process, and a big celebration on Saturday evening.

If you’re shopping the sale, you’ll enjoy 20-percent off their glamorous, gorgeous vintage pieces now through Saturday.

If you’d rather stop by the party, wear your favorite Golden Pearl ensemble for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate. (At least one piece of your outfit has to come from the Pearl.) They'll also have food from Drew Thomas Catering and their neighbors, Glam Doll Donuts, fashion illustrations for $10 from Claire Ward, and a performance by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Max. Sounds like fun, right? [7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25. 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.]

First Look: “The Weather Diaries” at American Swedish Institute

The weather totally impacts how we dress here in Minnesota, so we understand what the folks in Greenland and Iceland experience. This exhibit at the Swedish Institute is all about how cultural identity and fashion intersect with nature and the weather. If you visited Iceland and can’t get over how cool it was (hey, it’s a trendy travel destination these days), get a sneak peek at the show for $20 and enjoy cocktails, gallery hopping, and music from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 24. [Tickets are $15 for members; $20 for non-members. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.]

Embrace Your Style Show

Arc’s Value Village is celebrating World Down Syndrome Awareness Day with a style show at its Bloomington location. As you know, when you shop at Arc, your money goes towards helping support the Arc Twin Cities, giving people with disabilities more opportunities and a better life. Local stylists will be dressing the cast of diverse models in a variety of thrifted fashions from Arc, and celebrating everyone’s uniqueness and individuality. The event is free, too, so stop by to support them and maybe do a little thrifting. [Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to noon. Arc’s Value Village, 10546 France Ave. S., Bloomington.]

Spring Antiques & Vintage Market

Does the advent of spring make you want to change things up in both your wardrobe and your home? This antiques and vintage event, presented by A Gathering of Friends, might be the place to do just that. Eighteen local antiques and vintage dealers will be setting up shop at Bachman’s Greenhouse in south Minneapolis for a weekend of shopping. Pro tip: This is the perfect place to take your mom (or your aunts or cousins) . Grab a few plants to bring a little bit of nature into your home. [Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2. Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.]

