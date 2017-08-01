Party photography from Nye's last days (and other art parties worth your time)

Over the Rainbow: Last Days of Nye's Closing Reception



Where it’s at: Corner Store Gallery NE, 501 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.



What it’s about: Still feeling nostalgic about Nye’s Polonaise Room? Never fear, there’s still a chance to catch a closing reception for a show of photographs from the popular Northeast bar’s last days. Featuring work by Mike Madison and Steven Cohen, the images captures all the emotion, camaraderie, and joviality of Nye’s.



Why you should go: Two award-winning photographers, known mostly for their music photography, decided independently to document Nye’s last days. The iconic spot is filled with memories of Twin Cities culture spanning decades, so capturing its last moments seems fitting. Madison and Cohen came together earlier this year to each show their perspective on the historic closing. Come raise your glass one more time for the bar and restaurant at the Corner Stone Gallery.



When: 5-10 p.m. Sunday.





(Keith Miesel)

Summer Shindig at Casket Arts



Where it’s at: Casket Arts, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.



What it’s about: The Casket Arts building takes its First Thursday open studio event outdoors for its second annual Summer Shindig. There’ll be a party outside of the building in the parking lot with local art, live music, food from Butcher Salt, sweet treats from Fro Yo Soul, and arts activities for families. There will also be art inside the studios.



Why you should go: It’s art, it’s a party, it’s a thing to do with the kiddos, and there’s live entertainment and food to boot. Come celebrate summer with these Northeast artists and find deals on paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, and more.



When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday.





Art~Vino~Calaveras at the Solera Building



Where it’s at: Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.



What it’s about: For a number of years, Proyecto Zenteotl has been pulling off an amazing and ever-growing Festival de las Calaveras event in late October/early November, celebrating all that the Twin Cities Latinx community has to offer. This year, it’s going to be bigger and better than ever, and to make that happen, they are having a pre-party that doubles as a fundraiser.



Why you should go: This is a chance to see some fantastic artwork by local Latinx artists, get your live portrait done by Pacha Galaviz, have some wine, listen to music, and build excitement for this year’s festival. While you’re at it, you can wander around the Solar Arts Building to see the other open studio events as part of the building’s First Thursday event.



When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday (the Solar Arts Building opens at 5 p.m.).





Andrew Braunberger: Exhibition Reception



Where it’s at: Spectrum Artworks, 825 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.



What it’s about: Years ago, artist Andrew Braunberger ran across a quote by Chogyam Trungpa about how life is basically like being inside a Cuisinart, getting blended very slowly. When the appliance gets turned on really fast, it allows you to swim freely. So Braunberger is calling his show “Winging it like a Cuisinart” in honor of Trungpa, exhibiting off his assemblages, including older works and newer explorations whirled up in new forms.



Why you should go: Spectrum Artworks is a wonderful organization that supports artists living with mental illness. This is an opportunity to check out the space and enjoy the inspired, improvisational work of Andrew Braunberger.



When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday.