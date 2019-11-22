Party in Rice Park, Clash celebration at Brit's, winter markets: 38 free things to do this weekend

Artblok holiday sale L-R: Foci MN, Johanna Helmin, Karlotta Designs

FRIDAY:

2010 Artblok 2019 Holiday Sale

This weekend, Artblok is hosting an open studio night showcasing over 30 artists working out of the building. New artists this year include stone- and crystal-jewelry maker Karlotta Designs, and Johanna Helmin, whose paintings feature portraits and guitars. Returning favorites like Foci MN will offer highly giftable glass ornaments and other festive items. Should you require sustenance, Totally Baked Donuts will be serving up vegan/gluten-free treats in seasonal flavors. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 22; 12-8 p.m. Nov. 23; 12-5 p.m. Nov. 24; Free. 2010 Artblok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Minni Anjunafamily: Ugly Sweater Party

Featuring DJs Devyn Drufke and Leo Himself, presented by Dance Agenda. 9 p.m. Nov. 22; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Handmade for the Holidays Happy Hour and Trunk Show

Featuring hand-printed linens, paper goods, and gifts from local vendors, with complimentary festive drinks and treats while you shop. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 22; Free. Rock Paper Scissors Goods, 4806 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-0269.



Kate Malanaphy

With happy hour during musical performances. 9-11 p.m. Nov. 22; Free. Apoy, 4301 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-4719.

Patrick Sansone, "100 Polaroids"

Patrick Sansone: 100 Polaroids

Featuring enlarged prints from the Polaroids of the photographer/Wilco musician. Nov. 21-Jan. 4; Free. Jon Oulman Gallery, 1106 Payne Avenue, St. Paul.

Mine

With Falcon Arrow and Repeat Bias. 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Take the Weekend

With Pure Substance and Exactly No. 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

"After Dark" at Praxis Gallery

After Dark

International group photography exhibition. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 22. Daily from Nov. 22-Dec. 18; Free. Praxis Gallery and Photographic Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5520.



Rumination

Photographic installation artwork by Sarah Weiss, including dance performances by Ayumi Shafer of DanceBARN Collective and music score by Benjamin Soma. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 22. Free. Praxis Gallery and Photographic Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5520.

2019 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring handmade fiber arts and crafts from a variety of local and global artists, holiday gift ideas, demonstrations, hands-on activities, meet the maker fests every Sat., and work by featured artist Wendy Richardson. Nov. 1-Dec. 24; Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Fall Flower Show

Sunken garden in full bloom with hundreds of chrysanthemums of many different cultivars. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from Oct. 5-Dec. 1; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Minnesota Waldorf School Holiday Fair and Artisan Marketplace

Featuring local vendors and artisans, with a Snow Fairy Gift Garden for the kids. Adults only on Fri. night, with free wine and cheese and live music by the OK Factor. More info at mnwaldorf.org/holiday-fair. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23; Free. Minnesota Waldorf School, 70 E. Cty Road B, Maplewood; 651-487-6700.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

MCAD Art Sale Tom Bierlein

SATURDAY:

MCAD Art Sale 2019

Every winter, just before Thanksgiving, MCAD hosts this huge alumni and student art sale, with pieces packed into every nook and cranny of the event’s space. There will be over 7,000 items for sale by over 400 artists working in just about every medium imaginable: paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, comic-book illustration, furniture, and more. Prices and sizes are just as varied; you might score a tiny $25 masterpiece or a $1,000 work that covers your entire entryway. This is a three-day event. Thursday’s VIP reception will include appetizers and beverages. If that $150 ticket price is way too much for you, don’t worry: There will be plenty of potential purchases at Friday’s more economical reception, and still many opportunities to find a treasure at Saturday’s free open sale. Pick a corner and pore over every possibility, or wander the halls until you find something that catches your eye. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23. $25-$30 Fri.; Free Sat. Minneapolis College Of Art And Design, 2501 S. Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-384-7917. --Jessica Armbruster

London Calling 40th Anniversary Party

Featuring Rude Girl performing the legendary Clash album in its entirety, with discounts on Deschutes pints. 6 p.m. Nov. 23; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

A Grand Makers Market

Indoor pop-up shop in the Bread & Chocolate building. Free Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. A Grand Experience, at Grand Avenue and Victoria Street, St. Paul; 612-238-3930.

Jalopy

With Super Flasher, the Usual Things, and Francis Gum. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Bored

With Hangover Factory, Actual Screenshot, and Sons of Gloria. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Marlin Levison/Star Tribune

Welcome Winter

As the weather turns frigid, Rice Park turns into a winter wonderland, enticing locals to enjoy holiday decorations, celebrate the coldest months at the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, and skate at the ice rink until it melts into spring. It all begins again this weekend with phase one: twinkling lights. Leading up to the big plug-in will be a handful of family-friendly activities and entertainment, including performances from the Minnesota Dance Collaborative and the Teddy Bear Band. Following a brief opening ceremony will be the grand finale, where the giant tree will be lit with sparkling lights as fireworks go off above. Phase 2 will be on December 6, when the Winter Skate starts up. This year it’s moving from the Landmark Center to the St. Paul Saints’ ballpark, where the 40-foot super slide will also return. 4-7 p.m. Nov. 23; Free. Rice Park, St. Paul. –Jessica Armbruster



Barrels & Beards

Magically, facial hair is bringing people together to raise funds for a good cause. This Saturday, the Minnesota Beard and Moustache Coalition is teaming up with HeadFlyer Brewing for an evening of beer, beards, and philanthropy, raising money for the American Cancer Society. During the day, two unique takes on the brewery’s barrel-aged imperial stout will be offered: a Vanilla BAMF’D and Coconut BAMF’D. Singer/songwriter Preston Gunderson will provide tunes. Folks with smooth faces are welcome here too, of course. 1-10 p.m. Nov. 23; Free. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-567-6345. –Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Jazz Sampler Volume Three Release Party

Featuring performances from three of the bands on the compilation, including the Steve Kenny Quartet. 7 p.m. Nov. 23; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

"Sketches from the Field: Sketchbook Drawings, Ephemera, and Prints" Mike Lynch

Sketches from the Field: Sketchbook Drawings, Ephemera & Prints by Mike Lynch

Opening reception and pop-up sale 12-5 p.m. Sat., Nov. 23. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



Bridges of Song: Choral music of Finland, Estonia and Latvia

Featuring CorVoce Chamber Choir. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; Free; donations accepted. St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 1660 W. Cty Road B, Roseville; 651-631-1510.



Healthy Life Expo

Featuring exhibitors, speaker presentations, demonstrations, product sampling, giveaways, and live entertainment. Tickets and more info at www.mediamaxevents.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23-24; $6; free with food shelf donation. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-335-6000.



MN Sinfonia Holiday Pops

Family concert filled with traditional holiday songs, featuring Isabel Li. 2 p.m. Nov. 23; Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511. 7 p.m. Nov. 23; Free. First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul; 651-774-0344.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Plate & Parcel Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Nov. 2-Dec. 22; Free. Wagners Garden Centers, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-922-6907.



Sound+Vision MN Pop Culture Collectibles Show

Dealers selling music, comic books, toys, figurines, sports, music, film, and nostalgia memorabilia. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23; Free. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive, Woodbury; 651-739-9433.

Handmade for the Holidays L-R: Elements Jewelry Design, Juniper and Spruce, Sweet Mama

SUNDAY:

Handmade for the Holidays

Featuring a variety of local makers selling high quality artisan-made gifts. 12-5 p.m. Nov. 24; Free. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis.

Iron Kingdom

With Volsunga Saga and Hill of Crosses. 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Paul Otremba’s 'Levee'

Posthumously presented by Patricia Hampl, Leslie Adrienne Miller, Jennifer Grotz, and Mark Ehling. 2 p.m. Nov. 24; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.