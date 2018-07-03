Parties, beach bums, and beer: What to wear (and drink) this Fourth of July

It’s going to be hot, hot, hot, and sunny for the holiday and its accompanying long weekend (that is, if you’re lucky enough not to have to go back to work after Wednesday). If your week is packed with Fourth-adjacent activities, here’s what you should be wearing (or gifting!) at each of them.

If you’re going to a cabin…

Your cabin, a friend’s cabin, a family cabin, a rental; no matter which one you choose, it’s one of the best ways to spend this holiday. Before you depart, hit up Wilson & Willy’s in the North Loop to shop their 20% off sale, which goes through the Fourth of July. Pick up a cute weekender or tote bag for yourself and grab some coffee from Spyhouse and spicy honey from Bushwick Kitchen for your weekend hosts or grill-out companions. (Wilson & Willy’s, 211 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis)

If you’re hanging out at a BBQ …

The forecast calls for hot dogs, humidity, and Hamm’s. Stay cool in a swingy little sundress made of breathable fibers like linen or cotton; polyester will have you sweating! Proper in Uptown has a bunch of very cute, very fun, and very festive red, white, and blue dresses, so you’ll definitely be on theme and on trend. (Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis)

If someone’s tying the knot …

Hey, it’s a great excuse for extra fireworks. The best-dressed wedding guest shops at Mille in south Minneapolis. Yes, their pieces are a bit more expensive than other local shops, but each one is unique and versatile; you’ll be able to wear their Ulla Johnson, Ganni, and Rixo London dresses to weddings, work, and weekend brunches. Their sale section is popping right now, so get clicking and get dressed. (Mille, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis)

If you’re hitting up the nearest pool or beach in sight…

Are you staking claim to a sandy spot and hanging out there all weekend? Great idea. Big Island Swim has you covered come sunny beach days, and they’ve even got Fourth of July-themed swimwear that isn’t tacky. Just throw some shorts over your star-emblazoned one-piece and you’re ready to watch the fireworks at your favorite local park. Done and done. (Big Island Swim, 229 Water St., Excelsior/Galleria Edina)

If you’re hanging with the family …

Get your hands on Surly’s new Rosé Lager immediately. Sure, it’s not exactly fashion, but rosé is still trending hardcore, and it will make family time so much more fun. It should be rolling out to stores this week.