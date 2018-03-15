Parties at the Walker and Mia: Art happenings worth your time this week

"Redline"

Redline Exhibition Opening



Where it’s at: Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artist Celestia Morgan uses art to take on housing discrimination in a solo show put on by Juxtaposition Arts. Drawing on research from what happened in Birmingham, Alabama, where people were denied services and loans based on the demographics of their neighborhood, Morgan’s photographs illustrate a history of redlining from the Depression era to recent times.

Why you should go: Morgan’s investigations, merging historical and contemporary maps with meditative photography, the artist challenges systemic racism that permeates to this day.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday; exhibition runs through April 21.

Essma Imady

MAEP Opening: Essma Imady, "Thicker than Water"



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Syrian refugee/Minnesota artist Essma Imady searches for the untold stories of the refugees. She probes beyond what we read about in the news, sharing the hidden anxieties, tensions, and other emotions that refugees and immigrants -- especially parents and children -- face.

Why you should go: It’s good to keep the Minnesota Artists Exhibitions Program in your regular rotation. The curated program highlights the best artists in the state, giving them a gallery room in the museum to feature their work. This happening, showcasing the work of Imady, a filmmaker, sculptor, and installation artist, looks like it’s one not to miss.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition runs through June 24.

Mia

Third Thursday: Local Music Sampler with First Avenue

Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Hey, since you’re already going to be at Mia for the MAEP opening, you might as well stick around and hang out at the museum’s Third Thursday event, co-presented with First Avenue and 7th Street Entry. This month, Mia is celebrating local music, with guests that include Hot Date, Dua, and Jessica Manning doing pop up performances throughout the museum. In addition, DJ Jimmy TwoTimes will be providing some tunes. Stop by the photobooth to get a pic, make your own cassette tape album cover, and take in Robert Wilson’s “Power and Beauty in China’s Last Dynasty” for free. (Sign up to become a member -- also free -- in order to gain access. Check online to RSVP.)

Why you should go: Usually the special exhibitions at Mia cost $20, so it’s definitely worth it to go to this event to see the exhibition for free. It’s an art show unlike anything you’ve probably ever experienced before, highlighting Mia’s incredible collection of Qing dynasty objects in an experience that is full of sounds, smells and lighting.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

Allen Ruppersberg, 'Howl' installation

After Hours Party: Allen Ruppersberg



Where it’s at: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: With “Allen Ruppersberg: Intellectual Property 1968–2018,” the conceptual artist gets his first retrospective in 30 years. In this enormous show that includes pieces that have been in private collections in Europe and elsewhere, you’ll see work that draws on vestiges of the American vernacular, including early installations like Al’s Cafe and more recent letterpress posters, drawings, and films.

Why you should go: This is the kind of show that hopefully will inspire conversation. Whether you’re appreciating Ruppersberg’s comics, installations, multimedia pieces, or sculpture, the idea is ideas is the most important thing, second to form. Hopefully there will be lots to talk about and ponder.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Friday; exhibition runs through July 29.