Park parties, '90s jams, and Labor Day fun: 46 free things to do this weekend

'The Wizard of Oz'

FRIDAY:

The Wizard of Oz

Movie features a pre-screening sing-along concert with VocalEssence. Prizes for best costume. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Dirt Train

With Sexy Delicious and Rachel Hanson. 10 p.m. Aug. 31; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Former Worlds

With In the Company of Serpents, Hive, and Highgraves. 9 p.m. Aug. 31; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Thunderheads

8:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



FAM Fridays at Radisson RED

Featuring pop-up shops from local fashion designers, craft makers, visual and graphic designers, and more. 8 p.m. to midnight. Radisson RED Minneapolis Downtown, 609 S. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-252-5400.

Blooming Butterflies

Hundreds of butterflies from Africa, Asia, and the Americas flying freely in an indoor garden environment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from June 15-Sept. 3; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Teresa Cox, Alexander Tylevich

Form and Influence

Work by Teresa Cox and Alexander Tylevich. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Aug. 31. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.

Free once inside the Fair:

Chastity Brown

8 p.m. Daily from Aug. 31-Sept. 1; Free with fair admission. Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

Tropical Zone Orchestra

8 p.m. Daily from Aug. 31-Sept. 1; Free with fair admission. International Bazaar, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Steve Augeri

8:30 p.m. Daily from Aug. 31-Sept. 1; Free with fair admission. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

Jams, '90s style. Getty Images/iStockphoto

SATURDAY:

Hey, That's My '90s Jam Dance Party

Instead of a rock lineup of local and touring bands, this week the 331 will turn into a dance floor as DJs spin tunes from the ’90s. The era brought us many danceable anthems, from gangster rap to bubblegum pop. Whether you’re waiting for Snoop Dog or the Spice Girls, something will catch your memory and pull you to the dance floor. This long-running yet sporadic dance night features sets from Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept. 1; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.—Jessica Armbruster

Kelz Musik Live

9 p.m. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Scratch & Dent & Sniff Sale

Aesthetic Apparatus hosts its annual $5 art print and gig poster sale. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grumpy's Bar & Grill, 1111 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612 340-9738

Dead Media

Dead Media Anniversary

Featuring a 10-hour set from Brendan Wells Plant Music, grab bags, records, books, and cassette discounts, plus 20 percent off everything in-store. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dead Media, 1828 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-222-1655.

Gorgatron

With Ghost Hook, Down Inferno, and King Goro. 9 p.m. Sept. 1; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Dorothy Mayer, Lisa Truax

Indefinite Equilibrium

Works by Lisa Truax and Doroth Mayer. Daily from Sept. 1-29; Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Labor Day Weekend Celebration

Featuring live music from Maurice Jacox (Sat.), Don King (Sun.), and No Limits Band (Mon.). 4-7 p.m. Daily from Sept. 1-3; Free. Lola on the Lake, 3000 E. Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis; 952-451-8481.

Raear (Single Release Show)

7 p.m. Sept. 1; Free. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 N. Lexington Parkway, St. Paul; 651-488-4920.

Kid-friendly fun in the garden. Image courtesy the Walker Art Center

September Free First Saturday: Sculpture Garden Shindig

Fall is almost here, but there’s still time to enjoy the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden at the Walker Art Center’s Free First Saturdays. With art and music activities happening in the garden, plus additional free programming inside the museum, it’s well worth stopping by. Artist Roman Feldhahn will be teaching folks how to make wind sculptures in the Cowles Pavilion, where Daniel Buren’s Voile/Toile— Toile/Voile colorful sails are now on display. You can also learn to play the ukulele with Approachable Music, a group that will be in the garden with 30 ukuleles. A communal paint-by-number design that mixes art and technology, put together by Caroline Karanja and Native Youth Arts Collective, will be offered. Also, kids and adults alike will enjoy DJ Frank Lyon spinning vinyl records in the garden. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 1; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. –Sheila Regan



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Normandy Kitchen Jazz Night: Travis Anderson Trio

7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 1; Free; reservations recommended. The Normandy Kitchen, 405 N. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-1400.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.



Free once inside the Fair:



SUNDAY:

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Fitz First at Four

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. 4 p.m. Every 1st Sun.; Free. The University Club of Saint Paul, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1751.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. This week’s installment is extra-vegan friendly with special vendors and organizations. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. from July 15; Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Sensory Friendly Sunday

Event for kids, teens, and adults with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities and their families, featuring art making activities, gallery exploration, and a short film, with the galleries closed to all other visitors. 8-11 a.m. Sept. 2. Free; registration is requested. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



Urban Growler's Farmers Market

Featuring beer, locally made foods, artisan items, and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.

Free once inside the Fair:



Har Mar Superstar

8:30 p.m. Daily from Sept. 2-3; Free with fair admission. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Church of Cash

8 p.m. Daily from Sept. 2-3; Free with fair admission. Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



'90s R&B Revival featuring Kathleen Johnson and Mario Dawson

8 p.m. Daily from Sept. 2-3; Free with fair admission. International Bazaar, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

MONDAY:



Open Mic Night

Acme's "Caught in the Act" open-mic night may well be the best free show in the Twin Cities. The lineup is a balanced blend of unpredictable and excitable first-timers, up-and-coming amateurs trying to impress, and the club's deep and versatile roster of house comics honing their acts. Acme's talent pool is significant: Among the club's regular performers are nationally touring headliners and established pros who have been featured on Comedy Central. The nationally renowned show, which is recorded weekly for rooftopcomedy.com, is a frequent stop for the club's prominent alumni and other notable comics passing through town. Those interested in signing up to perform should show up before 7 p.m.; competition for the handful of available slots is hot, as dozens of aspiring Twin Cities comics vie for a few minutes in front of a house that's nearly always packed, lively, and ready to laugh. 18+. 7:30 p.m. Every Mon. Free. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.—Bryan Miller

Free once inside the Fair:



