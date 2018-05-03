Parc and Flirt turn 10, a swimsuit party, and more fashion happenings this week

However, two local boutiques are celebrating a seriously huge milestone this week: cool-girl hotspot Parc in Northeast and lingerie boutique Flirt are both turning 10. These two birthday parties, plus a few other can’t-miss events, make up a very, very good shopping week in the Twin Cities.

Hackwith Designs

Hackwith X Idun Swim Party

Ready for summer and beach days? So are local clothing line Hackwith and St. Paul’s Idun boutique. They’re teaming up for a fun swim-centric event. Join them at Idun on Thursday to peruse Hackwith’s swimwear line, pick your fave silhouette, and then choose a color you love from a swatch palette. They’ll create your custom suit in time for Memorial Day, so no one else at Hidden Beach will have the same look as you. Adorable, right? You do need to RSVP for the event on Facebook. Thursday, May 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. 495 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

Parc

Parc’s 10th Birthday Celebration

As previously stated, Northeast’s little jewel Parc boutique is turning 10. Celebrate with 25% off items in the store, as well as drinks and snacks (what’s a party without a few beverages?). If you can’t make the in-store event, get 20% off online on Saturday and Sunday with code HBDPARC and say “Happy birthday!” to a very cool shop. Saturday, May 5, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 320 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Flirt

Happy Birthday Flirt!

Flirt is going all out for its birthday with cake, champagne, and 25% off the store. Spend $100 and take home a free gift with your purchase, including a La Perla thong. (If you aren’t aware, La Perla is $$$ and Kendall Jenner wears it.) A $50 purchase gets you entry into a lingerie-centric drawing, which sounds pretty darn awesome, too. Flirt is also hosting a movie event on May 17 at Trylon, and your $10 ticket purchase gets you some bubbly, plus candy or popcorn. Dress in your best ’50s attire to match the movie, Indiscreet, and you could win a free gift from Flirt. (If you need a new vintage dress, pop by Flirt’s neighbor Lula for 10% off when you mention the movie.) Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 177 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Movie, May 17 -- tickets only available at Flirt.

Flirt

Walker Jewelry & Accessories Makers Mart

Hello, perfect Mother’s Day gift. Shop for mom -- or yourself -- at the Walker’s annual Jewelry & Accessories Makers Mart. They’ve got tons of beautiful, handcrafted items from 25 local designers, so not only are you giving a unique and special gift to someone you love, you’re supporting an artist’s passion too. If you’re a Walker member, you can shop early and sip on complimentary mimosas while you peruse. Sounds like an adorable way to spend a Saturday morning. Saturday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

L-R: Karin Jacobson, Madison Holler, Seventh & Stone

Thirteen: MCTC Fashion Show

Thirteen talented graduating designers from MCTC are showcasing their work in a fashion show at the Minneapolis college, and if you’re a fan of design or interested in joining the program yourself, it’s a great (and free!) event to check out. There’s even free parking in the MCTC ramp, so you don’t have to struggle with Loring Park parking craziness. Check out their work, say congrats, and then treat yourself to a drink at Lurcat. You deserve it. Saturday, May 3, 7 p.m. 1501 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.