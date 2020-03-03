Owl art at TMORA, moonlit forests, and other art shows scheduled this week

In Response

Where it’s at: Law Warschaw Gallery, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul

What it’s about: Tricia Heuring, who curated Law Warschaw’s current exhibition, “Rituals of Regard and Recollection,” is joined by site-specific installation artist Isa Gagarin and independent curator Esther Callahan. They’ll be talking about drawing and curating through the lens of the exhibition.

Why you should go: Drawers, people interested in collecting and curating, and folks that want to develop a deeper experience when they see art may be interested in this discussion.

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Shannon Estlund

Art Reception: Nightfall by Shannon Estlund

Where it’s at: Augsburg Art Galleries, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Artist Shannon Estlund takes viewers on a moonlit hike with her Nightfall series, which feature nighttime forest paintings.

Why you should go: Shannon Estlund’s liquid-like landscapes of forests after dark feature an eerie glow. See the woods as you may not have ever seen them before.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

TMORA

Opening: A Parliament of Owls: Children's Art from Russia

Where it’s at: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Hear ye, owl lovers: Get yourself to the Museum of Russian Art this Saturday for an exhibition of children’s owl artworks. Since 2015, the International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota, has held an annual world-wide contest for young artists between the ages of 8 and 17. See their works of art at the opening reception.

Why you should go: Owls are amazing. They have binocular vision, nocturnal sleep habits, irregularly shaped ears, and toes that can face both backwards and forwards. Come marvel at these wonderful creatures as imagined through the eyes of young people.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $13; $11 seniors $11; $5 students; free under 14.

"Lately" at Circa Gallery L-R: Jeff Leonard, Ann Ledy, Josh Meillier

Opening Reception: Lately Group Show

Where it’s at: Circa Gallery, 1125 Buchanan St. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: “Lately” features new works by 18 artists from Circa’s member roster. Pieces range in medium and tone, from folded metal wall sculptures by Chicago artist Ahavani Mullen to an arctic skyscape by Minneapolis artist Lindsy Halleckson.

Why you should go: Get a dose of fresh ideas and new images in Circa’s new-ish space in Northeast.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday