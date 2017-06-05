Outdoor movie screenings and a sausage fest: Free stuff to do this week
As we head into the official months of summer, movie screenings are beginning to pop up in unconventional spaces. Whether you prefer to watch films via rooftops with bars, in a grassy park, or in a public plaza, you have options this week.
Oh yeah, and there's a Polish beer fest. Come take a look. Scroll down to the bottom of the post for trailers for each movie.
Movie Mondays: Tommy Boy
Crave Rooftop
Weekly screenings run now through September 4. See the complete schedule at www.facebook.com/CraveMinneapolis. 7 to 11 p.m. 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-1133.
Sully
Bossen Field Park
Monday at 9 p.m. 5701 S. 28th Ave., Minneapolis.
Arrival
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Tuesday at 9 p.m. 420 SE Main St., Minneapolis.
3rd Annual Polish Heritage Party
Urban Growler Brewing Company
Featuring Polish brew, including Grodziskie, sausage, traditional music, dance lessons, crafts and vendors, and live music from Dan "Daddy Squeeze" Newton. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.
Cinema and Civics: Frozen
Stevens Square Park
Wednesday night's screening begins at 7:45 p.m. with live music and snacks for sale, followed by the family-friendly movies at dusk. For more information on the lineup of films or cancellations in inclement weather, visit www.facebook.com/cinemaandcivics. 1801 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis.
The Princess Bride
Mueller Park
Wednesday at 9 p.m. 2500 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Thursday Movies: Footloose
Target Field Station
Thursday night at 7 p.m. 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis.
Gravity
Victory Memorial Drive
Thursday at 9 p.m.
