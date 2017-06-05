Oh yeah, and there's a Polish beer fest. Come take a look. Scroll down to the bottom of the post for trailers for each movie.

Movie Mondays: Tommy Boy

Crave Rooftop

Weekly screenings run now through September 4. See the complete schedule at www.facebook.com/CraveMinneapolis. 7 to 11 p.m. 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-1133.

Sully

Bossen Field Park

Monday at 9 p.m. 5701 S. 28th Ave., Minneapolis.

Arrival

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Tuesday at 9 p.m. 420 SE Main St., Minneapolis.

3rd Annual Polish Heritage Party

Urban Growler Brewing Company

Featuring Polish brew, including Grodziskie, sausage, traditional music, dance lessons, crafts and vendors, and live music from Dan "Daddy Squeeze" Newton. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Cinema and Civics: Frozen

Stevens Square Park

Wednesday night's screening begins at 7:45 p.m. with live music and snacks for sale, followed by the family-friendly movies at dusk. For more information on the lineup of films or cancellations in inclement weather, visit www.facebook.com/cinemaandcivics. 1801 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Princess Bride

Mueller Park

Wednesday at 9 p.m. 2500 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Thursday Movies: Footloose

Target Field Station

Thursday night at 7 p.m. 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis.



Gravity

Victory Memorial Drive

Thursday at 9 p.m.