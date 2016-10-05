'Orange Is the New Black' star Laverne Cox is coming to the Twin Cities Film Fest

She'll be in town at the end of the month to walk the red carpet for the screenings of two movies featured at the fest. Free CeCe! Free CeCe! is a documentary following the local case of CeCe MacDonald, a trans woman who served time in a male prison after defending herself in a bar fight that turned fatal. After her release, she went on to become an activist for prison reform and against transphobia. MacDonald and Cox both narrate the film (Cox drew some inspiration for her role as Sophia on OITNB from MacDonald's struggle).

A Q&A session with Cox will follow the two screenings at 2:45 and 3:15 p.m. on October 29. She'll also walk the red carpet at The Trans List, an HBO documentary premiering at the festival.

Dominic Rains, an up-and-coming actor with buzz surrounding his movie Burn Country, also starring James Franco and Melissa Leo, will also be part of closing festivities.

For tickets and more info on TCFF, which runs October 19 through 29, visit www.twincitiesfilmfest.org.