Oprah had a weekend here in the Twin Cities

But before her Sunday morning gig, Oprah was having fun hitting up a few tourist destinations, documenting it across social media as anyone would. A few of the things she got up to:

She and Tina Fey made their way to downtown Minneapolis to reflect on how magical the Mary Tyler Moore Show was for them when they were young. In tribute, they threw some hats in the air.

She surprised Kewpak, an Indigenous women’s running group, on the Third Avenue Bridge, where she walked arm and arm with members and received a group hug.

She made a TikTok-style vid where she freaked out about the weather and went slow-mo to Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby.”

This right here.. is a different kind of cold! 🥶🥶🥶 Thank you Minnesota. Next time see you in summer #Oprahs2020VisionTour pic.twitter.com/kTvJIFJliv — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 12, 2020

And then, she was on her way. We have no clue whether she flew out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or not, but hopefully she stopped by the restrooms if she did at the recommendation of her friend Gayle, who was so blown away with them on last January that she posted a series of vids explaining why they're so awesome. (They are pretty rad, right?)

