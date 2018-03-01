Open studios, interactive mirror installations: This week's top art happenings

Promo image

Reflection House



Where it’s at: Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Choreographer and media artist Jennifer Glaws presents an art installation and a dance performance in one. The mirrored environment, used for shows, is also open to visitors one hour before each performance as well as Thursday's open house.

Why you should go: We may not be New York, but if you look, you can find funky, creative stuff like what Glaws is doing on a regular basis in the Twin Cities. So go check out Reflection House, a piece that looks at collective self and identity through performance and installation. You can walk inside and interact with this work, which sounds extremely cool.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Open hours and performances through March 16.

Art from a previous exhibition in the space. The Show

Man & Woman at (Art)Work Opening Reception



Where it’s at: The Show, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul

What it’s about: The Show, a cooperative art space in Lowertown, is all about inclusion. The nonprofit gallery is dedicated to presenting artists from all different kinds of backgrounds and experiences, with a particular emphasis on artists with disabilities. “Man and Woman at (Art)Work” features the abstract paintings of Dan Stallsworth, and new work from Tiranke Sidime exploring mark making and handmade pattern.

Why you should go: Dan Stallsworth paintings are full of energy, color, and expression, and the works of Tiranke Sidime are playful. Check out wonderful art and be part of a thriving inclusive community.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday.

Petra Johnita Lommen, MaryBeth Garrigan

Women of Schmidt



Where it’s at: Schmidt Artists, 900 - 876 West Seventh St., St. Paul

What it’s about: Now in its third year, the “Women of Schmidt” showcase highlights the talented artists in the Schmidt artist lofts. Over 20 women will be featured, including painters, sculptors, photographers, crafts people, jewelry makers, designers, and even musicians and writers.

Why you should go: Hey! It’s women’s history month. Why not celebrate with some art by women? Enjoy the different types of pieces, and perhaps pick out something to take home.

When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

Vesna Kittelson

Altered Language Dictionaries



Where it’s at: Traffic Zone Gallery, 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Artist Vesna Kittelson transforms dictionaries into sculptural objects in this solo exhibition. Drawing on her fascination with words, as well as her experience with boundaries and thresholds as an immigrant from Croatia, Kittelson meditates on human nature with these whimsical sculptures.

Why you should go: Kittelson is no stranger to mixing visual art with the written word. Two years ago, she exhibited her marvelous artist book Da Vinci and the Drone at Form and Content. It was a cross between a book and a sculpture, and carried with it an inquisitiveness and playfulness, even with its serious themes. In her latest body of work, Kittelson goes back to words as a source for inspiration, in her continued exploration of the human condition.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Exhibition runs through April 6.