Open studios, drag queens, Grumpy Cat and James Charles at the mall: 41 free things to do this weekend

Art Attack 2018 in Northrup King Studios L-R: Work by David J. Cunningham, Laura Hallen, Sid Kaplan

FRIDAY:

Art Attack 2018

This weekend, the northeast Minneapolis arts district is throwing an epic party. At the Northrup King Studios there’s Art Attack, where over 300 artists will showcase their pieces through receptions, demonstrations, and hands-on activities. There will also be live music and food trucks parked outside. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Art This Way

Featuring open studios and receptions, food trucks, and beer from residents Indeed Brewing. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free.Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 763-234-5069.

California Dreamin'

California Dreamin’ in the California Building will invite people to explore six floors of studios with over 30 artists sharing their work. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.



Open Casket

Open Casket at Casket Arts will offer music, food truck eats, and cocktails from Vikre Distillery. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Casket Arts Community, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

"Geniale Dilletanten: Subculture in Germany in the 1980s" Images courtesy event organizers

Geniale Dilletanten: Subculture in Germany in the 1980s

Though the Berlin Wall separated East and West Germany in the 1980s, people on both sides were unified in the “Junge Wilden” (Young Wild Ones) movement. The key players were renaissance artists working across media, creating films, gallery pieces, ’zines, and music. With the power of the mixtape, dive bar stage, and handheld recording devices they created a subculture that pushed boundaries, despite living in divided countries with very clear borders. “Geniale Dilletanten,” presented by the Germanic-American Institute, will showcase the work of seven bands from the era, sharing film shorts, fashion, music, and more. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Nov. 2, featuring film screenings, music by DJ ESP, and performances. Free; donation accepted. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 900 W. 7th St., St Paul; 651-842-2980. –Jessica Armbruster



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Personhunter

With Mastiff, Cobra Czar, and Bloodgeon. 9 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Jake Duda Band

With Mike Gunther and the Total Crap Shoot and Sabyre Rae. 10 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Sharon Whitehill

Poet reads from her new collection, 'The Umbilical Universe.' 7 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, receptions, and more in the Lowertown neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

Symbiosis: Nature and Her Keepers

New works by Jessica Turtle. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Nov. 2. Nov. 2-18; Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.

Urban Forage and Cider House

Urban Forage's First Tappiversary

Urban Forage collects locally grown apples, pears, grapes, and dandelions, and uses them to create a diverse lineup of ciders and wines. They opened their taproom on East Lake one year ago, and now they’re ready to celebrate. For their First Tappiversary party, Natasha’s Pierogies food truck will be stopping by, and in-house gluten-free cheese and olive plates will be served. As for beverages, the Tappiversary marks the first time they’ve had mead on tap. Black currant cider, pear cider, and barrel-aged dry cider will also be available. 4-11 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 651-235-2726. –Loren Green

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

"Roots and Fruits" L-R: Anna Garski, 'It's A Girl'; Patricia Olson, Warm gallery poster (1976); Quimetta Perle, 'Mona Lisa'

SATURDAY:

Roots and Fruits: Exploring the History and Impact of the Women's Art Registry of Minnesota

This retrospective of the feminist artists collective WARM takes on a particular poignancy, not only because of the current cultural and political climate, but also because of the recent passing of Judith Roode, one of the group’s founding members. Still, any opportunity to gather with WARM is also a celebration of women’s creativity, resiliency, and power through art, as well as a refutation of the patriarchy. The national feminist movement of the 1970s is the backdrop for this show, in which period artworks and archival materials highlight pivotal events in WARM’s early history. Among the notables whose work is included are Harriet Bart, Sandra Menefee Taylor, Hazel Belvo, Jantje Visscher, Joyce Lyon, and, of course, Roode. To see some of this work now, 40 years later, demonstrates just how—sadly—evergreen their political protests continue to be. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 3. Nov. 3-Dec. 15; Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644. –Camille LeFevre



The Great Coffee Get Together

Featuring coffee tastings, demonstrations, coffee classes, panel discussions, tours, live screen printing by Phenom Print Studio, local food and beer, and live music from Sims of Doomtree. Registration and more info online. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Cafe Imports Warehouse, 2280 Walnut St., Suite #200, Roseville; 651-209-6102.



Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

Decomposer

With Getting Stabbed, Maggot, Lemon, and Granola Noise Helmut. 9 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Mike Nicolai

Backed by Rank Strangers, with Country Mike. 2 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., Saint Paul; 651-340-5128.

Tara Costello, John Gaunt

Passage island; not available

Solo exhibitions by Tara Costello and John Gaunt. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis.

Grand Opening: Morphe at Mall Of America

Beauty YouTuber James Charles meets with the first 250 fans. Saturday, 7 a.m. Mall of America, 60 East Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Grumpy Cat Appearance and Meet-and-Greet

Featuring photographs, Feline Rescue area, kitten cuddling booth, and Grumpy Cat scratch off tickets. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Kathy Schumann

Fire and Ice

Photographs by Kathy Schumann. Public reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Nov. 3. Oct. 22-Dec. 31; Free. Ambiente Gallerie, 505 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-424-6944.



Kit Wilson: Along the Shoreline; Holly Swift: The Edge of Water

New paintings. Artist talk with Kit Wilson 2-4:30 p.m. Sat., Nov. 3. Oct. 20-Nov. 24; Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

Photo by Carina Lofgren

November Free First Saturday: Building Bridges

Exploration of how Siah Armajani combines art and architecture, with three-dimensional structure building, drag story hour, drawing workshop, art-making activities, free gallery admission, games, and kids' films. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



Drag Story Hour

Featuring performances and readings from Pillsbury House Theatre Resident Artists Pedro Pablo (Doña Pepa) and Emily Zimmer (Old Man Zimmer), and special guest Queen Utica. 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Walker Art Center’s Makers Mart Fall 2018

Featuring work by local artists, vendors, and makers. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Public Art Alley Bike Tour

SUNDAY:



Public Art Alley Bike Tour

Neighborhood alleys can be unexpectedly magical places. You might bike by a house every day not knowing that there’s a whole new world on the other side. This Sunday, the Minneapolis Alley Initiative for Neighborhood Stimulation will take people on a ride through Powderhorn and Longfellow, where you will discover hidden works of art, including garage murals, garden sculptures, and other surprises. This is a chance to see your city from an entirely new perspective. Meet at Peace Coffee to begin your adventure. 12 p.m. Nov. 4; Free. Peace Coffee, 3262 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-877-7760. –Jessica Armbruster



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Linden Hills Chamber Orchestra and the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Senior Choir

Performing Mozart's 'Requiem in D Minor.' 4 p.m. Nov. 4; Free. Jehovah Lutheran Church, 1566 Thomas Ave., St. Paul; 651-644-1421.



Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 4-Dec. 23; Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Sensory Friendly Sunday

Event for kids, teens, and adults with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities and their families, featuring art making activities, gallery exploration, and a short film, with the galleries closed to all other visitors. 8-11 a.m. Nov. 4; Free; registration is requested. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre Presents: Flamenco Íntimo

Dance performance and multimedia children's puppet show, 'Tra Ti Ti Tran Tran Toro,' at 2 p.m. 7 p.m. Nov. 4; Free; donations accepted. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.