Open Streets Minneapolis is happening in 2020… for now!
Each summer, Open Streets Minneapolis hosts a series of festivals that close off a well-trafficked road to cars, encouraging foot traffic instead.
The events are part of a worldwide movement intended to showcase neighborhoods and artists. Often these parties include live music, sidewalk sales, dance parties, and extra room for cyclists.
The Minneapolis iteration of Open Streets is celebrating its 10th year in 2020. And while some things are still up in the air, this week they have announced a tentative schedule for the summer. Normally, things kick off in June, but since we’re all in COVID-19 prison, they’re hoping to start in July, with street closing potentially running into the fall (fingers crossed).
On the plus side? Closing off a street means there’s more room for pedestrians to spread out. Check out the schedule -- so far! -- below:
Open Streets Franklin: Sunday, July 12
Open Streets East Lake: Sunday, July 26
Open Streets Northeast: Sunday, August 2
Open Streets West Broadway: Saturday, September 12
Open Streets Nicollet: Date to be determined
Open Streets Lyndale: Date to be determined
Open Streets Minnehaha: Date to be determined
You can find more info and updates at openstreetsmpls.org.