Open Streets Minneapolis is happening in 2020… for now!

The events are part of a worldwide movement intended to showcase neighborhoods and artists. Often these parties include live music, sidewalk sales, dance parties, and extra room for cyclists.

The Minneapolis iteration of Open Streets is celebrating its 10th year in 2020. And while some things are still up in the air, this week they have announced a tentative schedule for the summer. Normally, things kick off in June, but since we’re all in COVID-19 prison, they’re hoping to start in July, with street closing potentially running into the fall (fingers crossed).

On the plus side? Closing off a street means there’s more room for pedestrians to spread out. Check out the schedule -- so far! -- below:

Open Streets Franklin: Sunday, July 12

Open Streets East Lake: Sunday, July 26

Open Streets Northeast: Sunday, August 2

Open Streets West Broadway: Saturday, September 12

Open Streets Nicollet: Date to be determined

Open Streets Lyndale: Date to be determined

Open Streets Minnehaha: Date to be determined

You can find more info and updates at openstreetsmpls.org.