Open Streets Minneapolis, a rooftop party, space flicks at Trylon: A-List 5.29-6.4

Nate Jackson Image courtesy the standup

WEDNESDAY 5.29

Nate Jackson

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Washington State is probably known more for music than comedy, yet it has given us the likes of Kermet Apio (via Hawaii), Gabriel Rutledge, and Adam Ray, to name just a few. Add Nate Jackson to that list. The native of Lacey, Washington (suburban Olympia) is quickly becoming a top headliner with dozens of TV appearances under his belt. “I need to find a new church,” he tells an audience. “I’m tired of going to black people churches. It’s too long. My church starts at 10 in the morning and we get out at night. Jesus is not coming back. We gotta leave if you want him to come back. No one saw him the first time, can we please go? It’s 2:30; I’m checking football scores on my phone.” Of course not everyone in the congregation feels the same. “There’s a lady that sings at my church every Sunday. She’s not in the choir, she’s just hopeful. She’s just one of those people that goes to church to out-church everybody else.” Comedy fans may also know Jackson from his work on MTV’s Wild ’N Out. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

THURSDAY 5.30

Celica Meets Butoh

Bryant-Lake Bowl

Performance artist Masanari Kawahara and musician Sho Nikaido team up for a sensory overload featuring music, movement, and video at the Bryant-Lake Bowl. Kawahara is an actor, puppeteer, and performer whose skills in Japanese butoh movement transfix audiences with a haunting presence. Here he brings his specialized technique to dialogue with Nikaido’s solo band, Celica, which is releasing its first album,Bouquet for the Sunset U’ve Never Seen. The album comes with a newsprint zine that includes artwork created by Nikaido, and is inspired by his recent visit home to Japan. 7 p.m. $8/$10 at the door. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737. —Sheila Regan

LynLake Brewery

FRIDAY 5.31

Summer Rooftop Kickoff Weekend

LynLake Brewery

The Lyn-Lake neighborhood has plenty of great patios, but rooftop bars are harder to find. The LynLake Brewery has one, and will be opening it up this weekend with a three-day summer party. Things kick off Friday with acoustic music and the chance to win free beer for a year. On Saturday, folks will continue to enjoy skyline views while the brewery debuts its brand-new Sota Summer Berry Sour, and local T-shirt makers Sota Clothing will host a caravan pop-up. Festivities conclude on Sunday during Open Streets with a beer run, which is part of the MN Brewery Running Series, plus log-rolling demonstrations (presumably not on the roof). Free. 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-224-9682. Though Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Jimmy Pardo

Acme Comedy Co.

“I tore my labrum,” Jimmy Pardo reports from his home in Los Angeles. “I went to see the movie Free Solo, about Alex Honnold, the guy who climbed El Capitan with no ropes, no carabiners, no nothing.” The film ended, and Pardo got up to leave, holding a half-eaten tub of popcorn and his soft drink. “I didn’t see a half-step, and in front of a packed matinee on a Sunday afternoon in West Los Angeles, I trip and, because I’m holding two things, I’m not able to brace myself. I fall in such a way that I bounce off a chair, then against the wall, then to the ground.” He ended up with a rug-burned arm and the aforementioned torn labrum. “So, what I’m saying is, I watched a movie about a guy who climbed a mountain with no equipment whatsoever, and I can’t leave the movie theater without injuring myself.” Last year, Pardo recorded an episode of his popular podcast, Never Not Funny, at Acme. “This time it’s just me, talking about my belt that I’ve been talking about for three years,” he says. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Theatre in the Round

The heart and soul of the Western isn’t forged by the sprawling landscapes but in the volatile mix of humanity occupying those spaces. Recognizing this, rising British playwright Jethro Compton has refashioned The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance into an intimately drawn character study. Adapted from the original short story by Dorothy M. Johnson (which also provided the basis for the revered John Ford film), the drama centers on Ransome Foster, an idealistic attorney from New York City who is journeying west by stagecoach when he is viciously accosted by the notorious outlaw Liberty Valance. Though brutally beaten, Foster refuses to flee the town, instead dedicating himself to promoting law and order. His determination earns the reluctant respect of taciturn cowboy Tom Doniphon, and the consoling affections of a kindhearted local, Hallie. Liberty Valance doesn’t take so kindly to the intrusion, however, leading to a conflict that entangles all of the central characters. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $18-$22. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010.Through June 23 —Brad Richason

City Pages Beer Festival

SATURDAY 6.1

City Pages Beer Festival 2019

The Shops at West End

Each summer, City Pages throws a beer festival where revelers can try over 40 brews. This year, we’re returning to the Shops at West End, where you can enjoy some sun (hopefully) while sampling selections from local beermakers like HeadFlyer, Insight, Tin Whiskers, Waconia, Excelsior, and Lift Bridge. City Pages beer writer Jerard Fagerberg, aka Zaddy Suds, will be in attendance, so if you want to debate with him about a review or toast to a selection, you can do that here. Food trucks will be stopping by, there will be a variety of live music, and games will keep drinkers entertained. For those who need a break between brews, NessAlla Kombucha, Duluth Coffee Company, Sportsman's Redneck Juice, and Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey will also be pouring drinks. VIP tickets score you early admission, a special seating area, free food, and a selection of full-sized beers (including our collab with 56 Brewing, Press Check Sour IPA). A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit JCI Hopkins. Find tickets at beerfest.citypages.com. 21+. 4 to 8 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. $33; $59 VIP; $14 designated driver. 1621 W. End Blvd., St. Louis Park. —Jessica Armbruster



My Sister in This House

|The Crane Theater

At the heart of Wendy Kesselman’s unnerving drama My Sister in This House reside some disturbing questions about human nature. Based on a ghastly crime committed in a French village in the early 1930s, the play speculates on the conditions that led two live-in housekeepers, sisters known for having docile dispositions, to brutally murder their employer, a bourgeois, middle-aged woman, and her teenage daughter. Steadily ratcheting up the tension, Kesselman develops a troubling profile of unraveling minds, both in the mother and daughter who live in callous insouciance to any matters outside their class concerns, and the two sisters whose isolated attic quarters have exacerbated their alienation from the outside world. The imposed detachment of the sisters’ existence gives rise to a desperate codependency in which increasingly violent fantasies become harder to repress with each indignation. Kesselman’s narrative runs on an anxiety amplified by inevitability. Mounted by Theatre Pro Rata under the seasoned direction of Carin Bratlie Wethern, My Sister provocatively asserts the perils of a stagnant social order that forsakes the slightest recognition of common humanity. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, plus June 3; 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16. $14-$41. 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-548-1380. Through June 16 —Brad Richason

Minneapolis Oddities and Curiosities Expo

Minneapolis Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Minneapolis Convention Center

Can the Minneapolis Convention Center become a macabre circus of mystery? The dark minds behind the Minneapolis Oddities & Curiosities Expo are going to try their darndest to do so this weekend. You’ll find a mix of weird and wonderful here, including goth tchotchkes like mounted bat bones, sinister terrariums, voodoo dolls, questionable things in jars, and dark art. Taxidermy will abound, and there will even be workshops and classes you can take if you’d like to learn how to preserve dead things. Suspension artists will perform onstage, and tattoo artists will be on hand for those looking to get inked. Find more details at www.odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10; $20 VIP. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Eddie Izzard

Historic State Theatre

As a Brit who has performed for audiences all over the world, Eddie Izzard has discovered that no country has a national sense of humor. “Humor is human, that’s my theory,” he states. “It’s not national. There is no American, British, or German sense of humor. It just doesn’t exist. But what there is—and you can compare this to theater, film, and music—is a mainstream sense of humor and more of an alternative sense of humor.” A few years ago, Izzard began performing in French and German, but he doesn’t adjust his act for those audiences. “Being a very driven person, but also a lazy one, I didn’t want to come up with new stuff all the time. I wanted one set that works around the world, kind of like a really good film.” One subject he discusses in his act is human sacrifice. “That’s the birth of extremism,” he says. “We have to kill people for our god as opposed to doing something positive like a rain dance. Why would gods want us to kill something they put on earth? It doesn’t make any sense.” 8 p.m. $54-$76. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson

Grand Old Day Star Tribune

SUNDAY 6.2

Grand Old Day

Grand Avenue

Turns out Grand Old Day isn’t canceled after all. The popular St. Paul street festival nearly wasn’t this year, as the Grand Avenue Business Association voted to take a year off due to financial reasons. But it was back on after two St. Paulites, Andy Rodriguez and Ashley LeMay, decided to organize a pub crawl, called Grand Old Day Anyway, along with a successful GoFundMe campaign. Soon after, the association was able to leverage sponsorships and work with the city to bring back the full festival. Things kick off this Sunday with a parade along Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, followed by music, beer gardens, a street fair, roving entertainment, food, children’s activities, and more. The entertainment area is between Dale and Lexington, and that bar crawl is still happening. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free; $25 for the bar crawl (thelexmn.com); beer garden wristbands are $10 (grandave.com). Grand Avenue, from Dale to Lexington, St. Paul. —Sheila Regan

Magnificent Desolation

Trylon Cinema/Heights Theater

Fifty years after Apollo 11 touched down on its surface, the moon remains a source of endless fascination, embodying not just our aspirations for discovery, but also our fears of what dangers could lurk in the infinite expanse of space. These impressions are just two of the many lunar depictions drawn by the Trylon Cinema’s summer-long series Magnificent Desolation. From an early science-fiction effort from the Soviet Union (Aelita: Queen of Mars, 1924) to a more contemporary tale of astronomical madness (Moon, 2009), the 25 films in this sweeping series forge a varied profile of the celestial subject. Selections have been categorized into five themes: space adventure, space opera, space revolt, space madness, and space horror. Moviegoers can explore a veritable galaxy of genres, including documentary (For All Mankind, 1989), horror (Alien, 1979), camp classics (Barbarella, 1968), cerebral thrillers (Solaris, 1971), and a Queen-scored actioner (Flash Gordon, 1980). Befitting its vaulted reputation, Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) will be honored with a special screening at the Heights on a 70mm print created in 2018. Find tickets and showtimes at www.trylon.org. $8-$12. Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; 612-424-5468. Through August 27 —Brad Richason

Open Streets Lyndale

Lyndale Avenue

This Sunday, the Open Streets series returns with a car-free day of fun. Throughout the summer, main drags around town will close to cars, opening the streets to cyclists, rollerbladers, and pedestrians. Each installment will feature a variety of things to see and do, including live music, street performers, morning yoga sessions, sidewalk sales, art making, skateboard stunts, and plenty of fun people-watching. Things kick off this weekend on Lyndale Avenue South, and other stops this summer include street parties along Lake and Minnehaha (July 21), northeast Minneapolis (August 4), Franklin Avenue (August 25), on the U of M campus (September 8), along West Broadway on the North Side (September 14), and on Nicollet Avenue South (September 22). Find more details at www.openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lyndale Avenue South, from 22nd to 54th Streets, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Celebrating Native artists with in-depth exhibitions in a range of media has become a signature of the Minneapolis Institute of Art, which was often viewed in the past as one of the whitest, most traditional of the city’s artistic edifices (right down to its alabaster columned entrance and marble halls). This exhibition—with accompanying film series, gallery talks, and symposiums—will seal its progressive reputation for presenting the overlooked. “Heart of Our People: Native Women Artists” is the first major thematic exhibition to explore the artistic achievements of Native women, and it’s also set to travel nationally. The show includes more than 115 works, dating from ancient times to the present, and was organized by Native women curators and advisors. $20; free for kids under 17 and Native attendees (RSVP for a pass). 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. Through August 18 —Camille LeFevre