Open Streets, massive art fairs, a pop-up dog park: 38 free things to do this weekend

Minneapolis Cider Company

FRIDAY:

Grand Opening Ciderbration

After popping up at events like Lowertown Sounds and the Minnesota Cider Fest, the Minneapolis Cider Company is opening up a brick-and-mortar space. This weekend, they’ll be celebrating with a wide array of things to see, do, and drink. There'll be new releases, including a bourbon-barrel-aged cider, new cocktails like the Royale Cider and the Oak Savanna, and even a popsicle, Raspberry Fields Forever. Other fun on the schedule: sampling, s’mores making, a Saturday morning yoga session, live music, and cider-making demonstrations. Sunday happenings are dog-friendly, with a pop-up pet park hosted by Wags & Whiskers Animal Rescue of MN, brunch by Northbound Smokehouse, and a Bloody Mary cider cocktail release. 3-11 p.m. Aug. 2; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 4; Free. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE 9th St., Minneapolis; 612-886-1357. --Jessica Armbruster

Movies in the Park: Goosebumps 2

6:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Sibley Manor, 1300 Maynard Dr. W., St. Paul.

Be Kind, Rewind! 90’s/00’s Bangerz & Jamz

9 p.m. Fri. Free. Moxy Minneapolis Uptown, 1121 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-822-5020.

Blaha

With New Primals, Din-Din, and Ex Nuns. 10 p.m. Aug. 2; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Palm Friends

With the Personas, the Bloodies, and Flower Stalks. 9 p.m. Aug. 2; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Powderhorn 24 Community Ride

A 24-hour bike ride through Powderhorn and other parts of south Minneapolis. Registration and more info at powderhorn24.com. 7 p.m. Aug. 2. $24 to ride; free to watch. Midtown Greenway Coalition, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-879-0103.

Whyyyyyyy? 'Super Mario Bros.'

Super Mario Bros.

The vast majority of movies based on video games are total bombs. This legacy of crap began in 1993, when Super Mario Bros. was released into theaters, laying a curse on the genre like a Pandora’s box that can never be closed again. The film stars Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi, plumber brothers living their lives in Brooklyn. When Luigi goes on a date with Daisy, an NYU student looking for dinosaur bones under the Brooklyn Bridge, the couple, along with Mario, find themselves falling through a portal to another dimension where Bowser (Dennis Hopper) rules a bunch of suit-wearing dinosaur creatures with beady eyes and tiny heads. He’s trying to get his hands on some magic rock, because... power? It’s all really stupid and nonsensical, and it’s pretty obvious that the producers and scriptwriters involved knew nothing about Nintendo’s flagship video game. But that’s part of its charm, and its curse. See it for yourself at Lake Harriet this week. Black Market Brass will warm up the crowd with music. 6:30-11:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785. --Jessica Armbruster

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. every first Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, receptions, and more in the neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. every First Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



Stuck in the Middle

Featuring throwback jams from the '00s and '90s. 9 p.m. Aug. 2; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Summer Jam Tribute Fest

Featuring music by tribute bands Madd Company (Bad Company), Free Fallin (Tom Petty), SFO (Journey), Heartless (Heart), the Crown Jewels (Queen), Rubber Soul (the Beatles), and Transit Authority (Chicago), with a car show, bingo, silent auction, food, beer tent, raffle, jewelry booth, wine toss, and bake shoppe. 5-10 p.m. Aug. 1; 5-10:30 p.m. Aug. 2; 1-10:30 p.m. Aug. 3; 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Free. Immaculate Conception Church, 4030 Jackson St. NE, Columbia Heights; 763-788-9062.

Uptown Art Fair Star Tribune

Uptown Art Fair 2019

Originating in 1964 as a means of fostering support for the neighborhood’s artistic enclave, the Uptown Art Fair now draws an attendance surpassed only by the Minnesota State Fair. But even with a crowd expected to exceed 35,000, the prevailing vibe remains art-based, showcasing over 320 artists working in 12 different mediums, including paint, glasswork, sculpture, jewelry, and multimedia compositions. Patrons can anticipate a wealth of discoveries, including new contributions from Chuck U, the fair’s 2019 featured artist. The prolific illustrator is known for his distinct label designs for Indeed Brewing, and his work will also be seen on cans of the brewer’s specially crafted Art Fair, a variation on its Hibiscus Shenanigans. Further refreshments can be found among the 25 food and beverage vendors, plus there’ll be the imaginative cuisine served up by the Culinary Arts Competition and the caffeinated concoctions unveiled by baristas at the first ever Latte Art Throwdown. Another new feature sure to attract attention is a designated marketplace where visitors can support the local purveyors of artisanal goods. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 2; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 3; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 4; Free. 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. --Brad Richason

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Powderhorn Art Fair Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:

Powderhorn Art Fair 2019

The Powderhorn neighborhood hosts its biggest event of the year this weekend. Over 200 artists—working in mediums like digital art, leather work, glass firing, clay, and more—will demonstrate, sell, and showcase their wares. Highlights include special collections from the community, including artwork from folks in the neighborhood as well as local youth. There will be plenty to eat, with over 20 businesses serving foods ranging from super meaty to very vegan. This year will also feature a wine garden where imbibers can try a variety of drinks. Check the events official website, ppna.org, for free MetroTransit bus passes to the festival. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 3; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 4; Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

Finn-X Games

Featuring live music from Apollo's Beacon, interactive drone racing by Hydra PFV, and food by Tavola. 3-9 p.m. Aug. 3; Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.



Steve Kenny Quartet (Album Release Show)

With Trio 280. 7 p.m. Aug. 3. Free; donations accepted. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Tongue Party

With Oyster World and Cola Horse. 10 p.m. Aug. 3; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Little Africa Fest Image courtesy event organizers

Little Africa Festival of Minnesota 2019

Now in its sixth year, the Little Africa Festival brings together Twin Cities’ African communities for a celebration of culture, food, and creativity. Things kick off on Saturday with a parade along Snelling Avenue, ending at Hamline Park. On Sunday, the fun continues all afternoon and evening with performances, storytelling, music, and kids’ activities like face painting and a petting zoo. There will also be food of all kinds to enjoy, and community organizations. Hosted by the Little Africa Business & Cultural District of Minnesota, the weekend celebrates all African communities living in Minnesota, as well as the thriving Little Africa district. Check online for a free bus pass via MetroTransit at littleafricafest.com. 4:30-9 p.m. Aug. 3; 12-9 p.m. Aug. 4; Free. Hamline Park, 1564 Lafond Ave., St. Paul; 651-266-6400. --Sheila Regan

The Sound of Music

Sat., 8:40 p.m. at both Pershing & Linden Hills Parks, Minneapolis.

People for Ilhan Omar Fundraiser

Fundraising event featuring an appearance by the Congresswoman, food, entertainment, and speeches, presented by the People for Ilhan Omar, the DFL Muslim Caucus, and the DFL Somali Caucus. 2-5 p.m. Aug. 3; Free. Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-4696.

Glen Lake Block Party

Featuring family fun like face painting, a butterfly release, bag toss, spin art painting. Live music includes the Turtle Doves, the Becky Rae Dalton Band, the Chad Edwards Band, and Leah and the Rattlers. There will also be a special barrel-aged beer release. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Unmapped Brewing Co., 14625 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka.

Summer Ice Circus

Summer Ice Circus

Yep, the bar has a tiny rink ready to host daring performances from skaters at Iceformance. Saturday, 8 and 9 p.m. 612BREW, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-930-4606.

Keg and Case Farmers Market

Summer market every Saturday through October 19, featuring a rotating assortment of locally grown produce, flowers, food, art, local products, activities, and entertainment. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free, Keg and Case Market, 928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-756-7739.

Free First Saturdays

Featuring aerial acrobats, bubble artists, bubble painting, and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every First Sat.; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

6th Annual Owámni Falling Water Festival

1-5 p.m. Aug. 3; Free. Father Hennepin Bluffs Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Erin Livingston & Mark Ziegenhagen

8:30-11:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29; Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

In Cahoots Block Party Eric Melzer

SUNDAY:

In Cahoots Block Party 2019

Each year, Red Stag challenges breweries to work together in teams of two for a collaborative competition that yields truly unusual beers. What happens when Bent Paddle makes something with Sociable Cider Werks? Will Modist and Forager produce something revelatory? Will Fulton and Surly have a major IPA breakthrough together? You can find the answers to these questions this Sunday, as 12 breweries have been paired up to create six pints that you’ll only be able to try at the festival. Vote for your favorite; a portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the top team’s charity of choice. Live music will include a lot of rock: There will be yacht rock from the Lonesome Losers, surf rock from Black Widows, and straight-up rock from Kiss the Tiger and headliners the Bad Man. Vintage lovers will want to visit the Golden Pearl’s back alley sale, just around the corner, where Shop Country Club, Paper Unicorn Vintage, and AudreyRose Vintage will be stopping by with discounted threads. 2-8 p.m. Aug. 4; Free. Red Stag Supper Club, 509 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-767-7766. --Jessica Armbruster

Back Alley Bazaar IV

Vintage yard sale full of items from local vendors. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 4; Free. Golden Pearl Vintage, 507A E. Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis; 612-378-3978.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Open Streets Northeast Austin Lentz

Open Streets Minneapolis: Northeast

Outdoor street festival featuring streets closed to cars, with live music, vendors, food, performances, and more. More info at www.openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 4; Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209. Events take place along Central Avenue Northeast and 22nd Avenue Northeast to Monroe Street Northeast and Broadway Street Northeast.