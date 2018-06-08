L-R: Linda Seebauer Hansen, Kordula Coleman

FRIDAY:

A Collection of Truths

Kordula Coleman deftly negotiates beauty and grief, instinct and intellect in her sculptures, which in this exhibition focus on human-animal interactions. Linda Seebauer Hansen also works in sculpture, but with a more abstract sensibility. Her textural painted surfaces, in juxtaposition with attached sculptural elements, delve into ideas of art, home, the conceptual, and the representational. Both artists take their understanding of craft in directions that are enlightening. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 8. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. –Camille LeFevre

Electric Fetus 50th Anniversary Celebration

Featuring limited-edition merchandise, live in-store performance by the Hang Ups, appearance and conversation with Bobby Z, and an in-store party featuring a DJ, Glam Doll Donuts, and more. Check site for complete events schedule. Daily from June 4-10; Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.



Flavorsura

With DJ Ramses and We Love Fiesta. 9 p.m. June 8; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. from Jan. 31; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Movies in the Parks: Wonder

Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. @ Keewaydin Park.

The Poor Nobodys

With Paul Fonfara. 10 p.m. June 8; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Dakota Hoska

Foodways

Food-related group show featuring paintings, drawings, video, sculptures, and photography. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 8, with catering by the Sioux Chef. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Golden Thyme Café Jam

Featuring spoken word from Aubriana Jackson, Chelsie Sheppard, Nasir Jackson, David Bedeley, and Kemet Imhotep, with a panel discussion and Q&A. 6:30 p.m. June 8; Free. Golden Thyme Coffee and Cafe, 921 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-645-1340.

One Ukulele

7 p.m. June 8; Free. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 651-235-2726.

Free Grand Opening Beer Tasting

Featuring a variety of beer, cider, hard seltzer, and liquor samplings each day. Reserve free tickets here. 21+. 5:30-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Top Ten Liquors Roseville, 1611 County Rd. C W, Roseville.



Get Outdoors Day

Family-friendly fun includes canoeing, fishing, archery, a climbing wall, crafts, and live music. 4-8 p.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

June & Belle Weather 8th Giant Open Streets Sidewalk Sale

Massive sidewalk sale Features clothing, shoes, bags, store display pieces, household goods, and tchotchkes $.25 to $5. Cash only. 34th and Lyndale, Minneapolis.

I Am Here

New ceramic work by Joshua Woof. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 8. Free. Lacuna Gallery, 3730 Chicago Ave., Studio A, Minneapolis.

Instagram and the Artist’s Studio

Exploration of the varying uses of Instagram by ten different artists and artist collectives. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 8. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Louis Van Amstel

Dancing With the Stars celebrity helps celebrate the opening of the Health and Wellness Wing by leading a LaBlast dance workout class, with meet and greet, nutrition seminar, and additional classes. 9:30 a.m. June 8; Free. Jewish Community Center, 1375 St. Paul Ave., St. Paul; 651-698-0751.



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundereds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of Oriental lilies, cordyline, petunias, geraniums, and dichondra, with a soft palate of pink and white. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 28-Sept. 30; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

SATURDAY:

Goat To Your Happy Place

The inspired folks at Insight Brewing have introduced a new draw that will make them stand out from the competition: Goat to Your Happy Place, a three-hour period when the brewery will play host to 20 goats. These endearingly unpredictable creatures will provide a charming environment simply by doing their own thing, whether that means scampering over one another or hunkering down in a private corner. In honor of the taproom transforming into a petting zoo, Insight is offering three unique casks brewed specifically for the occasion: Notice Me Senpainnaple Dankbot IPA, G.O.A.T. Pear Saison, and Blackberry Bovidae Porter. Amid the roving goat shenanigans and the expanded ale sampling, visitors will find snacks served up by Black Market StP BBQ. Kids are welcome to attend (just so long as they are the human kind; Insight will provide the goat guests). 12-3 p.m. June 9; Free. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. –Brad Richason

The World Pup Cup: No Dog Left Behind vs. Pet Haven

Watch adoptable dogs play "soccer." Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Ste 100, Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

Selena, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Saturday, June 9, 9:15 [email protected] Bossen Field Park.

Fistful of Datas

With the Distance and Carrie Schneider. 10 p.m. June 9; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Image courtesy GAI

Deutsche Tage 2018 (German Days)

Annual summertime festival Deutsche Tage is turning 60 this year. The two-day happening features German-themed music, dance, dress, and eats. The beer garden will offer pints or pitchers of German brew, along with wine, or go big and order a shot of Jagermeister. The food menu includes a variety of sausages, sauerkraut, pretzels, and other filling treats. A BMW motorcycle showcase and kid-friendly carnival fun round out the event. Find more info at gai-mn.org/deutschetage. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 9; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 10; Free. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-7027. –Jessica Armbruster

Night Jobs

With Free Truman, In Lieu, and Car Spiders. 9 p.m. June 9; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Motor Place

Family friendly car show featuring a selection of new and vintage Porsches. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 9; Free. Penny's Coffee - Linden Hills, 3509 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-840-6100.

Image courtesy Lit Fest

2018 Lit Crawl MN

Bibliophiles unite for the third annual Lit Crawl. Bounce between Bryant-Lake Bowl, Magers & Quinn, and Trapeze Bubbles Bar at Barbette to participate in literary-themed activities and events with fellow bookworms. Create new art out of old books with a pair of MFA fiction grads from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. Take your best #amreading and #galleybrag selfies with books, backdrops, and props provided by Graywolf Press at its #Bookstagram station. Mingle with local comic and zine creators from the ongoing reading series Autoptic Showcase. Learn how performance can be a form of activism, and practice a technique or two with author Nicole Garneau. A game of Hyp-blurb-ole Bingo will challenge you to match blurbs to books while Nerd Jeopardy will test your literary knowledge (or your ability to heckle contestants; your choice). Can’t decide what to do? Then you’re a prime candidate for the Life Advice From Poets panel, where you’ll receive answers to all your questions, big and small, from acclaimed wordsmiths. You’ll have so much to journal about when you get home! Find a complete schedule of events at www.litcrawlmn.com. 3-10 p.m. June 9; Free. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737. –Erica Rivera

3rd Annual Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes

Street art festival featuring live entertainment, food, family activities, and sidewalk chalk art by professionals, amateurs, and art enthusiasts from around the world. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from June 9-10; The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, 12459 Elm Creek Blvd., Maple Grove; 763-424-0504.

Arianne Zager

Arianne Zager: Hand Dipped

New collection, with artist conversation, open gallery, and music by DJ Don Cuco. Registration and more here. 4-10 p.m. June 9; Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.



Bowwow Powwow with Brenda Child and Jonathan Thunder

Book launch featuring the author and illustrator, with stories, crafts, and refreshments. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 9; Free. Birchbark Books, 2115 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-374-4023.

Rebecca Krinke

Reckoning/Fleeting Traces

For several years, Rebecca Krinke has been crafting hauntingly provocative installations that serve as essays on memory, slumber, dream, sensuality, sexuality, and fantasy. Books and beds are at the center of these pieces, but she ups the ante with her latest show, “Reckoning,” by adding fire and the semblance of architecture around her objects. Is it a room? A portal? A fractured fairy tale? Part Fahrenheit 451, part wicked modern fable about desire and intelligence, this work brings on shivers amid the heat. Meanwhile, McGough’s insect silhouettes and other natural-world ephemera read as escapees from Krinke’s world or as marginalia within an extinction text. There will be a public reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 9. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. –Camille LeFevre



Science Fiction/Fantasy Author Panel

Featuring readings and signings from Steven Brust, Christopher Schmitz, Jason Quill, K. Bird Lincoln, and Adrian Lee. 2 p.m.-4:30 a.m. June 9; Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.



WW GOOD Minneapolis

Featuring healthy food, workout with celebrity fitness instructor Holly Rilinger, informational presentations, and wellness-inspired swag. More info at www.weightwatchers.com/us/wwgood. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 9; Free. Minnehaha Park and Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Farmers Markets:

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

SUNDAY:

World Pup

The World Cup soccer tournament kicks off in Russia in a few days. In the meantime, dogs are competing for top honors at Bauhaus Brew Labs’ World Pup. Watch as dog teams attempt to get a toy into a goal. Adorable chaos will ensue, with teams and pets divided into rounds for puppies, mid-sized dogs, and canines weighing 50 pounds or more. It’s free to watch, and $15 to enter a friendly animal into the cup. Proceeds from the games will benefit the Senneh Foundation, which works with urban youth. Kids and adults are also welcome to play soccer games and run drills throughout the day. The Herbivorous Butcher food truck and Blue Door Pub will be stopping by as well. 12-6 p.m. June 10; Free; $15 to enter a dog. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. –Jessica Armbruster

Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale

Since Open Streets Minneapolis launched in 2011, it has become a staple of summertime fun in the city. At each location, the roads become free of cars, filling with bicyclists, walkers, skateboarders, and unicyclists instead. It’s a great day to go see your neighbors, have some yummy snacks from local businesses, and check out live music and entertainment as you make your way along the route. This Sunday’s event on Lyndale Avenue has a packed lineup of programming for kids and adults. Whether you’re watching performances, enjoying a free yoga session, getting some delicious food truck eats, or treating your pup to a dog massage, you won’t be disappointed. New this year is a temporary course set up by Minneapolis Bike Parks, illustrating the possibilities of a future off-street bike park. Find more info at www.openstreetsmpls.org. The festival runs from 22nd Street West to 54th Street West. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 10; Free. Intersection of Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue, 3001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. –Sheila Regan



Urban Growler's Farmers Market

They may have “urban” in their name, but since opening in 2014, St. Paul’s Urban Growler Brewing Company has emphasized outstate, Minnesota-grown ingredients in their signature Plow to Pint series. It’s only fitting that, on Sundays throughout the summer and into the fall, visitors can shop local at the weekly farmers market outside. Find live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. Score a dollar off your pint when you purchase something from the market. It’s a perfect mix of running weekend errands, socialization, supporting local business, and enjoying a cold beer on a patio. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128. –Loren Green

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2

Sunday, June 10, 9:15 p.m. @ Cedar Avenue Field Park.

4th Street Boogie

Featuring traditional and modern dance from around the world, with lessons provided by community dance instructors, and music by DJ Huh?What? 12-5 p.m. June 10; Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.

Golden Valley Pride Festival 2018

Featuring live music, family and kids’ activities, food trucks, community exhibitors, beer garden, and Pride Run. 12-6 p.m. June 10; Free. Brookview Park, SW Corner Of Highway 55 & Winnetka, St. Louis Park.



Juneteenth Celebration

Celebration of African American history featuring art making, cultural demonstrations, storytelling, music, and theater. 2-4 p.m. June 10; Free. North Regional Library, 1315 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-630-6600.

Funk Fest 2018

Cider Week continues on Sunday with a party at Sociable Cider Werks. The drinks and the music will be funky, with Road Rash Shandy Apple making its debut. Tattersall Distillery will also be serving up special cocktails featuring Sociable’s taps. Nooky Jones, Astralblak, and New Sound Underground are slated to take the stage, and Red River Kitchen, City House, Butcher Salt, Reverie Cafe + Bar, and Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub will be serving eats. Minneapolis Craft Market and other local makers will set up shop, and lawn games like kubb, giant Jenga, and bean bag tosses round out the afternoon. Tickets and more info can be found at www.eventbrite.com. 2-8 p.m. June 10; Free; $5 drinking wristband. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105. –Jessica Armbruster

June Flavors Retail Pop-Up

Sample basil and strawberry mascarpone ice creams. Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Sweet Science, 705 Third St. E, St. Paul.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Minnesota Comic Book Convention

Featuring dealers with comics from past and present, collectibles, and comic book buyers. More info at www.epguides.com/comics. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 10; Free. DoubleTree by Hilton St. Paul East, 2201 Burns Ave., St. Paul; 651-731-2220.