FRIDAY:

Open Studios in Northeast

Northeast Minneapolis is for art lovers. That’s especially true this weekend, as four major art hubs will be opening their doors for demonstrations, sales, receptions, and other fun. Things kick off with Third Thursdays, and the party continues through Sunday. Art This Way is at Solar Arts Building (711 15th Ave. NE). Here you’ll find a variety of local artists hosting activities. Saturday’s festivities will be geared toward book lovers, with Sunday featuring plenty of kid-friendly things to do. You can stop by Indeed Brewing as well for a pint. Open Casket at Casket Arts Community (681 17th Ave. NE) will host jewelry makers, sculptors, and more. There will be live Americana music all weekend on the fourth floor, and Gastrotruck will be stopping by. The epic Art Attack at Northrup King Studios (1500 Jackson St. NE) will showcase over 300 artists. Be sure to check out the exhibition celebrating 20 years of the open house with artifacts, ephemera, and tales from the building’s 100-year history. The California Building (2205 California St. NE) will host over 30 artists. Event schedules vary slightly at each venue, but the general hours this weekend are: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. All of these events are free. 5-9 p.m. Nov. 2; 5-10 p.m. Nov. 3; 12-8 p.m. Nov. 4; 12-5 p.m. Nov. 5; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612. --Jessica Armbruster

Art Attack 2017

Featuring demonstrations, gallery shows, interactive art experiences, and open studios. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 3; 12-8 p.m. Nov. 4; 12-5 p.m. Nov. 5; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.



Art This Way

Fall art crawl and open studios. 5-9 p.m. Daily from Nov. 2-3; 12-6 p.m. Nov. 4; 12-4 p.m. Nov. 5; Free. Solar Arts Building, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; 763-234-5069.



California Dreamin'

Six floors of art and open studios. 5-9 p.m. Nov. 3; 12-8 p.m. Nov. 4; 12-5 p.m. Nov. 5; Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Open Casket

Open studios, exhibits, jewelry, apparel, and artwork. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 3; 12-8 p.m. Nov. 4; 12-5 p.m. Nov. 5; Free. Casket Arts Community, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Linda Clayton, 'Space Oddity'

Linda Clayton Art Presents: The David Bowie Series

Paintings presented with the song that inspired the work. In Studio 390. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 3; 12-8 p.m. Nov. 4; 12-5 p.m. Nov. 5; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Not From Here (CD release), CRASH CUDDLE, Things That Loud, Milan

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Benefit for Buddy

Featuring Circadian Ritual, Eneferens, and Psychic High. 9 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.





'Lady Bird' Screening

Free screening of Greta Gerwig's directorial debut. 7 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



2017 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring arts and crafts from over 100 local and global artists, holiday gift ideas, demonstrations, hands-on activities, and work by featured artist Penny Norman. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., and Thu. from Nov. 1-Dec. 24; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 1-Dec. 24; 12-4 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 1-Dec. 24; Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.



Cleve Jones

Author presents his new book, 'When We Rise: My Life in the Movement.' 7 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.

Miss Myra and the Moonshiners

5 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.



Fresh and Festive

Group show featuring all of Seasons artists. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Fri., Nov. 3. Daily from Nov. 3-Dec. 26; Free. Seasons On St Croix Gallery, 401 2nd St., Hudson, WI; 715-381-2906.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.





Ryan Fontaine

Back in the day, artists Andrew Mazorol and Ryan Fontaine were roommates and bandmates. From the underground/punk venue Medusa on the West Bank, they investigated through music the social and cultural realities in which they lived and worked, all while watching each other develop as visual artists. They’ve since exhibited together six times. Now Fontaine runs his own gallery, Hair + Nails, with innovative dancer and choreographer Kristin Van Loon. Mazorol lives in Brooklyn. They’re reuniting for this show, in which their rich, textural work—rife with pattern and replete with skewed perspectives over quotidian subject matter—bursts from the gallery walls with boldness. There will be an opening reception on Friday, November 3, from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585. --Camille LeFevre

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Celebrate Belonging

Group show featuring AZ Gallery members. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 3. Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.



Late Night Jazz in the Dunsmore

Featuring a variety of bands and musicians. 9-11 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Lowertown First Fridays

Open studios, drink specials, and special receptions. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



MNJAG Gallery

Featuring the work of curated artists and area jewelers. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 3. Free. Stillwater Arts Guild Gallery, 402 N. Main St., Stillwater; 651-439-4974.



Manhattan Project: Chain Reaction of Camera and Vision at 1/250 of a Second

Photography by Walter Horishnyk and Richard Ott. Opening reception 6-9:30 p.m. Fri., Nov. 3, with live jazz, hors d'oeuvres, and beverages. Free. Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; 763-706-3690.



Mark Abramson

Author presents his new book, 'Minnesota Boy, a Memoir.' 7 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Joshua Huyser

SATURDAY:

Here and There: New Work by Joshua Huyser

Watercolors. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Nov. 4. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

My Thoughts Drift North: New Work by Nicholas A Carroll

Photo collages and paintings. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Nov. 4. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

OSA, Zippy Laske (CD release), Justin Sirrius Halverson

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Zero

With Buddy System and No Funeral. 9 p.m. Nov. 4; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



In which we ride bikes and drink cocoa

Take a no-drop ride of 3 to 5 miles. You can RSVP here. Sat. from 9 to 11 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

7th annual Knightsbridge Boutique Event

Brit-inspired shopping event, featuring 70 local boutiques and merchants. For more info and VIP writstbands, visit www.bsmschool.org/knightsbridge. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 4; Free. Benilde-St. Margaret’s Haben Center, 2501 Highway 100, St. Louis Park; 952-927-4176.



A Dent in the Head

8 p.m. Nov. 4; Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.





L-R: Melissa Loop, Leslie Barlow

Leslie Barlow and Melissa Loop

Leslie Barlow invigorated discussions about race, identity, and representation with her Loving series, where she vividly, and with tremendous compassion and candor, portrayed interracial families in the Twin Cities in mixed-media works. She’s continuing in that vein with a new series, titledSpace Between Us, which includes portraits of people from her own family, revealing her sentiments and thoughts as a mixed-race woman and artist in Minnesota. Barlow will occupy the East Gallery, while in the West Gallery Melissa Loop’s rich, diffuse landscapes, in a series she calls After the End, propose another sort of perspective on authenticity and belonging. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 4. Leslie Barlow will give an artist’s at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 15; and a talk with Melissa Loop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 21. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644. --Camille LeFevre

Anguish and Hope

Group show featuring paintings, prints, fiber art, sculpture, interactive pieces, and poetry. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Nov. 4. Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.



Anxiety Makes Me Feel Alive

Solo exhibition by Jamie Owens. Opening reception and shop launch 6-10 p.m. Sat. Nov. 4. Free. Create Laser Arts, 2215 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; 651-592-3580.



Craft Fair Benefiting the Blind

Benefit for the National Federation of the Blind of Minnesota, featuring handmade items from local crafters. 12-6 p.m. Nov. 4; 12-4 p.m. Nov. 5; Free. Pillsbury Mansion, 116 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1264.



Frank Modern Rebranding Sale

Featuring discounts on home decor, local artists displaying their wares, and free coffee and treats. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 4; Free. Frank Modern Furniture + Art, 3736 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-825-4034.



L-R: Milkhaus, Nicole Collorodo

Jewelry and Accessory Makers Mart

Get a head start on your holiday shopping this weekend at the Walker’s annual makers’ mart. Here you’ll discover 20 jewelry artists and nine accessory designers sharing their unique wares. You’ll find options, whether you prefer delicate works or striking statement pieces. Peruse looks featuring beadwork, natural precious stones, leather, and textiles. Artists include Annika Kaplan, Beth Novak, Robyne Robinson, Bird Industries, Milkhaus Design, and Farida Hughes Scarves. Come early if you’re a museum member for discounts and a free mimosa. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 4; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. --Jessica Armbruster



November Free First Saturday: Around the World

A day of international festivals presented by Ragamala Dance Company and Concordia Language Villages, with dance performances, art activities, and cultural celebrations from around the globe. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 4; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



School of Rock Open House

Featuring free trial lesson, tours of the school, prizes, and enrollment specials. 12-3 p.m. Nov. 4; Free. School Of Rock, 417 Broadway, St. Paul; 651-492-6436.



The Great Northeast Make Merry

Featuring handcrafted goods and foods by local makers, with specialty beers. 12-5 p.m. Nov. 4; Free. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-567-6345.



The Rose Ensemble Lecture and Demonstration

Featuring music from their upcoming concert, "Welcome the People: The Musical Legacy of the Reformation." 2 p.m. Nov. 4; Free. St. Anthony Park Branch Library, 2245 Como Ave., St. Paul; 651-642-0411.

Tiny Space Homebrewing Demo

Celebrate National Learn to Homebrew Day with a demonstration on all-grain brewing in a tiny space. Saturday, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.

SUNDAY:

Linden Hills Holiday Market Opening Day

Featuring over 60 craftspeople, artisan food producers, and ready-to-eat food makers every Sunday. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 44th St. W., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Cleve Jones

Author presents his new book, 'When We Rise: My Life in the Movement.' 6 p.m. Nov. 5; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. 7 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



James J. Fiorentino Foundation Open House

Featuring the world's largest private collection of clocks. 2-7 p.m. Nov. 5; Free. James J. Fiorentino Foundation, 126 N. First St., Minneapolis; 714-335-7912.



Mark Abramson

Author presents his new book, 'Minnesota Boy, a Memoir.' 1 p.m. Nov. 5; Free. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 651-641-0969.



Marky Ramone Meet & Greet

Legendary drummer of the Ramones. Buy any Ramones record on Sun., Nov. 5 and receive a priority line pass. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5; Free. Flashlight Vinyl, 1519 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-558-3838.



Minnesota Dance and the Ecstasies of Influences Lecture Series: Winter Traditions

Featuring speakers Myron Johnson, Alberto Justiniano, Uri Sands, and April Sellers. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 5; Free. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222.