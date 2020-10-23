Friday, October 23

October Virtual Star Party

Bell Museum's astronomy staff guides you through the night sky via a telescope that live captures and livestreams deep space objects. This event is free, but you must register on Eventbrite to receive the livestream link. Download a Minnesota Skies Guide here. 8 p.m.



Twin Cities Film Fest

For the next 10 days, the Twin Cities Film Fest is here to offer you a blessed respite from the crap you’ve been streaming on Netflix, Prime, and other “more is more” streaming services. This year, this enduring event will be moving online for a highly curated series of special screenings. The lineup is especially loaded with a selection of timely documentaries.The Falconer follows one man’s quest to open a bird sanctuary in his poor, mostly Black community, introducing teens to the transformative power of rehabbing animals. Through the Night follows two overworked single mothers trying to make ends meet, relying on an at-home childcare center to take care of their kids. Black Boys aims to highlight how our nation dehumanizes African Americans through telling their story with kindness, while Coded Bias explores how things like AI, facial recognition software, and other tech continue our legacy of racism.



More flicks worth checking out are Paper Spiders, starring Lili Taylor, and At the Video Store, a love song to the dead industry, featuring film buffs Gus Van Sant, John Waters, and Bill Hader. There are around 70 works to choose from, and over 20 of them are free when you RSVP. Otherwise, it’s $9 per screening, or $50 for an all-you-can-watch pass. Check out twincitiesfilmfest.org for the full schedule and other details. Thursday through October 31



Harry Potter Drive-in Movie at Union Depot

Featuring ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.’ 7-10 p.m. $15. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., Lot D, St. Paul.

Mary Bue & The Monarchy

Virtual music performance presented by the Hook and Ladder. 8 p.m. $15.

Mike Marvell with Moe Yaqub

8-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $19-$19. Camp Bar Twin Cities, 490 Robert St. N., St. Paul.

October Spirit Fest - American Bourbons Tasting

Come enjoy American Bourbons tasting in the Prelude Lobby Bar. 2:30-4 p.m. $45. The Westin Edina Galleria, 3201 Galleria, Edina.

Phil Keaggy

Guitar. 8-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $45. Heart of the City Music Factory, 2665 Fourth Ave., Anoka.

TEDxMinneapolis: Adaptation

Virtual festival featuring talks from local speakers, dance performances, Nur-D music video premiere, interactive activities, participatory art, and interactions with the guest speakers. 7 p.m. $25.

The Foxgloves

Outdoor live performance on the Day Block patio, with Good Morning Bedlam. 5-9 p.m. $10. Day Block Brewing Company, 1105 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

World Series at Thr3 Jack

Viewing party featuring a special ballpark menu of giant pretzels, Chicago-style hot dogs, house-made cracker jacks, and buffalo wings. 7-11 p.m. Thr3 Jack, 729 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-3667.

Anne Labovitz

Saturday, October 24

Response: New Works by Anne Labovitz

Exhibition of work completed during COVID-19. On view from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue. through Sat., and by appointment. Opening reception 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 24. Through Nov. 28. Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata; 952-473-8333.

No Days Off: Melt ICE

Join No Cages MN to decry the inhumane conditions at ICE detention centers, here in Minnesota and across the country. Come ready to participate in postcard-writing and phone calls, bear witness to powerful speakers, and demand the freedom of all held by ICE. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gold Medal Park, Minneapolis.

Free Boxing x Fitness Class

Element Gym hosts a donation-based 90-minutes boxing and fitness class on the patio. To reserve your spot RSVP to [email protected]; include your full name, phone number, and date of class. 11 a.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Black Hearts Pop-Up Shop

Hosted by TIM+THOM, this social distance shopping event features past and upcoming Black Hearts Ball alumni. Masks are required -- and on sale. Items include menswear, womenswear, leather goods, and other accessories. 1-6 p.m. 655 Fairview Ave. N., St. Paul.

Kat Perkins

7-8:30 p.m. $20-$25. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis.

Butch Thompson & Southside Aces

CD-release show. 4-5:30 p.m. $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis.

Drive-In Forward

Annual fundraiser for Ballet Co.Laboratory, featuring live dance performances in the parking lot as guests view from their cars, with silent auction, games, and raffle. Dusk performance at 4:30 p.m. 1-3 p.m. $55. Ballet Co.Laboratory, 276 E. Lafayette Frontage Road, St. Paul. 651-313-5967.

Festival de las Calaveras 2020

An outdoor celebration. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Kmart Parking Lot, 10 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Gershwin!

With Prudence Johnson and Dan Chouinard. 5:30-7 p.m. $25. The Dunsmore Jazz Room, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis.

Hangover Saturday (Halloween edition)

9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10. The Pourhouse, 10 S. Fifth St., #11, Minneapolis.

Heritage Sites

Drive-in premiere of the dance film created and produced by local choreographer Alexandra Bodnarchuk. Screenings at 5, 7, and 9 p.m. 5-10 p.m. $20. The Lab - Brewery, Pilot Facility & Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., St. Paul.

Women of Broadway: Patti LuPone

Virtual concert series featuring music, Q&A, and personal stories, streamed live from New York's Shubert Virtual Studios, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Hennepin Theatre Trust. 7-9 p.m. $30.

Mask-erade

Open studio event. 5-9 p.m. Free. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE., Minneapolis.

Fall Harvest Fest

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free. Summit Academy OIC, 935 Olson Memorial Highway, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Virtual Gospel Takeover

Virtual music performance presented by the Hook and Ladder. 7-10 p.m. $15.

Un-Fair Popup

Featuring work by Paola Evangelista, Risa Nishiguchi, and Cass Macgowan. Outside with masks on. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dock 6 Pottery Gallery, 4206 E. 34th St., Minneapolis. 612-327-0429.

Boom Island Goes to Hogwarts

Well, it turns out that J.K. Rowling is trash. Lately, she’s been doubling down on her transphobia and her support of human dumpster fire Johnny Depp. And let’s be real honest here: Fantastic Beasts is a shit movie franchise. So what is a Harry Potter stan to do? If you’re not ready to let that piece of your childhood die, we’ve found a bit of a workaround: Try enjoying non-affiliated Harry Potter events. There are tons of them around town, and attending one means you’re supporting a local business, not Rowling or Universal Studios.

Perhaps the most accessible example is this weekend’s party at Boom Island. Wizarding World attire is encouraged (and masks are required, of course). During this chill celebration you’ll find an intriguing mix of brews on tap: Polyjuice, an IPA with cherries and mango; Wolfsbane, a porter with chocolate and chiles; and Felix Felicis, a blonde with vanilla and coffee. For the kids (and the curious) Butter Beer (aka Northern Soda Butterscotch Root Beer) will also be available, and Full Belly Happy Heart food truck will serve up eats. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minneapolis.

Sunday, October 25



Black Mama's Speak

A space dedicated to Black Mothers. 1-3 p.m. Free. The Loft Literary Center, 1011 S. Washington Ave., #200, Minneapolis.

Sister Solidarity Rally

Rally celebrates the accomplishments of Black women in America while bringing attention to statistics that marginalize us and to demand justice for Breonna Taylor and other Black women who have been murdered by law enforcement in the United States. 4 to 7 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul.

Fall Festival & Black Panther Tribute

Join McKinley Community and Tweak Central Media for a Black Panther themed Fall Festival. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. McKinley Community, 3300 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Criminal Injustice: Rally to Free Myon Burrell

With public speakers and more. 3-5 p.m. George Floyd Square, 38th and Chicago, Minneapolis.

Festival de las Calaveras: Celebración Comunitaria - Dia de los Muertos

Family fun and more. 3-5 p.m. Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

MN Toy Posse Halloween Bash IV

Fifty socially distanced tables of new and vintage toys, comics, games, artist prints, and crafts. Free admission. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bloomington VFW, 311 W. 84th St., Bloomington.

River - The Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon

With Deb Brown, Jana Anderson, and Sara Renner. 6-7:30 p.m. $35-$40. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis.

Wine Republic 6th Anniversary Wine Tasting

An all-Italian wine tasting. 2-5 p.m. $25. Rebel Room (Red Sauce Rebellion Basement), 205 Water St., Excelsior.