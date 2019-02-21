Online deals, costume sales, Oscar parties, and other fashion happenings coming up

Arlee Park

Arlee Park’s Webiversary Sale

One year ago, Arlee Park opened its doors. (You can read our interview with its owners, sisters Jamie Hewitt Budnick and Ashley Hewitt Lemke, here.) The vintage home goods and clothing store is celebrating its first birthday with a “webiversary sale” on arleepark.com. Yep, in addition to their thriving brick and mortar location on East 50th Street in Minneapolis, they’ve got an online presence as well. You can take 25% off your online purchase now through Monday, February 25. Meaning, you don’t even have to leave your house to support Arlee Park and get a sweet deal, which is great considering the snowy roads. Shop now because their treasures are going fast. (Online only; arleepark.com)

Lorie Line

Lorie Line Theatrical Sale

You know who Lorie Line is, right? She the traveling show pianist whose epic Christmas concerts are probably your grandma’s jam. Well, Line’s unloading some of her over-the-top show pieces at a weekend sale at Black Forest Inn, so if you’re into costumes, plan on making a movie, putting on a stage show, or just in need of a few over-the-top, fanciful wardrobe pieces to trot out for special events, this could be the ticket. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 22 and 23; Black Forest Inn Banquet Room 1, E. 26th St., Minneapolis)

All That Glitters: Oscars Viewing Party at Golden Pearl Vintage

The Oscars are this Sunday. What will Lady Gaga be wearing on the red carpet? Will Bohemian Rhapsody win even though everyone thinks it’s bad? If the Oscars are your Super Bowl, join the crew at Golden Pearl for a viewing party and dissect the gowns with the experts. Get dressed up, grab your friends, and drink champagne while enjoying the ceremony in the company of true fashion enthusiasts (and beautiful vintage). (7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, February 24; 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis)

Rewind Vintage

Rewind Vintage Get Pretty Sale

Northeast vintage shop Rewind throws a major sale once a year that gives shoppers a whopping 50% off clothing, shoes, and winter accessories, with 25% off everything else. In the mood to make a major vintage haul? Get there early, because the Get Pretty Sale is a big effing deal. (March 1 through March 3, 2852B Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis)

Paris Flea at Piccadilly Prairie

Head to Ridgedale Center and pretend you’re in “Gay Paree” at Piccadilly Prairie. The antique/junk/vintage/everything boutique has moved to the shopping mall, and their massively

successful Paris Flea event is bringing a touch of je ne sais quoi to Minnetonka. The ticketed event on Friday is sold out, but Saturday and Sunday’s sale is free and open to the public. Happy hunting; berets are optional. (March 2 and 3, Ridgedale Center, Minnetonka)