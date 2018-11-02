High-end retail and luxury apartments have since flooded the trendy Minneapolis neighborhood, but the bike shop/cafe keeps plugging away, carrying on the arty, DIY tradition of past occupants at 117 N. Washington Ave.

But not for long.

One On One's 12,320-square-foot home hit the market Thursday. Asking price: $1.3 million.

Built in 1913, the three-story building features street-level retail (One On One), second- and third-floor apartment/office spaces, and a sprawling basement (which is currently something of a magical bike junkyard). Highlights include ceilings that reach 14 and 17 feet high, hardwood flooring, and a downtown-facing rear balcony. The property has already been significantly primed for "mixed-use" revelopment, the listing states.

One On One owners Jennifer Oberpriller and her husband, Gene, purchased the space for $750,000 in 2014, according to county records. Since that ink dried, a Whole Foods -- the blinding, universal signal of gentrification -- popped up across Washington Avenue; dining hot-spots like Red Rabbit and Red Cow now surround the bike shop.

But fear not, bike nuts: One On One will live on elsewhere, Oberpriller reports. She's already acquired a new space for the shop, though details are scarce.

"OOOBS 2.0 will be revealed soon," Oberpriller says. "Stay tuned."

In the meantime, enjoy these photos of One On One, courtesy of real estate firm Element Inc.: