One-of-a-kind downtown Minneapolis urban castle back on the market

The musician and restaurateur (Aster Cafe, Jefe Urban Hacienda) has placed 247 10th Ave. S. -- his fantastical, U.S. Bank-adjacent standalone urban castle -- on and off the market several times since 2011. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 4,547-square-footer re-emerged Tuesday with an asking price of $2.7 million.

"Tucked away behind a gated entrance with mature trees, this incredible masterpiece offers a spacious open floorplan, breathtaking skyline views, and private outdoor spaces including the paver patio/courtyard, coffee deck off of the master suite, and large rooftop terrace," reads the property listing.

It's "the greatest party house," Arundel told the Star Tribune in 2014.

It's also been lightly remodeled since last hitting the market for $2.6 million in 2018. The living and dining rooms were brightened up, resulting in more North Loop-chic condo vibes; some of the more Lord of the Rings-ian decorative elements were downplayed.

Built in 1911, the building previously housed a blacksmith shop and, later, a dance studio owned by John and Sage Cowles, the late local arts boosters. In 2017, it appeared as though the space would become a "destination brewery" for Brass Foundry Brewing Co., but that venture ended up in a Minnetonka business park. Arundel bought the place for $1.1 million back in 2002, according to county records.

Enjoy this latest photo tour, courtesy of Coldwell Banker Burnet Wayzata.