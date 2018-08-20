One Minnesotan saw that Kevin Spacey movie last Friday

The film, which opened this weekend, earned $126 on opening day, and $10 of that came from a screening Lakeville 21. The opening weekend wasn't a big one; only eight theaters across the U.S. carried the movie, hitting a two-day box office total of about $287.

For a little perspective: This weekend's number one movie, Crazy Rich Asians, had a three-day total of over $25 million.

Billionaire Boys Club was released in the wake of Kevin Spacey's career nosedive. The actor has been accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment from a number of people, including employees at a London theater, where he was artistic director; Richard Dreyfuss' son, Harry, who says he was groped at a party; Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp, who has recounted Spacey making inappropriate advances on him when he was 14; numerous bartenders and patrons at bars; and crew members from his Netflix show, House of Cards, from which he was fired.

Additional fallout: Director Ridley Scott replaced Spacey with Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World, which amounted to full reshoots of some of the film.

But the one person who saw Spacey's ill-fated Billionaire on Friday isn't necessarily a super fan: The movie has a pretty strong cast, including Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, Jeremy Irvine, Cary Elwes, Judd Nelson, and Billie Lourd.

The premise is intriguing, too, as it explores the titular Billionarie Boys Club, a real-life ponzi-scheme that preyed on rich kids and turned murderous in the mid-'80s.

If that plot and cast intrigues you, don't fret. You don't have to go out in public to see the film; it's also out on video on demand, which will save you about $3 and you can fast-forward through any Spacey creepiness.