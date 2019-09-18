Oktoberfests, dog parties, aerial arts at TMORA: A-List 9.18

"After the Explosion: Documenting Chernobyl" Collection of the Museum of Russian Art

WEDNESDAY 9.18

After the Explosion: Documenting Chernobyl

The Museum of Russian Art

It’s been 33 years since a safety test on a nuclear reactor in the former Ukrainian SSR caused an enormous radioactive explosion and nine-day fire. Chernobyl continues to be the largest nuclear disaster the world has ever seen. On the heels of HBO’s Chernobyl miniseries, the Museum of Russian Art presents “After the Explosion: Documenting Chernobyl,” an exhibition of photographs taken at the time of the crisis. The pictures are from the archives of Major General Nikolai Tarakanov, who is also depicted on the HBO TV show. Taken by one of his staff members, the images capture the intense cleanup efforts as well as nearby residents in the wake of the explosion. “Documenting Chernobyl” opens in conjunction with two other fall exhibitions at TMORA. In the main gallery space you’ll find Soviet posters from the museum’s collection. In the Mezzanine Gallery is “Mystical Imprints: Marc Chagall, Ben-Zion, and Ben Shahn,” featuring works on paper exploring Jewish mysticism. Admission is $12. 5500 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-821-9045. Through February 23 —Sheila Regan

"Bone Mother" at TMORA Matthew Glover

THURSDAY 9.19

Bone Mother: Aerial Tales of Baba Yaga

The Museum of Russian Art

The Russian folk myth of Baba Yaga goes into the air for this production, created specifically for the galleries within the Museum of Russian Art. Sandbox Theatre’s aerial department, the Swingset, focuses on storytelling through acrobatic, skyward work. Here they’ll investigate and recast notions of femininity, using the Baba Yaga tale to transform the museum’s spaces into places of beauty and introspection. Nature, the untamed, wisdom, power, evil, and the transcendent infuse the work as it unfolds just beneath the museum’s expansive rafters and soaring ceilings. The show is in preview on Thursday, September 19. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. $20-$24. 5500 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-821-9045. Through September 27 —Camille LeFevre



Fashion Week MN

Various locations

This Thursday, the fall installment of Fashion Week MN returns for eight days of local fashion for all. That includes events geared toward people interested in gaining insider knowledge, kids trying out new stuff, plus-size lovelies, and fashionistas of all ages and abilities. It all begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP) with #Minnstafashion, a free party at the Foshay featuring cocktails, pop-up shops, and emerging designers. Saturday’s happenings include a brunch exploring how secondhand and vintage threads influence modern looks, and a fashion show featuring kids sporting K-pop streetwear by Twin Cities designers. On Sunday, Queen Anna House of Fashion will lead a frank talk on the ins and outs of the industry, and the Lumber Exchange will host a body-positive dance and fashion show featuring South Asian threads with a Minnesota twist. A runway show featuring models with disabilities benefiting Best Buddies MN will be held on Monday at Rosedale Mall. Other events coming up next week include IAMMOODYS black fashion party, I AM MPLS!, and the Hmong artist showcase Fresh Traditions. This is a huge series taking place at a variety of venues, and admission ranges from free to requiring VIP passes, so check online at fashionweekmn.com for ticket links and the complete schedule. Through September 28 —Jessica Armbruster

Leonard Ouzts

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

At just 26, Leonard Ouzts is a top headlining comedian, a pretty impressive feat when you consider how many people are doing standup comedy these days. “I think there are some people who start comedy and are good, and some people that start doing it and aren’t good but think they are, and you do have that revolving door of people coming into the game and leaving,” he says. Speaking of games, that’s how Ouzts started doing comedy. A top high school football player in his home state of Virginia, he used to entertain teammates on the team bus. On stage these days, he talks about challenges of everyday life, such as dating, which has changed for him recently. Having been on the NBC sitcom Abby’s, and being a headlining comic, people recognize him. “It’s no longer, ‘Where are we going to eat?’ it’s ‘Why are those people in your face?’ They recognize me from somewhere.” He’s developed a new mindset about it all. “I’ll go out with my boys, and people will stare at me. Where I come from that means they’re going to get you. But I just remember to stay relaxed. People just don’t want to seem uncool if they come up and talk to you.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

"Possibilities" Left and Right: Work by Elizabeth Garvey; Center: Work by Candice Davis

FRIDAY 9.20

Possibilities

Alt Space

Working at the far reaches of material juxtaposition and spatial relevance, the artists in this exhibition (including Katayoun Amjadi, Hallie Bahn, Zoe Cinel, Candice Davis, Elizabeth Garvey, and Gudrun Lock) focus on process and potential, rather than completion. Their objective is to generate space in which viewers become an essential component in a work’s progress, whether our input or inspiration are put to use or not. Highly conceptual? Yes. Also? Invigorating. The creative spaces instigated by the exhibiting artists invite us to pause and reflect, assemble and disassemble, as we see fit, rather than passively consume a finished artwork. Objects presented in the works vary, including notes, sketches, collages, prototypes, and video segments. “As the saying goes, the possibilities are endless,” says curator John Schuerman. “In this case, we invite everyone to imagine with us.” There will be an opening reception on Friday, September 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. 15 S. Fifth St. (skyway level of the 15 Building), Minneapolis; 612-240-2317. Through October 11 —Camille LeFevre



Ananya Dance Theatre

The O’Shaughnessy

Ananya Chatterjea views dancing as civic action. Her company, Ananya Dance Theatre, employs a unique movement aesthetic that draws on the classical Indian dance form Odissi, the martial art Chhau, and Vinyasa yoga. Over the past 15 years, ADT has promoted a vision of resistance and empowerment for women of color. A recent rehearsal for Sutrajaal: Revelations of Gossamer, which premieres at the O’Shaughnessy this week, revealed the bare bones of a multilayered work touching on everything from broken cities to the decimation of the Amazon rainforest. The production values and live musicians were not present, but the combination of fierce attack, nuanced rhythms and phrasing, sensuous plasticity, and utter commitment by ADT’s dancers transformed a modest studio into a world on fire. The final production will include live music by Tish Jones and Douglas Ewart. Political dance theater has been around for a long time, but it is seldom delivered with ADT’s level of commitment and charisma. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $19-$32. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Catherine University, St. Paul; 651-690-6700. Through Saturday —Linda Shapiro

Aubergine

Park Square Theatre

Can the simple act of sharing a meal overcome a history of estrangement? Such is the situation presented by Aubergine, a poignant drama from acclaimed playwright Julia Cho. The opening production for Park Square Theatre’s new season, Aubergine centers on Ray, who takes on caregiver responsibilities for his dying father, a man whose vexation at his son’s life choices, including his vocation as a chef, have festered for years. Guided by the sympathetic advice of his father’s head nurse and the assistance of an ex-girlfriend, Ray looks to find some semblance of reconciliation through his most expressive form of communication: his cooking. Setting the table for his directorial debut at Park Square, artistic director Flordelino Lagundino will oversee a thoroughly impressive cast consisting of Sun Mee Chomet, Shanan Custer, Song King, Glenn Kubota, Kurt Kwan, and Darrick Mosley. The show is in previews from September 20-26. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus September 24-25, October 16; 2 p.m. Sundays. $25-$55. 2020 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; 651-291-7005. Through October 20 —Brad Richason

Hounds and Hops Chris Juhn

SATURDAY 9.21

City Pages Hounds and Hops 2019

Heritage Parking Lot

It’s no secret that dogs and humans are BFFs, and this Saturday’s parking lot party is all about that special connection. This dog-friendly happening will feature a variety of things to enjoy, whether you’re on two feet or four. BB, a very good boy who works at Bent Brewstillery, will offer sloppy slurps at the kissing booth, while the doggie fashion show should be entertaining and adorable. Insta-famous pups (yes, that is a thing) will also be visiting, including baby corgi Kevin, golden retrievers Loki and Thor, and brand ambassador/social media influencer Leo. Bring your furry friend to meet others, be introduced to adoptable dogs, and pick up samples and other info from local vendors. In addition to treats for good buddies, beer and food truck eats will also be served. A portion of the proceeds from this event benefits Secondhand Hounds. Find tickets and more info at houndsandhops.citypages.com. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $10; $5 ages 6-12; kids 5 and under free. 802 N. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-372-3700. —Jessica Armbruster

Co-Optoberfest + 5th Anniversary Party

Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Fair State often draws inspiration from traditional German breweries, but for this year’s Co-Optoberfest its beers will have a notably hoppier vibe. Things kick off with the release of Double Mirror Universe, a pumped-up version of the standout hazy IPA. The daylong birthday party also features the release of two new fruited beers: Positive Jam, a sour made with black currant and plum, and Peachtea Keen, a table beer with peach tea. The fresh-hop ale It’s Gold, Jerry! will also be making its annual appearance. There will be all kinds of non-beer fun, too, including carnival games, polka lessons, and a photobooth. Gerhard’s Brats will be parked in the beer garden serving grilled meats and vegetarian options. All ages. 2 p.m. to midnight. Free. 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209. —Loren Green

Tenth-Anniversary Celebration

Trylon Cinema

When the Trylon microcinema opened its doors in 2009, the future of the shoebox-sized theater was far from certain. Despite the conventional wisdom pronouncing repertory screenings obsolete in the age of streaming, Trylon’s dedicated staff and volunteers pressed on with their vision of curated programming with enough eclecticism to attract audiences of all tastes and sensibilities. The venture paid off, resulting in enough sold-out screenings to warrant a sizeable expansion to the auditorium (and necessitating dropping the “micro” prefix). A decade later, as movie theaters around the Twin Cities have moved to include repertory screenings in their schedules, the Trylon remains the sole venue devoted to exploring the global history of cinema, both as a dynamic mode of artistic expression and as an unparalleled form of entertainment. With its mission to champion films of all genres and nationalities, it’s fitting that the Trylon’s Tenth-Anniversary Celebration exemplifies the same adventurous spirit. From early in the afternoon until late in the evening, the daylong program is designed to tantalize audiences with five secret selections: “a classic Japanese comedy, a 1970s crime film, a film noir, a French heist thriller, and a Kung Fu film.” Screenings are at 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 p.m. $10 per film; $40 for all five. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. —Brad Richason

Marc Maron Mark Davis

2019 LOLA Art Crawl

Longfellow Neighborhood

This weekend, art enthusiasts and the art-curious can see what creatives working and living in the Longfellow neighborhood have been up to at the LOLA Art Crawl. Download a map from the event website, lolaartcrawl.com, and plan your route, as over 100 artists will be showing work at a variety of sites, including galleries, studios, businesses, and even their own homes and backyards. That includes jean jackets featuring gorgeous textile work by Lauren Oland, jams and syrups from Indigenous artisan Simone Rendon, and jewelry made with vintage glass beads by Judith Kjenstad. Find other artists working in clay, wood, furniture design, upcycled sculpture, book arts, and more along the way. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. 2727 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Art Pop! Block Party

Gamut Gallery

This Saturday, local businesses and artists are coming together to showcase the thriving Elliot Park arts quarter. A pop-up market will host a variety of vendors, including Glam Diggers Vintage, WOW Metal Mobile Metal Lab and Show, jewelry made from bone and rose quartz from Lydia Francis Design, and Astralchemy, which sells witchy rings and planters that look like cat skulls. Live art showcases and hands-on fun will be offered for kids and grownups alike, and Sarah White, Al Church, Somali Museum Dance Troupe, and 26 BATS! will take the stage with music and performances. Neighborhood tours, a beer garden, and offerings from food trucks round out festivities. Noon to 6 p.m. Free. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. —Jessica Armbruster

SUNDAY 9.22

Marc Maron

Pantages Theatre

You may know Marc Maron as a standup comedian, a talk show host, a podcaster, an actor, or all of the above. Maron started as a comedian, which he still considers his main job, back in the late 1980s. In L.A., he worked as a doorman and eventually performed at the famous Comedy Store. From there, he went to New York and became part of the alternative comedy scene. Though he failed to land a gig as a cast member of Saturday Night Live, he did work on several projects on Comedy Central, including hosting Short Attention Span Theater. In the ’00s, he became a radio host on the left-leaning Air America radio network. When that company went under, Maron and his producer snuck back into the building to record several episodes of his now very popular WTF podcast. On the acting front, his Maron series, which debuted in 2013 on IFC, allowed him to really dig into acting, but it wasn’t until he was cast in the Netflix series GLOW that people really took notice of his abilities. Today, the guy who jokes that before his podcast he was planning to go out to his garage in L.A. to hang himself now has a million weekly listeners, an acting career, and is selling out theaters. 7:30 p.m. $45. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson



Harvest Fest 2019

56 Brewing

This is a fall harvest fest that’s actually about the grain: This Sunday, 56 Brewing will highlight brewing traditions and sustainable practices with the release of their new Dunkel-style Kernza Harvest Lager. This beer features the deep-rooted Kernza grain and eco-friendly honey, and was produced using 100 percent solar energy. In addition to brew, the day will feature educational booths for the green crowd, a craft and farmers market to shop, lawn games like giant beer pong and cornhole, cocktails from Twin Spirits Distillery, and coffee from Wildflyer. Live tunes will be provided by the Last Revel, Good Morning Bedlam, Sam Cassidy, Mike Munson with Mikkel Beckmen, and others. All ages. 1 to 7:30 p.m. Free; $5 wristband to drink (pre-purchase online for a free pint). 3055 Columbia Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-404-0056. —Loren Green

Taco Throwdown 2019

Eastlake Craft Brewery

What’s community without a friendly rivalry from time to time? The Midtown Global Market normally brings people together, but for one day only, Eastlake and its taco-making neighbors are going to get competitive. A $29 ticket scores attendees three tacos, two beers, and a souvenir glass. More importantly, it provides a chance to sample tacos from Hot Indian Foods, Manny’s Tortas, and Taco Cat side by side. Try a taco from each vendor, compare and critique, and vote. Hot Indian Foaods won the throwdown last year, but it’s up to this year’s taste testers to see if they’ll retain the title. In addition to celebrating two of the finest things in life, beer and tacos, this event also benefits a good cause, as Freedom for Immigrants will receive 15 percent of all proceeds. Vegetarian options will be available. 21+. Noon to 6 p.m. $27-$29. 920 E. Lake St., Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis; 612-224-9713. —Loren Green