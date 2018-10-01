Oktoberfest at Black Forest, a wet hop beer release, and more free things to do this week

WET Release Party

You're supposed to drink fresh hop beer ASAP, so this release party is no joke: WET is brewed using 6,000 pounds of of Citra hops, and will be canned and kegged on Monday morning. A few hours later, folks will be drinking it at Surly following a toast. Cans of WET will set you back $5 during this lengthy happy hour. Monday, 4-11 p.m. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330.

Oktoberfest 2018

Black Forest Inn is once again hosting an epic, multi-day Oktoberfest celebration. Each day features food and drink specials, live music, shenanigans, a brat bar, and a hopping beer garden. This week's schedule:

Monday: The Wurst Night of Oktoberfest

Featuring a brat bar, games and prizes, and Mark Stillman on accordion. 5-10 p.m.

Tuesday: Schnapps Night:

Live music and drinks from 5 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday: Reunification Day

With live music from Andy McCormick on accordion. 5-10 p.m.

Thursday: Dumpling Night:

With Andy McCormick on accordion. 6:30-9 p.m.

The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-872-0812.

'Dream Chaser' Kealeboga Tlalang

Kealeboga Tlalang creates mixed-media pieces that are more than the sum of their parts. In each portrait fine lines, newspaper clippings, and colorful blocks come together to create surprisingly expressive works. The South African artist began drawing pictures as a child for students and teachers as a way to make money to pay for lunch. He later earned a college scholarship to study mathematics and science, but eventually returned to artwork, blending all three passions into his portraits. His show at Juxtaposition Arts will be his first solo exhibition in the U.S. During his residency in the north Minneapolis gallery, he will also lead workshops and apprenticeships with youth artists. There will be an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 4. Free. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148.

First Thursdays

Check out the works of hundreds of artists as they open their doors for special receptions, concerts, demonstrations, sales, and other fun for the evening. Thursday, June 7, 5-9 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.