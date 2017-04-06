Nye's lives on in this photography exhibition (and other art shows worth your time)

Last Days of Nye's Photo Exhibit



Where it’s at: Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Photographers Mike Madison and Steven Cohen captured the final days of the iconic Nye’s Polonaise Room. They plan to show their work on the one-year anniversary of its closing. The event takes place during Casket Arts’ First Thursdays open house, with open studios throughout the building, live music, and food.

Why you should go: If you’re feeling nostalgic for the Nye’s, the dive bar with a national reputation, stop by Casket Arts to pay your respect, and maybe take home a photo to remind you of that special bar’s glory.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

redhead



Where it’s at: Denler Gallery, 3003 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

What it’s about: As painter Melba Price put together materials for her solo show, she came to the realization that many of her subjects over the past 15 to 20 years have been red heads. She also noticed that her work tends to go against stereotypical approaches and depictions of people with red hair. Check out Price’s detached deconstruction of cultural expectations in this intriguing exhibition.

Why you should go: Besides being of interest to anyone that has a natural inclination toward red hair, this is a chance to see the sure-handed work of Melba Prize, a two-time Bush Foundation Fellowship recipient who has also received the McKnight Fellowship, and has been featured in Artforum and New American Paintings.

When: The reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The exhibition runs through May 13.

The Mirage of Damnatio Memoriae: New Work by Matthew Yaeger



Where it’s at: Soo Visual Art Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: This exhibition takes its title from the Latin phrase “damnatio memoriae,” which was a method of punishment the Roman senate would instill on traitors by erasing them from public record. In his collection, Matthew Yaeger manipulates memory and history with illusion, using a mix of images from design magazines, fashion photography, art history, film stills, and internet searches.

Why you should go: Creating a kind of alternative view into history, Yaeger’s work should be a mind-bending experience. Plus, you’ll also be able to check out work by Carolina Borja and Jesse Matthew Petersen at SooVAC.

When: The opening reception runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The exhibition is on view through May 20.

Time/Keep: David Malcolm Scott and Rebecca Krinke



Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Through sculpture and painting, respectively, Rebecca Krinke and David Malcolm Scott explore time and memory, playfully examining the interplay between what we remember and our imaginations. For the show, Krinke presents one large sculptural work, while Scott offers a series of paintings and drawings, including a 30-foot-long watercolor scroll of the cosmos.

Why you should go: You never know what to expect when Rebecca Krinke has new work to show. Often tactile and and conceptual, her art has an ability to both wow you with daring shapes, textures, and images while also providing thought-provoking ideas. Her pairing with Scott’s work on memory and imagination should make for a fun show.

When: The opening reception runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, with the exhibition on display through April 30.