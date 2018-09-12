Nut Goodie beer, party on Eat Street, graffiti art: A-List 9.12-18

WEDNESDAY 9.12

Little Women

Jungle Theater

Little Women continues to capture the zeitgeist some 150 years later. Its progressive sensibility is consistent with that of the novel’s author, Louisa May Alcott, whose lifelong questioning of gender roles is key to the story’s enduring popularity. Acclaimed playwright Kate Hamill will debut her adaptation of Little Women as the opening production for the Jungle Theater’s new season. This highly anticipated premiere, commissioned by the company, also qualifies as a reunion between Hamill and director Sarah Rasmussen (also the Jungle’s artistic director), a duo who previously collaborated on the Guthrie Theater’s popular staging of Sense and Sensibility. Imbuing Alcott’s work with appropriately modern touches, the production follows the tale of four sisters coping with their limited future prospects amid the Civil War. The show is headlined by such esteemed talents as Christina Baldwin, Wendy Lehr, and Jim Lichtscheidl, and is in previews September 12-14. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $40-$50; $15 previews. 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-7063. Through October 21 —Brad Richason

zAmya Theater Project

Minneapolis Central Library

Housed in the St. Stephen’s Human Services Building, zAmya Theater Project is made up of artists who have been or currently are struggling with homelessness. This week, the group will celebrate the culmination of its residency at Minneapolis Central Library with a performance. Second Chance was created through workshops conducted at the library, where a cast collaborated with a team of professional theater artists, including playwright Carlyle Brown, choreographer Leah Nelson, and director Maren Ward. With short scenes, songs, humor, and spoken word, the piece explores what it means to get a second chance in life. See it this week at the amphitheater outside. Noon Wednesday and Thursday; 5 pm. Friday. Free; donations accepted. 300 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. Through Friday —Sheila Regan

THURSDAY 9.13

Joyful Riders Club: Back to School Ride

Surly Brewing Company

While this is a back-to-school event, all ages are welcome. This week, the Joyful Riders invite people to bring school supply donations to this slow-roll ride. Think backpacks, fun erasers, Lisa Frank-style notepads, safety scissors, markers, and anything else useful to budding minds. Head to Surly Brewing, where folks will meet and take to the streets to casually make their way to this year’s benefactors: the Lucy Craft Laney Community School. Once the goods have been bestowed, people will make their way back to Surly for a free beer (or non-alcoholic drink), with pitchers and other prizes going to top donors. At last year’s event, the group amassed a large pile of supplies, plus $444 in cash. You can RSVP using the event section of the Joyful Riders’ page: www.facebook.com/thejoyfulriders. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Ryan Hamilton

Acme Comedy Co.

Ryan Hamilton is, to borrow an expression from fellow comedian Jackie Kashian, one of the golden retrievers of comedy: Everyone’s always glad to see him. That is even truer these days in what can sometimes be a toxic climate. “I like people to come out of the show feeling good no matter what we talk about,” he says. That usually involves the odd and silly things that happen to him on a day-to-day basis. “I don’t know if that’s interesting or not, but I think it’s funny. I try to be somewhat broad, and I enjoy that. I like comedy that’s all over the spectrum.” Lately, he’s been going old-school. “I’ve been on a kick where I’m reading physical newspapers,” he says. “I just like to pick up a newspaper, and that’s my go-to airplane read now. I find I retain more and I learn more than watching cable news or scrolling through headlines on my phone. I’m trying to stay informed and be a good citizen.” Hamilton’s profile has been boosted this past year by his well-received Netflix special, Happy Face. “I feel these specials are great because that’s really the best way to experience comedy,” he notes of the one-hour format. “I feel the craft of comedy is an hour. You want to be able to entertain people for an hour with a set that ebbs and flows. That’s really the highest level of comedy to me.” 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $25. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

FRIDAY 9.14

SOLO

The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts

Each year, the McKnight Fellowship Program selects three exceptional dancers to receive a McKnight Dancer Fellowship. In addition to a cash award, Fellows receive a commission for a new solo dance from a choreographer of their choice, who creates a work tailored just for them. For this concert, the 2016-17 Fellows offer up a program that includes contemporary ballet, experimental modern, innovative hip-hop, energetic krumping, and flaming flamenco. The artistic pairings should produce some heat. Contemporary dancer extraordinaire Krista Langberg chose Karen Sherman, whose explosive work draws from dance theater, writing, and, yes, handyman arts. Herb Johnson III gets a piece from Tight Eyez, the creator of the wildly energetic and theatrical dance form krump, while Chitra Vairavan has commissioned the Japanese icon and experimentalist Eiko Otake. The extraordinary flamenco stylist Sachiko “La Chayi” Nishiuchi teams up with Spanish artists Pepe Torres, Luis Peña, and Angelita Vargas, and James Sewell Ballet favorite Chris Hannon is paired with award-winning ballet choreographer Gina Patterson. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $25. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636. Also Saturday —Linda Shapiro

Labyrinth Theatrical Showing and Shadow Cast

The Minnsky Theater

If you were a kid of the ’80s or early ’90s, you were probably freaked out watching Labyrinth at some point. Thirty years later, Jim Henson’s whimsical nightmare fuel is ready for the Rocky Horror treatment, and the crew at Minnsky Theater is helping to make that happen. This weekend will feature a screening of the flick, starring Jennifer Connelly as a teenage girl making her way through a creepy realm in search of her brother, who has been stolen by the Goblin King (a fabulous, scenery-chewing David Bowie). During the movie, performers will act out scenes, dance, and even get the audience involved. While this is an all-ages event, your kids might laugh at the quaint special effects. So it might be best to go with friends after drinking up a buzz. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1:30 p.m. Sunday. $8-$15. 1517 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Iliza: Elder Millennial

Pantages Theatre

Every time Iliza (she dropped her last name, Shlesigner, on stage) comes to town, it seems like she’s had a major life change, and made another major professional leap. This year is no different, as the comedian recently got married and released her brand-new Netflix special, Elder Millennial. Last November, she also put out her first book, Girl Logic: The Genius of Absurdity, featuring a number of essays on her approach to friendship and relationships. Her material is a battle cry for anyone, male or female, who grew up in the late ’90s and early 2000s, but she also shares her own personal observations on getting older, maturing in relationships, and navigating settling down as a newly married person. Whether you’ve laughed until you cried at her specials like War Paint and Freezing Hot, or you remember her from her Last Comic Standing days, Iliza’s confidence, self-awareness, and dashes of millennial goofiness are still on full display. 7 and 10 p.m. $38-$103. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Patrick Strait

Cocktails at the Castle: Chroma Craze

American Swedish Institute

Currently on display at the American Swedish Institute, the colorful universe created by Swedish textile designer and entrepreneur Gudrun Sjödén is further celebrated during this fall party. Sjödén’s nature-inspired designs, chromatic color palettes, organic materials, and woman-centered values are amplified with the vibrant, vivacious sounds of the Fiamma Disco Queens, Tacky Annie, and Mina Moore. Put on your dancin’ shoes when the Hennepin County Disco Authority takes to the lawn. Color experiments and live mural painting beg for participation. As always, the fashion, the food, and the fun will combine to create a memorable night of people-watching, exhibition gazing, art making, cocktail sipping, and joy. 21+. 7 to 11 p.m. $20. 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907. —Camille LeFevre

Arsenio Hall

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Arsenio Hall is widely recognized for a variety of disciplines including standup comedy, talk show hosting, and acting. He’s also been a game show contestant, having won Celebrity Apprentice back in 2012. As such, he has above-average insight into that show’s host and our current president. “What’s synonymous about that Donald and this Donald,” he told KABC in Los Angeles, “is he must win and he will do anything to win. He’ll be any man he needs to be on any day to win.” Hall quickly noted he was the same way, adding that’s how he won. He now describes himself as the Jackie Robinson of The Apprentice, being the first African American to win the contest. Onstage, Hall talks about his experiences with Trump but also about being a father. He credits his son with giving him the needed background to make Drake jokes. Hall’s set also features some character work, something he doesn’t often get a chance to do. 16+. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $30. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

SATURDAY 9.15

Writers, Rebels, & Rejects

Gamut Gallery

Graffiti comes into the gallery for Gamut’s latest, “Writers, Rebels, & Rejects.” While the exhibition features legally sanctioned work, the artists’ content hasn’t lost its edge, as pieces include clashing colors, dripping paint, and angry creatures. Featured artists include Biafra Inc., Wundr, Boxy Mouse, Luis Fitch, and Eric Inkala, among many others. See original artworks and examples of commissioned public art. Curator Cassie Garner also had artists create works on miniature white box trucks, and a few artists have designed printed pieces to be pasted onto faux electrical boxes. The opening reception runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 15, and will include live painting from Rogue Citizen and music by DJ Sammy Figz. The closing party is from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 13. Free; $5 for opening and closing receptions. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. Through October 13 —Jessica Armbruster

Autumn Brew Review 2018

Historic Hall’s Island

Autumn Brew Review is one of Minnesota’s oldest craft beer events, with 2018 marking the 18th year for the festival. Due to construction at the Grain Belt complex, the party has temporarily moved to Hall’s Island. During the day, more than 100 breweries will pour over 500 varieties at this expansive, Minnesota-centric event. Choose selections from Barrel Theory, Junkyard, Bauhaus, Surly, Town Hall, and Lupulin. There will also be several collaborations, including a Central Minnesota Roggenbier made by Beaver Island and Spilled Grain, the Cat’z Pajamaz by Broken Clock and 56, and a Nut Goodie Porter, the result of an intriguing team up between Tin Whiskers and Pearson’s Candy. Find tickets and more info at www.tempotickets.com. 21+. 1 to 5 p.m. $45; $10 designated driver. 907 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis. —Loren Green

Frankenstein: Playing with Fire

Guthrie Theater

For having been assembled from dissected corpses, the reanimated creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein has proven remarkably durable, surviving centuries of wildly varied depictions in virtually every artistic medium. Minnesota playwright Barbara Field earned widespread acclaim with her adaptation, Frankenstein: Playing with Fire. The 1988 work centers on a fateful confrontation between creator and creation in the barren landscape of the Arctic Circle, and its monster is far from the lurching monstrosity of many popular interpretations. Field stayed true to Shelley’s vision of a forsaken figure, articulate and sensitive, unleashing his violent wrath only after being cruelly rejected by his father and driven from society. This new revival of Field’s work utilizes two sets of actors to portray the respective roles of Frankenstein and his “creature”: Zachary Fine/Elijah Alexander and Ryan Colbert/Jason A. Rojas. This Rob Melrose-directed staging commemorates the 200th year of Frankenstein’s tormented existence. The show is in previews September 15-20. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays through October 21. $29-$78; $15-$58 previews. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through October 27 —Brad Richason

Eat Street Food, Music, & Arts Festival

Eat Street

This Saturday, Eat Street will showcase all that the Whittier neighborhood has to offer with a daylong street party. A musical stage will host a variety of acts, includingMalamanya, McNasty Brass Band, Madison McFerrin, and local artist Haley playing sets. Bring the kids for button and bookmaking with MCAD, or see what Mia’s Art Cart is up to. Eats include spring rolls, banh mi, and food truck offerings. Somali dance, area theater troupes, and more add to festivities. 1 to 9 p.m. Free. Nicollet Avenue, between 25th and 27th Streets, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

10th Annual LOLA Art Crawl

Various locations

While the LOLA Art Crawl is a relatively chill event, there’s still a vast array of things to see and do. This year’s self-guided tour, now in its 10th year, sprawls through over 60 sites in south Minneapolis’ Longfellow neighborhood, showcasing the work of over 130 local artists. Locations include studios, galleries, homes, lawns, patios, businesses, and more. Some examples of what you might find: vintage tea containers from Paris Antiques, trans-themed comic art by Orion Arts, ethically sourced wood furniture fromNorth City Studios, and tiny dollhouse period rooms by John Elsner. Add in jewelry, pottery, vinyl, and so much more. Find the full list of artists and locations at lolaartcrawl.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. The general boundaries are Minnehaha Avenue from 26th to 46th, to the West River Parkway, Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

BARK!ART Dog & Art Festival

Art Box

Off-Leash Area (meaning Jennifer Ilse and Paul Herwig, proud owners of various hounds) has also been entrepreneurial when it comes to theater. Having long produced profoundly humanist and/or hilarious work in their garage, Ilse and Herwig recently rehabbed a Nokomis-area building into Art Box. Their newest production, Paws ’n’ Effect, is the tale of a young girl and her stray dog. Love, understanding, and acceptance are the emotional underpinnings of the narrative, blending Ilse’s choreography and Herwig’s multimedia set design with a dog-friendly aesthetic. The celebration also includes a community talent show and a pop-up shop specializing in canine gifts. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; $10-$25 suggested donation for the show. 4200 E. 54th St., Minneapolis; 612-724-7372. Saturday and Sunday—Camille LeFevre

SUNDAY 9.16

Scooter Rally, Book Presentation, & Quadrophenia

Moon Palace Books

Faster than a bicycle and less intimidating than a motorcycle, the scooter has charmed the asphalt runway for decades and continues to do so. This Sunday, Moon Palace Books is hosting a scooter rally where folks are encouraged to arrive via wheels, be they a retro Vespa or a modern Piaggio. Things kick off at 6:30 p.m. with fresh and free pizza from Geeklove, followed by a talk from local author and historian Eric Dregni on scooters through the eras. The evening will conclude with an outdoor screening of Quadrophenia, a 1979 British film featuring a scooter-riding protagonist. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Free. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455. —Jessica Armbruster