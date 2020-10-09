NUR-D in a truck, justice rallies, family fun at Mia: 25 great things to do this weekend

Nate Abshire Image courtesy the standup

FRIDAY:

Stuff to do in person:

Nate Abshire

8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; $15-$20. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.

Partyup! Prince & Mpls Sound Dance Party

Free; 6:30 to 10 p.m. DJs Brian Engel and Noah Kurth. 35th Street and Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The People's Floyd Commission Hearing 5

Community discussion on the state of police accountability and going forward. 6 p.m. Theo Wirth Park, Glenwood Avenue at North Xerxes Avenue, Minneapolis.

Adrian Washington with James Stanley

$19; 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 490 Robert St N, St Paul, MN 55101-2239, United States

T.J. Miller

7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Fri.; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $25. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.

Comedy with Dudley Riggs Alumni

8:30 p.m. Oct. 9; $15. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Classic American Rockers

7 p.m. Oct. 9; $35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Friend Dog

Visit utepilsbrewing.com for more info. 6-8 p.m. Oct 9. Free; reservations required. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.

Sever's Fall Festival and Corn Maze 2020

Featuring safe activities and attractions for the entire family, with a pick your own pumpkin patch, just-picked apples available for purchase, hayrides, giant slide, zip lines, magic shows, pony rides, food and beverage vendors, and more. Tickets and more info at www.seversfallfestival.com. 1-8 p.m. Fri. Sept. 11-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. Sept. 11-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. from Sept. 11-Nov. 1; $17; $14 seniors; free for kids 3 and under. Sever's, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

Sever's Stories, Riddles & Rhymes

Interactive outdoor drive-thru storytime event that winds through tree farms, cornfields, and rural prairie. Tickets and more info at www.seversfestivals.com. 1-9 p.m. Every Thu. and Fri. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; $7 per person; $25 per car maximum. Sever's, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

Bands on Vans

SATURDAY:

Stuff to do in person:

MCN6 Music Channel Presents "Bands On Vans" Series

People will be driving around Northeast with a band atop their van to bring a live set to both Grumpy's and 331 Club with a different artist each week. This weekend: NUR-D. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. for Grumpy's NE; 7:30 p.m. for 331 Club.

Protect Black Women Rally & March

3 p.m. Minnesota Governor's Residence, St. Paul.

We Still Can't Breathe Rally and March

2 p.m. Meet at Cup Foods.

Hunny Bear

$17; 6 p.m. Granada Theater, 3022 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Johnny Cash Story

With Sherwin Linton and Pam and the Cotton Kings. 2 p.m. Sat.; $30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

The New Standards

7 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; $30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade

Drive-through experience featuring over 30 of your favorite Renaissance Festival foods, with live entertainment and featured artisans. Tickets and more info at www.renaissancefest.com/parade. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and Sun. from Sept. 19-Oct. 18. $20 per vehicle. Renaissance Festival Site, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee; 952-445-7361.

Virtual stuff to do:

Slicing Up Eyeballs & Transmission

A night of Bauhaus, post-punk, and dark wave. Watch live between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. at: https://www.twitch.tv/djjakerudh.

Big Fat Love: John Prine Birthday Tribute

Featuring Mother Banjo, Art Vandalay, Dan Israel, Elizabeth Ghandour, the Federals, and more. 8 p.m. Saturday; $15. Livestream at the Hook and Ladder Theater here.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

Online trivia contests every Wednesday and Saturday, with special "Music & Movies" themed trivia on Wednesdays. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at Sassy Lassy's Facebook page. 8 p.m. Free.

Chris Heidman, Lauren Krukowski

SUNDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

A Virtual Chat with Chris Heidman and Lauren Krukowski

The artists discuss their individual practices and their current exhibitions at SooVAC. Sunday, 11 a.m. Find it online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86841878423, Meeting ID: 868 4187 8423.

2020 (virtual) Tour Day: The 1970s Turn 50 Across Minnesota

An online virtual tour across Minnesota highlighting public and private sites that exemplify the outta sight (and now historic) decade of late modernism that was the 1970s. Free; $10 suggested donation. Register via eventbrite here. Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Virtual Family Day: Mapping Your World

Explore the many kinds of maps from Mia’s collection. With hands-on projects, lessons, a story from author Kao Kalia Yang. Find videos and art-making tutorials here: https://bit.ly/3022Dan. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stuff to do in-person:

5 Pop-up performance of the Pickup Truck Opera

Enjoy five short pop-up performances of a work-in-progress over the next few weeks. 3 p.m. Sunday, October 11 at Short Line Park, 1285 Summit Ave., Short Line Park, St. Paul, and 5 p.m. at Bryn Mahr Meadows at Oliver Avenue South and Morgan Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Arne Fogel

5:30 p.m. Sun.; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.