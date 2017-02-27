Now's your chance to buy a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house in the Twin Cities

As it turns out, a property matching that exact description is currently for sale in St. Louis Park. Built in 1960, the three-bedroom, 1.75-bathroom, 2,647-square-foot beauty is being sold by the original owners.

It's unmistakably a Wright creation, from the dramatic deep eave, to the terrarium-like bay windows, to the wide-open floor plan.

Here's more info from the real estate listing:

Rare Frank Lloyd Wright designed home offered for sale for the first time by original owners. Incredible location, close to downtown Minneapolis, yet set on 3.77 extremely private acres at the end of a quiet cul de sac. Incredible light filled property takes superb advantage of its site overlooking a beautiful natural area. Vaulted great room with walls of glass and extensive built-ins. Many custom features. 3 bedrooms on main level. Lower level family room. Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“There’s no reason to be changing things up, based on how styles are changing today,” realtor Chad Larsen told WCCO last summer. “There’s nothing to change.”

That includes the furniture, as Larsen notes Wright designed those pieces, too.

The house isn't moving fast: It's been on the market for more than 250 days, and the price dropped $100,000 last fall. Twenty-percent down ($279,000) with today's average mortgage rate (4.15 percent) puts the hypothetical monthly payment at (roughly) $6,653, according to desperately hopeful number-crunching by this newspaper employee.

Feel free to keep your shoes on for this virtual tour:

The Wisconsin-born Wright earned world renown by pioneering the Prairie School of building -- think horizontal lines, flat roofs, overhanging eaves, ribbon windows. Philosophically, he championed "organic architecture," the idea that building design should incorporate natural surroundings.

Here's an index of Wright-designed buildings in Minnesota.