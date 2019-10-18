'Nosferatu,' La Doña turns 1, CBD sampling: 45 free things to do this weekend

"Volta Photo" at the Weinstein Hammons Gallery Sanle Sory

FRIDAY:



Volta Photo

In 1960, Sanlé Sory opened a photography studio in Bobo-Dioulasso, the trendy/artistic city in Burkina Faso. That same year, the nation had received full independence from France. As the country entered a new post-colonial era, Sory photographed the vibrant youth culture that emerged. Spanning 20-some years, his collection of portraits features lovers kissing, smiling friends with a boombox, and style so fly it could belong in a high-fashion magazine from any era. The artist, who still lives and works in the area, began touring exhibitions of his work in the late ’90s. This show at the Weinstein Hammons Gallery is a rare chance to see these still-youthful images in person. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 18. Free. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-822-1722. –Jessica Armbruster



Andy Ulseth

With Brian Just Band and Picked to Click seventh place winner Prim Woes. 10 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Lungs (Album Release Show)

With Hive, Witchden, and Nothingness. 9 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



The Jason Dixon Line

8:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Versions

With happy hour during musical performances. 9-11 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. Apoy, 4301 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-4719.

"Creativity in Everyday Life" at Goldstein Museum of Design

Creativity in Everyday Life

Design is everywhere in our daily lives, including the cars we drive, the homes we live in, the utensils we use, and the clothes we wear. In this show, the Goldstein moves from big-picture design (design thinking as a mode of problem solving) to the granular (i.e. specific everyday objects). The exhibition is also participatory, with visitors invited to weigh in with their opinions the most innovation and creative aspects of the show. Opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 18, featuring a silent auction to benefit GMD. Daily from Oct. 18-Jan. 5. Free. Goldstein Museum of Design, 1985 Buford Ave., 346 McNeal Hall, St. Paul; 612-624-7801. --Camille LeFevre



Wildflyer Coffee Launch Party

Fundraiser for a new coffee shop, featuring live music from the Immaculate Beings, Lavender Daughter, Mpls Drew, and Audiyo Element. 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis; 612-404-0056.



#MeToo in Minnesota History

Exhibitions examining issues of sexual assault and violence through the stories of several Minnesota women, past and present. Oct. 15-April 5. Free. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-259-3000.



As, Not For: Dethroning Our Absolutes

Group show curated by Jerome Harris. Oct. 18-Nov. 10. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

'Nosferatu'

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror

Released in 1922, Nosferatu is just a few years shy of its 100th anniversary, and somehow still manages to be creepy. Part of that effect may come from its on-location sets and beautifully framed shots, and Max Schreck’s performance as the titular monster certainly factors into its legacy. Yet another spooky aspect is the film’s soundtrack, which has been adapted and reimagined over the years. This Halloween, guests can head to the Music Box Theatre for a screening set to a live soundtrack from the Curse of the Vampire Orchestra, by Minneapolis composer Philip Shorey. The score features a local symphony and choral musicians mixed with modern electronica and industrial percussion. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19; 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Free; RSVP required. Music Box Theatre, 1407 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-1414. --Jessica Armbruster



Leslie Jamison

Author presents her new book, 'Make It Scream, Make it Burn: Essays.' 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



R. Zamora Linmark

Author presents his new book, 'The Importance of Being Wilde At Heart.' At the Asian Pacific Resource Center in Room 311. 12-1:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. Appleby Hall - University of Minnesota, 128 Pleasant St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-625-5000.



Fall Flower Show

Sunken garden in full bloom with hundreds of chrysanthemums of many different cultivars. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily from Oct. 5-Dec. 1. Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Jimmy Reagan

Jimmy Reagan Exhibit

Expressionist paintings. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 18, with a meet and greet with the artist, music, and drinks. Free; RSVP required for opening reception. Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-767-6900.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.

La Dona Cerveceria Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:



First Anniversary Party

La Doña Cervecería is turning one this weekend. To celebrate, they’re busting out Ocelotl, a Mezcal barley wine that has been aging in barrels since January (and offers a whopping 10% ABV). Order it on tap and, if you like, take it home in bottle form. The party starts at noon, with the Indigo DJ Crew spinning tunes at 4 p.m., followed by salsa band K-Libre24 from 9 p.m. till close. Festivities will also include games, special merchandise, and food trucks Flagsmash and Que Tal. 12 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 19. Free. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis. –Loren Green



Piss On Your Dad

With Sam Hell, Huff, and Psychic DNA. 9 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



First Annual Legacy CBD Cup

Competition for the state's best hemp and cannabidiol products, with presentations, samples, and products for sale. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. Warehouse Winery, 6415 Cambridge St., St. Louis Park; 763-232-3707.



Ian Valor & The Vendettas (Album Release Show)

With Little Man and Elour. 10 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



MPLS LTD XX Afternoon at Eclipse

Celebrating 20 years of the local record label, with performances by Birds of Virginia (reunion show), Pussytoes, the Starfolk, and John Roeser Avenue. All ages. 12-4 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. Eclipse Records, 381 Wabasha Street N., Saint Paul; 651-224-2500.



Biggest in the World Party

Celebration of Brit's being the pub selling the most Olde Speckled Hen in the world. Festivities include $4 Olde Speckled Hen 20 oz pints, the Beatles’ Abbey Road album performed in its entirety by the Summerbabies at 8 p.m., and glassware and other giveaways. Saturday, 6-11 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

The Twisted Pumpkin and Valhalla Skulls

October Gallery Night: The Twisted Pumpkin and Valhalla Skulls

An evening celebrating the work of artists Mandy Koepp and Joelle Skjei, with treats by Atuvava and tarot readings by Sage Tarot. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. Darling Amalgamated Retail Emporium, 4549 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-5456.



Tangletown Gardens Annual Pumpkin Fest

Featuring a wide selection of pumpkins, with a photo booth, pumpkin painting, farmers market, and family activities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. Tangletown Gardens, 5353 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4769.



Powderhorn Culinary Arts Show

Juried outdoor food and beverage competition for professional and junior culinary artists from across the country, with a beer garden, pumpkin patch pop-up, garden shop, and kitchen gadget pop-up. 12-5 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-1141.

"Randomland" Vance Diamond, 'Tidal Wave,' 2019

Randomland

Group show collaboratively curated by artists with disabilities and without, presented by Interact Center for the Visual and Performing Arts. Public reception 3-6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19, featuring artist remarks and a Q&A. Free. The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 413-478-0455.



Kater's 4th Annual Katerween

Pop-up gallery show featuring new work for sale from the graffiti artist. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. Maharaja's, 205 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-292-1623.



Leaf Fest

Featuring a giant leaf pile, fall treats, pumpkin hunt, art workshop, scavenger hunt, and a community art project. 12-4 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. Caponi Art Park, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan; 651-454-9412.

'McDuff Moves In' Story Time with Gryphon Press and Underdog Rescue

Family story time, with adoptable dogs from Underdog Rescue on hand. 3 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Brunch Show at Mortimer's

Featuring Trash Catties, Ringout, and Leslie. All ages. 12-3 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



Halloween Viewing Party for 'The Loud House'

Featuring screenings of Halloween-themed episodes of 'The Loud House,' hosted by the voices of Lucy and Rita Loud, hosted by Jessica DiCicco and Jill Talley, with character meet and greets, and storyboard animator appearances. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

"And When the Sun Rises"

And When the Sun Rises: Mara Duvra / Today, we become: Prerna

6-9 p.m. Saturday. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

New Editions 2019

A pop-up shop of chapbooks, zines, broadsides, artist books, and more. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Have You Seen This Man?: The Castro Poems of Karl Tierney

Celebration of the release of posthumously published selection of poems by Karl Tierney, edited by Jim Cory. 7 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29. Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Howl-O-Ween at Bent Brewstillery Getty Images

SUNDAY:



Howl-O-Ween

Cap off your weekend by hanging out with dogs in costumes. This Sunday, Bent Brewstillery will be getting into the holiday spirit with a daylong Halloween party open to humans and pups. People are welcome to dress in costume, and doggos are especially encouraged to. Locally made pet items from crafters and artisans will be for sale, and games and prizes will be hosted by Sidewalk Dog. Have a glamour shot taken with your four-legged buddy, bob for treats, and carve a pumpkin. Be sure to wash it all down with a pint. All ages. 12-6 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville; 844-879-2368. –Jessica Armbruster

Fall Makers Market

Featuring over 20 local makers and curators both inside and out of the building. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 3147 NE California St., Minneapolis.

Atlas Obscura Trivia with Dylan Thuras and Magers & Quinn

Featuring questions about travel and places all over the world, with prizes and copies of 'Atlas Obscura: 2nd Edition' available for purchase. 6 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-224-9682.



Panel Discussion: Is Local News Dying?

Featuring Jamie Stockwell, Richard Fausset, Rebecca Colden, and Suki Dardarian. 1 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

MN Toy Posse Image courtesy event organizers

MN Toy Posse Halloween Bash 3

What happens when you combine 70 toy sellers from all over the Midwest, hundreds of toy fans of all ages, and thousands of rare and unique toys and collectables? You get one giant posse. This weekend, the Minnesota Toy Posse will host its third-annual Halloween Bash toy swap. Posse founder Mark Seekamp started the group a little over three years ago on Facebook as a way to help connect people looking to buy, sell, or trade their favorite toys. He hadn’t planned on just how many people would want to join his gang. “We have more than 2,200 members, and it’s a really active group,” he says. And it’s not just about toys, either. “We’ve become friends and talk about our lives. People will post pictures when they have a baby, or we’ll just use it to meet up and go see a movie. It’s about creating relationships beyond just looking for toys.” For Seekamp, the best part of the day is how toys can bring people together. “The coolest part is being able to see someone who is going to be really excited about a toy that you have that you’re ready to part with.” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. Knights Of Columbus Bloomington, 1114 W. 79th St., Bloomington; 952-888-1492. –Patrick Strait



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Saint Paul Civic Symphony: Night and Day

1 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.