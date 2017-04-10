Northrop 2017-18 season includes a ballet/hip-hop mashup, collaboration with Zenon

Next week, the Guthrie will announce two major musicals to round out the theater's fall/winter lineup. This week Northrop, a major venue for dance in Minneapolis, announced its 2017-18 schedule.

Malpaso Dance Company will be visiting the Twin Cities for the first time. The Havana dance troupe will be performing four dances, including a collaborative piece with Zenon Dance Company, "Coming Home," inspired by baseball.

Four ballet troupes are also on the schedule, including the intriguing Company Wang Ramirez. (The name comes from its founders, German ballet dancer Honji Wang and French b-boy Sébastien Ramirez.) They'll take the stage with Borderline, a piece featuring dance and acrobatic elements.

Season tickets are currently on sale. Individual tickets will become available on June 5.

Check out the complete schedule below:

Malpaso Dance Company with special guest Zenon Dance Company

Tue., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.

"Coming Home" by Osnel Delgado, performed by Zenon Dance Company

"Indomitable Waltz" by Aszure Barton

"Ocaso" by Osnel Delgado

"Why You Follow" by Ronald K. Brown

New York City Ballet MOVES

Sat., Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.

"In the Night" by Jerome Robbins

"After the Rain Pas de Deux" by Christopher Wheeldon

"In Creases" by Justin Peck

"Pictures at an Exhibition" by Alexei Ratmansky

ODC/Dance

Thu., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.

"boulders and bones"

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Sat., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.

"One Flat Thing," reproduced by William Forsythe Violoncello (a duet from Multiplicity. Forms of Silence and Emptiness) by Nacho Duato

"Jardí Tancat" by Nacho Duato

"The Golden Section" by Twyla Tharp

"Georgia" by Lou Conte

"The 40s" by Lou Conte

Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo

Tue.-Wed., Feb. 27-28, 7:30 p.m.

Romeo and Juliet by Jean-Christophe Maillot

Company Wang Ramirez

Sat., Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Borderline

Houston Ballet

Sat., Apr. 7, 7:30 p.m. & Sun., Apr. 8, 1:30 p.m.

Swan Lake with live orchestra

KEIGWIN + COMPANY celebrates Bernstein featuring the University Symphony Orchestra

Sat., Apr. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Alonzo King LINES Ballet

Tue., May 1, 7:30 p.m.

"Biophony"

SPECIAL EVENTS:

The Velveteen Rabbit performed by ODC/Dance

Sat., Nov. 4, 1:30 p.m.

U of M School of Music Presents 56th Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert

Sat., Nov. 18, 7 p.m. & Sun., Nov. 19, 2 p.m.