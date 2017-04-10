Northrop 2017-18 season includes a ballet/hip-hop mashup, collaboration with Zenon
It's schedule announcement season.
Next week, the Guthrie will announce two major musicals to round out the theater's fall/winter lineup. This week Northrop, a major venue for dance in Minneapolis, announced its 2017-18 schedule.
Malpaso Dance Company will be visiting the Twin Cities for the first time. The Havana dance troupe will be performing four dances, including a collaborative piece with Zenon Dance Company, "Coming Home," inspired by baseball.
Four ballet troupes are also on the schedule, including the intriguing Company Wang Ramirez. (The name comes from its founders, German ballet dancer Honji Wang and French b-boy Sébastien Ramirez.) They'll take the stage with Borderline, a piece featuring dance and acrobatic elements.
Season tickets are currently on sale. Individual tickets will become available on June 5.
Check out the complete schedule below:
Malpaso Dance Company with special guest Zenon Dance Company
Tue., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.
"Coming Home" by Osnel Delgado, performed by Zenon Dance Company
"Indomitable Waltz" by Aszure Barton
"Ocaso" by Osnel Delgado
"Why You Follow" by Ronald K. Brown
New York City Ballet MOVES
Sat., Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.
"In the Night" by Jerome Robbins
"After the Rain Pas de Deux" by Christopher Wheeldon
"In Creases" by Justin Peck
"Pictures at an Exhibition" by Alexei Ratmansky
ODC/Dance
Thu., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.
"boulders and bones"
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Sat., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.
"One Flat Thing," reproduced by William Forsythe Violoncello (a duet from Multiplicity. Forms of Silence and Emptiness) by Nacho Duato
"Jardí Tancat" by Nacho Duato
"The Golden Section" by Twyla Tharp
"Georgia" by Lou Conte
"The 40s" by Lou Conte
Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo
Tue.-Wed., Feb. 27-28, 7:30 p.m.
Romeo and Juliet by Jean-Christophe Maillot
Company Wang Ramirez
Sat., Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Borderline
Houston Ballet
Sat., Apr. 7, 7:30 p.m. & Sun., Apr. 8, 1:30 p.m.
Swan Lake with live orchestra
KEIGWIN + COMPANY celebrates Bernstein featuring the University Symphony Orchestra
Sat., Apr. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Tue., May 1, 7:30 p.m.
"Biophony"
SPECIAL EVENTS:
The Velveteen Rabbit performed by ODC/Dance
Sat., Nov. 4, 1:30 p.m.
U of M School of Music Presents 56th Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert
Sat., Nov. 18, 7 p.m. & Sun., Nov. 19, 2 p.m.
