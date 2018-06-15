Northern Spark, Stone Arch Bridge Fest, farmers markets: 45 free things to do this weekend

Jenna Klein

FRIDAY:

Stone Arch Bridge Festival 2018

The best place to spend Father’s Day weekend (with or without your dad) is the Stone Arch Bridge Festival. Taking over the riverfront area of St. Anthony Main, the festival is the third largest in Minneapolis, attracting thousands of visitors each year. You like live music? Check out the three stages of free concerts. You want art? More than 200 artists will show off an incredible array of work using any material you can imagine. There’s also a classic car show, a beer sampler, and family activities, meaning that you could have three entirely unique days of sweaty summertime fun. Best of all? You can tell your dad you brought him along because it’s his day—even if you don’t care about him at all. For more info, visit www.stonearchbridgefestival.com. 5-10 p.m. June 15; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 16; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 17; Free. Stone Arch Bridge, 219 S. Main St., Minneapolis. –Patrick Strait

Hotpants Funk and Soul Night

Featuring guest DJ Frank Castle. 21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

8 Year Weight (CD Release Show)

9 p.m. June 15. Free. Rouge at the Lounge, 411 2nd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-8800.

Northern Spark Dan Norman

Northern Spark 2018

Nocturnal arts festival Northern Spark has undergone a transformation: The latest iteration of the community-focused gathering will not be a one-night dusk-to-dawn affair, but will instead take place over two consecutive evenings, commencing at sundown and concluding at 2 a.m. each night. Despite the abbreviated hours, there should be ample time to enjoy festivities thanks to the three host sites—the Commons, Minneapolis Central Library, Nicollet Mall (between Third and Eighth Streets)—being so centrally located. Not only are these venues in close proximity to one another, each underscores Northern Spark’s goal of accessibility, a mission reinforced by this year’s theme of commonality. Like a recurrent thread running through the multimedia displays, activities, and ongoing performances, Northern Spark continues to foster an inclusivity vast enough to honor our wonderfully diverse Twin Cities community. Find locations and more info at 2018.northernspark.org. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Daily from June 15-16; Free. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis. –Brad Richason



Orbot (Tape Release Show)

With Chub, Falcon Arrow, and the Troublemaker. 9 p.m. June 15; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Harrison Street

8:30 p.m. June 15; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Travis Voels

Romeo and Juliet

“No one has bought a ticket,” says Joseph Papke about the particular pressure of presenting Shakespeare in the park. “No one has to sit there and listen to you. If they stay, it’s because what you’re doing is engaging them.” This is the fifth year Papke’s company Classical Actors Ensemble is bringing the Bard to Twin Cities green spaces, and they’ve seen their audiences steadily increase. Papke says they’ve gone from, “Oh, hey, there’s 30 people today! That’s great!” to, “Oh my God, there’s like 250 people here.” This year, the company is breaking with tradition and presenting a tragedy instead of a comedy. They’re not hitting us with Lear, though: They’re staging Romeo and Juliet. “It actually is a fantastic balance of comedy and tragedy,” says Papke. Even if you just caught the Guthrie’s 2017 production, Papke believes the timeless tale is worth seeing again. “There’s something to the experience of going through the story with actors in an intimate, real-world setting in the beauty of our local parks.” Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. 7 p.m. Friday at Lake Harriet’s Rose Garden; 7 p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Isles; 2 p.m. Sunday at Newell Park in St. Paul. –Jay Gabler



St. Louis Park Parktacular 2018

Featuring a Grand Day parade, live music, expo, food trucks, kids events, pony rides, petting zoo, and Father's Day waffle brunch. For complete lineup and times, visit parktacular.org. 5:30-10 p.m. June 15; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 16; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 17. Free; some events require $5 button. Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., Minneapolis; 763-682-4590.



Steve Kimmel

6:30 p.m. June 15; Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.

Singin' in the Rain

Friday, June 15, 9:15 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park.

Blooming Butterflies

Hundreds of butterflies from Africa, Asia, and the Americas flying freely in an indoor garden environment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Manitou Days 2018

Three-week summer festival featuring parade, live music, picnics, Fourth of July fireworks, beach dance, competitions, family fun, and more. For complete schedule and list of locations, check www.manitoudays.com. Daily from June 14-July 4. Downtown White Bear Lake, 4751 U.S. 61, White Bear Lake.



Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundereds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.

SATURDAY:

Pryes Brewing’s First Anniversary Block Party

Featuring a limited edition single hop beer, craft market, food trucks, and live music from Private Oates, Jaedyn James & the Hunger, Hastings 3000, Beasthead, Narco States, 26 Bats, Rocksteady Breakfast, SolidState, and DJ HotPants. Wristband sales benefit Habitat for Humanity. 1-10 p.m. June 16; $2 drinking wristbands. Pryes Brewing Company, 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis; 612-787-7937.

Tickets

With Trash Street, Shilly Shally, and the Carnegies. 10 p.m. June 16; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



We Eatin Lifestyle Pop Up

Featuring new merchandise, live performances by Taylor J and Cecil "Cyborg" Neal, with sounds provided by Tek. 2-7 p.m. June 16; Free. Fifth Element, 2411 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-377-0044.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Saturday, June 16, 9:15 p.m. @ Lynnhurst Park.

Ramm

8:30 p.m. June 16; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Rock & Roll Flea Market at Uptown VFW

Vendors, vintage, organizations, and more. 10 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Coven Presents: The Minnesota Kweens Pop-Up

Featuring pins and other items from Gigi Berry. A portion of the sales will go to Juxtaposition Arts. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Coven, 30 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.

Final Ultimate

With Sin Bad and Dimensionals. 9 p.m. June 16; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

There will be cookies and beer at this garage sale. GB

Turman & CHUX 12th Annual Garage Art Sale

Featuring test prints, older merch, T-shirt printing, food trucks, peace coffee, and beer. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Steel Toe Brewing, 4848 35th St. W., St. Louis Park; 952-955-9965.

21st Annual Midwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship

Featuring novice to pro skill levels, judged by Dazzling Dave. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 16; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Chalk Art Street Event

Pop-up festival will featuring live-action art from local artists using chalk to interpret the theme “St. Paul through the years.” 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 16; Free. Downtown St. Paul Farmers' Market, 290 E. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-227-8101.



Eid Celebration Concert Featuring Aar Maanta

With Riverside Wada Jir. At Spring Cafe at Como Lake. 12 p.m. June 16; Free. Como Regional Park, 1431 N. Lexington Parkway, St. Paul; 651-488-9679.



Fridley '49er Days

Featuring parade, carnival, live music featuring Jonah and the Whales, fireworks, family activities, food vendors, beverages, and bingo. Check www.ci.fridley.mn.us for more info. 6:30 p.m. June 14; 12-10 p.m. June 16; Free; $3 festival button required for some events. Fridley Common Park, 6250 7th St. NE, Fridley.

801 Gallery

Michael Garr, Polly Norman and Adam Kirk

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., June 16, featuring music by Connie Evingson. Free. 801 Art Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-747-2313.



Mural, Glass, and Art Show

Featuring the creation of a 2.500 sq. ft. mural, and work by local and national street art artists and glassblowers. Opening party 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., June 16. Free. Legacy Glassworks, 2928 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Circa Gallery

Summer Salon

Group exhibition featuring new work by CIRCA artists. Opening reception 3-6 p.m. Sat., June 16. Free. Circa Gallery, 210 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.

New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Top/clockwise: Xiaolu Wang, 'I.Am.Mural.'; Leslie Barlow, 'Philando Castile'; Angie Renee, 'Why.' Courtesy Mia

SUNDAY:

Art and Healing: In the Moment

After the death of her son Philando Castile, Valerie Castile began receiving artworks from Twin Cities artists. In addition to helping her deal with her grief and outrage, those pieces also helped Valerie feel loved, supported, and less alone. To continue healing, she proposed an exhibition to Mia. “Art and Healing: In the Moment,” organized in collaboration with a community advisory group, is the result: 15 works (sculpture, paintings, video, posters, and even textiles) that delve into questions about Philando’s fatal shooting. Created to spark conversation, the exhibition includes works by Sarah White, Angie Renee, Leon Wang, plus Xiaolu Wang’s heartbreaking I.Am.Mural. Talk by Bryan Stevenson, director of the Equal Justice Initiative, at 5 p.m. Fri., June 22. Free; reservations required for talk. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. –Camille LeFevre



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Disenchanter

With Psychic High, Death Blossom, and Vin. 9 p.m. June 17; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.

Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 17; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.



Urban Growler's Farmers Market

They may have “urban” in their name, but since opening in 2014, St. Paul’s Urban Growler Brewing Company has emphasized outstate, Minnesota-grown ingredients in their signature Plow to Pint series. It’s only fitting that, on Sundays throughout the summer and into the fall, visitors can shop local at the weekly farmers market outside. Find live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. Score a dollar off your pint when you purchase something from the market. It’s a perfect mix of running weekend errands, socialization, supporting local business, and enjoying a cold beer on a patio. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128. --Loren Green