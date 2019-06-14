Northern Spark, Stone Arch Bridge Fest, block parties: 52 free things to do this weekend

Stone Arch Bridge Fest Jenna Klein

FRIDAY:

Stone Arch Bridge Festival 2019

Each Fathers’ Day weekend, the Stone Arch Bridge area plays host to a huge three-day festival featuring a variety of fun. Things kick off on Friday at Father Hennepin Park with a free concert in the evening headlined by Tom Petty cover band All Tomorrow’s Petty. Saturday and Sunday are packed with food vendors, artist booths, and a car show highlighting a variety of sparkly rides. A beer tent will offer a sampling of local brews for those who are 21 and over, the ugly tie 5K may entice early risers, and a series of makers’ workshops provide opportunities to create essential-oil mixes, decorate coffee cups, and work with metal stamps. A vintage and vinyl market rounds out the event. For more info, visit www.stonearchbridgefestival.com. 6-10 p.m. June 14; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 15; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 16; Free; some events are ticketed. Stone Arch Bridge, 219 S. Main St., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Boom Days Festival 2019

Featuring specialty beers, food trucks, canoe paddle tours, rock climbing activities, outdoor education and activities, home brewing education and demos, corgi races, and live music from the Skruffians, BrassZilla, Miss Myra and the Moonshiners, Bill Patten Trio, and the Serfs. 4-10 p.m. June 14; 1-10 p.m. Daily from June 15-16; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

'Through the Glass Eye' by Chango Cummings at Northern Spark 2018 Sean Smuda

Northern Spark 2019

With festival founder Steve Dietz resigning from his role as the lead force behind Northern Spark, this year’s event could be seen as the end of an era. Dietz envisioned Northern Spark as an inspiring demonstration of how art can transform public spaces, utilizing multimedia installations, interactive workshops, and experimental performances to bring together communities. In the divisive atmosphere of our current era, such unifying propositions are more important than ever, as reflected in the 2019 theme, “We Are Here: Resilience, Renewal, and Regeneration.” This subject will be reflected in works throughout the festival grounds: the Commons and the American Indian Cultural Corridor in Minneapolis, and the Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul. Even as he steps away, Dietz should be pleased to know that his progressive night vision will continue to evolve through a welcome range of creativity. Find locations and more info at 2019.northernspark.org. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Daily from June 14-15; Free. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis. –Brad Richason

D Mills

10 p.m. June 14; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Sam Hell

With Free Music, Infinite Neck, and Eric Wallgren. 9 p.m. June 14; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Pryes Brewing

Pryes Anniversary Block Party

For Pryes’ anniversary block party, the crew is moving the party outside for two days that take full advantage of the business’ river-facing property. There will be beers like Miraculum IPA, Dublin Dry Stout, and Main Squeeze, a citrusy summer blonde. The musical lineup is packed each day, with the 4onthefloor, Jaedyn James & the Hunger, Seaberg & the Black Velvet Punks, Battlerat, and Electric Feel on Friday, followed by Black Market Brass, Nooky Jones, Gully Boys, Black Widows, Ahem, Gentleman Speaker, Mae Simpson, and DJ Shannon Blowtorch on Saturday. Whew. In addition to the beer garden and grilling on both days, there will be a few pop-up shops on Friday, and mini golf and a full-on makers’ market on Saturday. Wristband sales will benefit Habitat for Humanity. Need to get out of the sun? There will also be beer and entertainment inside. 4 p.m.-1 a.m. June 14; 1 p.m.-1 a.m. June 15; Free; $4 wristbands to drink. Pryes Brewing Company, 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis; 612-787-7937. –Loren Green

Lego Movie 2

8 p.m. Free. Marydale Park, 542 Maryland Ave. W., St. Paul.

Sandlot

Dusk Friday and Saturday. Keewaydin Park, Minneapolis.

"Continuum McKnight Visual Artist Fellows 2014-18"

Continuum: McKnight Visual Artist Fellows 2014-2018

Group show featuring work by fellowship awarded artists over the past five years. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 14. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

25 Years Out: MCAD MFA Alumni Exhibition

Featuring work by 24 MCAD MFA alumni. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 14. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Art Heals 2019

RECLAIM's Art Heals event brings queer and trans youth together with local queer and trans community artists to celebrate the healing power of expression. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. With MC Signe Harriday and the Subversive Sirens. 6-9 p.m. Mixed Blood Theatre Company, 1501 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6131.

New Rules of Coffee

Author chat with Sprudge co-founders, Jordan Michelman and Zachary Carlsen. 11 a.m. Dogwood Coffee, 1209 NE Tyler St., Minneapolis.

Mike Hazard

We Come From the Flower

Solo exhibition from Mike Hazard featuring photographs, stories, a book, and short video featuring the Hmong American Farmers Association farm in Vermillion, Minnesota. 7:30 p.m. Daily from June 12-14; Free. Gordon Parks Gallery, 645 E. 7th St., (Library and Learning Center, Metro State University), St. Paul; 651-793-1631.



St. Louis Park Parktacular 2019

Featuring a parade, live music, expo, food trucks, kids’ events, pony rides, petting zoo, and Father's Day waffle brunch. For complete lineup and times, visit parktacular.org. Daily from June 12-16; Free. Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., Minneapolis; 763-682-4590.



Fridley '49er Days 2019

Featuring parade, carnival, live music featuring Jonah and the Whales, fireworks, family activities, food vendors, beverages, and bingo. Check www.ci.fridley.mn.us for more info. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 13; 6:30-10 p.m. June 14; Free. Fridley Common Park, 6250 7th St. NE, Fridley.

Linda Clayton, "London Calling"

London Calling

Interactive art exhibit by Linda Clayton, featuring paintings inspired by music from the U.K. with headphones available to listen to the songs that inspired the work. In Studio 390. 7:30 p.m. Daily from June 12-14; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Art of High Style: Minnesota Couture 1880-1914

Featuring historic dress from the Minnesota Historical Society collection set in context with paintings and works on paper from Mia's collection. Daily from May 16-Aug. 4; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

JXTAxCOS Skate-Able Art Plaza

SATURDAY:

JXTAxCOS Skate-able Art Plaza Grand Opening

Featuring a ribbon cutting and program, followed by Juneteenth activities at Bethune Park. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. June 15; Free. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148.

End of School Extravaganza

Teachers get a free pour of Summer Punch with school ID, BBQ with teachers eating free, bouncy castle, and family activities. 1-3 p.m. June 15; Free. Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 E 32nd St, Minneapolis; 612-799-9166.

Minnie-Motor Fest 2019

Outdoor music festival celebrating bands from throughout the Midwest, featuring Murf, Butcher's Union, Screamin' Cyn Cyn and the Pons, the Hussy, Citric Dummies, Monica LaPlante, Tart, Nato Coles and the Blue Diamond Band, Doug Otto and the Getaways, Escape from Minneapolis, Trash Catties, and DJ Michael Grey's The Assortment with special guests Lady Heat. 1:30 p.m.-1 a.m. June 15; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



Mississippi Market 40th Anniversary Block Party

Natural food co-op Mississippi Market is turning 40 this weekend. The St. Paul grocery shop is throwing a birthday party at its West Seventh location. Food trucks will be serving eats, including Gerhard’s Brats, and Reverie Mobile Kitchen will have gluten-free and vegan options on the menu. Beer will be served from local brewmasters Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, and, as at any good market party, you’ll find lots of sampling and freebies, here from Izzy’s Ice Cream, Peace Coffee, Organic Valley, Ferndale Market, and Brake Bread. An artists’ tent will showcase works from staffers, and music will be provided by Chris Koza and Seasaw. Kids will be kept busy with arcade games, face painting, and a bouncy castle. 3-7 p.m. June 15; Free. Mississippi Market, 1500 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-690-0507. –Jessica Armbruster

Angel Hawari

June Gallery Night: Angel Hawari

Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Darling Amalgamated Retail Emporium, 4549 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-5456.

Virgin Whores

With Squared Off, ZOR, Law of Keanu, and Shotdown. 9 p.m. June 15; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Fistful of Datas

With Salmon Cabin and Robots From the Future. 10 p.m. June 15; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Global Water Dances, Minneapolis

Choreographed dancing in support of clean, safe water for all. More info at www.globalwaterdances.org. 3 p.m. June 15; Free. Stone Arch Bridge, 219 S. Main St., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Midsommar Market Pop-Up

Celebration of all things summer featuring goods and products from woman-owned, local businesses. More info at eventbrite.com. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 15; Free. The Coven, 30 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-259-7383.



The Belfast Cowboys

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet, Minneapolis.

Jumanji

Sat., 9 p.m. Waite Park Elementary, Minneapolis.

"Equal/Lateral"

Equal/Lateral

Work by artists Nina O’Leary, Anna Van Voorhis, and Prerna, Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., June 15, featuring music by Leonoris Causa. Free. 801 Art Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-747-2313.



Music Association of Minnetonka 45th Anniversary Concert

Featuring choral, orchestral, and band pieces performed by a variety of ensembles. All ages. More info at www.musicassociation.org. 7 p.m. June 15; Free. Minnetonka High School, 18301 Highway 7, Minnetonka; 952-401-5700.



Pavia Wind Quintet - Passport: Italy

7 p.m. June 15; Free. Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 301 Cty Rd. 19, Excelsior; 952-474-8893.



Summer Garden Celebration

Unveiling ceremony for Ridgedale's new community garden, featuring a guest appearance and book signing with Belinda Jensen, make and take succulent bar, summer fashion show, family friendly activities, music, and giveaways. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 15; Free. Ridgedale Shopping Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Hopkins; 952-541-4864.

22nd Annual Midwest Regional Yo-Yo Championships

Featuring novice to pro skill levels, judged by Dazzling Dave. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 15; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



American Composers Forum Showcase

Minneapolis Guitar Quartet presents three works by the winners of the 2019 ACF Showcase national competition. More info at composersforum.org. 7:30-1 p.m. June 15; Free. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-321-0100.



Back to the ‘80s Car Show & Food Truck Rally

Featuring vintage cars, music, costume contest, beverage tent, and food trucks. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 15; Free. Burnsville Center, 1179 Burnsville Center, Burnsville; 952-435-8181.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Natalia Mendez

SUNDAY:

Women's World Cup Street Fair

Featuring a big screen viewing of US vs. Chile World Cup match, 3K fun run, and a Carnevale with food, games, family fun, and live music from Dred I Dread. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. June 16; Free. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mondo Queer Beach Party

Featuring swimming, beach games, grilling, and other fun for all ages. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Lake Nokomis 50th Street Beach, 5000 Nokomis Ave., Minneapolis.

TC Pride Family Fun Day

Featuring free hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips, and beverages. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 16; Free. Como Park Picnic Pavillion, 1199 Midway Parkway, St. Paul.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Minnesota Comic Book Convention

Featuring dealers with comics from past and present, collectibles, and comic book buyers. More info at www.epguides.com/comics. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 16; Free. LivINN Hotel, 5201 Central Ave. NE, Fridley; 763-571-9440.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.