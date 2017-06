Gallery Grid 1/48 2/48 3/48 4/48 5/48 6/48 7/48 8/48 9/48 10/48 11/48 12/48 13/48 14/48 15/48 16/48 17/48 18/48 19/48 20/48 21/48 22/48 23/48 24/48 25/48 26/48 27/48 28/48 29/48 30/48 31/48 32/48 33/48 34/48 35/48 36/48 37/48 38/48 39/48 40/48 41/48 42/48 43/48 44/48 45/48 46/48 47/48 48/48

"Climate Chaos / People Rising" was the theme for Northern Spark 2017, the all-night art festival that saw nearly 70 displays along the Minneapolis-St. Paul LRT Green Line beginning June 10. All photos by Adam Iverson.