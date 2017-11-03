Northeast's epic art weekend (and other art happenings worth your time)

Open Casket promo image

Open Casket, Art This Way, California Dreaming, Art Attack, and more



Where it’s at: Many art buildings in northeast Minneapolis. Start at Casket (681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis) and go from there.

What it’s about: It’s not Art-A-Whirl, but northeast Minneapolis will be hopping this weekend as many of the art buildings in the neighborhood will celebrate the start of November with open studios, parties, music, and more. Northrop King Building, the California Building, and Solar Arts will have open studios throughout the weekend. Meanwhile the Casket Building’s festivities include live music Friday evening, plus Saturday and Sunday during the day. They’ll also have food by Gastrotruck, and beer sponsored by the Franconia Sculpture Park, the Draft Horse, and Surly Brewing Company.

Why you should go: Whether you’re up for Friday night fun or some leisurely Saturday or Sunday afternoon art-hopping, there’s plenty going on in terms of art-filled entertainment and socializing.

When: Check the various times at each building, but the general hours for this happening is 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Melissa Loop

Leslie Barlow and Melissa Loop

Where it’s at: The Catherine G. Murphy Gallery at St. Catherine University, 204 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.

What it’s about: In two separate exhibitions, local artists Leslie Barlow and Melissa Loop share their recent paintings. Barlow is building on her recent Loving series, as she showcases portraits of interracial families. Loop will exhibit her paintings inspired by her travels to ancient Mayan sites in South America.

Why you should go: While taking on very different topics, these two talented artists share a love of bright colors and luxurious brush strokes. Come celebrate them and see what they’ve been up to lately.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Nicholas A. Carroll

Nicholas A. Carroll and Joshua Huyser

Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: In Nicholas A. Carroll’s “My Thoughts Drift North,” the artist meditates on feelings of loneliness as hate and intolerance rise in the world. Meanwhile Joshua Huyser’s “Here and There” depicts single objects, like a root-beer mug, as he plays with perception and form.

Why you should go: The head and the heart are both at play in these exhibitions. Whether you lean more toward politically driven works that cut to the heart of feelings, or work that engages the viewer in more cerebral, tactile ways, there should be something here to ponder.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Promo

Anguish and Hope: 31 Artists Comment on the Political, Economic, Social, and Environmental State of our Country



Where it’s at: Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Painters, sculptors, quilters, literary artists, and others weigh in on our current world in this timely show.

Why you should go: How do we navigate a world where so much is in turmoil? Between climate change, economic inequality, and the rise of fascist populism and authoritarianism around the world, where is the light that will guide us through? See what artists have to say about all this through their hopes and fears.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.