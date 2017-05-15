Spring Menu Release Party

Norseman Distillery

A new season calls for a new menu. At Norseman Distillery, they'll be celebrating with all-new cocktails. Get a picture taken in the Tintype photobooth by Carla and Blkk Hand for $50, dance to tunes from DJ Fundo starting at 8 p.m., and check out artwork on the walls by Michael Zawlocki, whose exhibition opened last week. Monday, from 5 to 11 p.m. 451 Taft St. NE, Unit 19, Minneapolis; 612-643-1933.





Pop-up Beer Garden featuring Toppling Goliath

The Bachelor Farmer

For one night only in the North Loop, revelers will be able to drink a pint (or two) of a tasty brew from Decorah, Iowa. Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., founded by husband-and-wife team Clark and Barb Lewey, features a little bit of everything. The focus is on small batches, with lagers, ales, IPAs, stouts, and wood-aged brew on their menu. This week, they're the featured beer in the garden (aka that alleyway outside of Bachelor Farmer). There will be soft pretzels to snack on as well. Dogs are welcome to the party, even if they can't have beer. Thursday, from 5 to 10 p.m. 50 Second Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-206-3920.







Third Thursday: Hello Summer

Minneapolis Institute of Art

This installment of Third Thursday is all about helping you plan your summer, as it will be Labor Day weekend in a blink of an eye. Make new friends with folks from the Grown-Up Club, which hosts craft-art sessions at brew pubs and outdoor fun including capture the flag; chat up Mississippi Park Connection, Wilderness Inquiry, and Nice Ride Minnesota about how best to enjoy nature this season; be a beta and try out the museum's tech projects in-progress; and plan your festivals itinerary with info on Northern Lights and the Minnesota State Fair. Live music will be provided by jazz/hip-hop/soul group Ayvah, and Hot Indian Foods and Gastrotruck will have sustenance for you. Sign up for My Mia (there's no cost) to see “Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters” for free, too. Click here to become a member and here to sign up for free admission. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000.