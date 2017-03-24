Nordic fashion and photography comes to ASI (and other artsy things worth your time this weekend)

First Look: The Weather Diaries



What it’s about: Tonight, the American Swedish Institute hosts an exhibition preview party for “The Weather Diaries,” a show featuring photography and artwork that reflects the roots of fashion in Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. Sweden-based curators Sarah Cooper and Nina Gorfer will be on hand, along with Icelandic fashion designer STEiNUNN and other fashion folks. RONiia will provide the tunes, and there’ll be food, drinks, and activities led by the Textile Center and 612 Sauna Society.

Why you should go: Minnesotans will surely get the appeal of weather-informed fashion, as looking good in the cold months can be quite an undertaking. Here’s your chance to glean some inspiration from Scandinavian folks that have this stuff all figured out.

When: 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15 for ASI members, $20 for the general public.

It’s a Small World



Where it’s at: MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: MCAD highlights the wealth of talent bubbling up in its study abroad and international student populations with a show featuring the work of artists from all over the world. The exhibition includes pieces from 17 students. More than 40 international students are currently at MCAD, and 12 MCAD students have done study abroad programs outside the U.S. or a special residency program in New York.

Why you should go: If you listen to the president and certain other members of the cabinet team, America’s problems stem from outsiders who immigrate into this country, or the U.S. doing business in other countries. This show subtly counteracts that message, showing that intercultural and global exchange are not only necessary, but a key component to human survival and understanding.

When: The opening reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The exhibition is through April 16.

Sensitive Indicators



Where it’s at: Kolman & Pryor Gallery, Northrop King Building, Studio 395, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Ruth Byers explores how climate change affects glacial landscapes with her paintings in “Sensitive Indicators.” Byers’ abstract works capture the beauty of these ecological landmarks, as well as their threatened existence.

Why you should go: In addition to taking a look at Byers’ paintings, you can browse other open galleries this Saturday night as this art opening is part of Northrop King Nights. Check out Tom Bartel’s travel photography at Icebox, recycled textiles by the Scarving Artists, plus plenty of jewelry designers, canoe makers, and more will be opening their studios.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday (Northrop King Knights run from 6 to 10 p.m.).