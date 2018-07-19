The friend who, like most Minnesotans, would never boast about their abode, lest they be struck down by Aidos, the side-eyeing Greek goddess of modesty?

Well, good news: It doesn't count as boasting if you're bragging about your pal. For our City Spaces home tour series, we're asking you to nominate a home in the Twin Cities metro region that you admire -- maybe even covet a little bit -- for its style, personal flair, and overall cool factor. Everything from a 375 square-foot apartment to a two-story Craftsman is fair game, including homes on wheels and houses on boats. We want a peek into the unique ways our fellow Twin Citians nest.

Got a house to propose? Send us the details and contact information and we'll take it from there.

