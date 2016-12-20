No, really, this is your last week to shop for Christmas.

Crap Craft

It’s a fact that 2016 was a garbage year. If you had a terrible 365 days, or know a friend who did, why not pop over to Common Roots and decorate your very own poo emoji in honor of this year? You can go as crazy as you want; they’ve got all the supplies to bedazzle the crap (pun intended) out of your ornament. Get creative while drinking, of course. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 6:45 to 9 p.m. 2558 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

(Minny and Paul)

MAD Holiday Pop-Up

At this collective pop-up, you’ll find art from illustrator Kate Worum, clothing from Hackwith Design House, florals by Munster Rose (swoon), booze by Easy & Oskey, and tons of other pieces and treasures from artists, designers, and jewelers. The list is basically a who’s who of cool makers in the Twin Cities, so you’re bound to find something special there. Don’t feel bad about keeping your goodies for yourself, either. Just wrap ‘em up and act surprised. Thursday, Dec. 22, noon to 8 p.m. 2920 Talmadge Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

(Elixery)

Last Call: A Holiday Market

Don’t worry, procrastinators. The fine folks at the Food Building in northeast Minneapolis, Fulton beer, and a bunch of local makers have banded together to make a holiday shopping event just for you. Did the name tip you off? Last Call features the work of artisans like A MANO, Larissa Loden jewelry, nonprofit/clothing company Still Kickin, local cosmetics line the Elixery, and way, way more. Also included in the event? A gift wrapping station, so you have to do approximately zero work this holiday. Done and done! Friday, Dec. 23, 3 to 9 p.m. Food Building, 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Other last-minute gift suggestions:





We love these handmade cozy winter accessories from Cliché. No one who lives in Minnesota will ever say “no thanks” to another sweater or hat.

Art pieces from local artists will light up your loved ones’ walls all year.

We’ll take all the gorgeous lingerie from Room No. 3, please. And pic up a cuddly, luxe robe for your mom.

Spoil someone real hard with a Louis Vuitton from June Resale.

Ceramics from A MANO are cute, cute, cute stocking stuffers.