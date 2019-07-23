Night bike rides, art in an Uptown garage, North Side fun: This week's top art happenings

PechaKucha Night: Are Galleries Dead? Not in NE!



Where it’s at: Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Directors from nine northeast Minneapolis art galleries come together for a lively discussion based on the question, “Are Galleries Dead?” (Hint: no.) Each gallery will share 20 slides and very briefly talk about what they are doing to stay alive and relevant. Afterwards, artist and arts organization board member-about-town Herman Milligan will lead a discussion about how art galleries can keep relevant and remain sustainable.

Why you should go: If you’re concerned about making sure the Twin Cities arts community stays thriving, you’ll want to be part of this conversation.

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday

NE Dog Parade Image courtesy Star Tribune

FLOW: Northside Arts Crawl 2019



Where it’s at: West Broadway, Minneapolis

What it’s about: For this year’s annual three-day FLOW Northside Arts Crawl, artists, creators, and businesses in north Minneapolis are celebrating with collective joy. Offering open studios, pop-up galleries, music and dance performances, fashion, live art creation, and much more, FLOW bursts with energy, community, beauty, and joy along Broadway Avenue.

Why you should go: If you haven’t had a chance to check out Juxtaposition Art’s new skate park, this weekend is a great time to take a look and get a sneak peek of what is to come for JXTA’s future. There’s also tons of art and community happening all weekend, including the Northside Flow Glow Roll and a street couture fashion show by ROHO Collective.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Allison Ruby

MT3: Entanglements, New Work by Allison Ruby



Where it’s at: Red Garage Studio, 3640 Garfield Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Nails, wires, empty frames, cosmic beans, rope, and growing things mesh together in new paintings by Allison Ruby. They’ll be on display in the artist’s new exhibition, “Entanglements,” at the Red Garage Gallery.

Why you should go: Intricate webs of human-made and natural patterns converge in Ruby’s latest body of work. Take a look in the DIY art space, located in an Uptown garage.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday

Greenway Glow

Greenway Glow Arts Festival and VIP Bike Ride

Where it’s at: The Greenway, Hennepin to Portland, and Columbus to 27th Avenue, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Art displays, performances, and activities are taking place all along the Greenway. There will be photo installations, a bronze pour, sing-a-longs, poetry, stilters, yarn bombing, calligraphy stations, glow sticks, and music. The event is free, with donations encouraged. There’s also two organized bike rides; the cost goes toward the Midtown Greenway Coalition. Tickets are $59 for adults, $39 for youth, and it comes with two craft beers, two tacos, ice cream, snacks, and other swag.

Why you should go: This fun, art-filled event will renew your love for Minneapolis’ bike superhighway and the stewards that care for it. Make sure you stop by the Family Glow at the Vine Arts Center and the After-Glow Party at East Lake Brewery and Taco Cat. There will also be food available at the Vine Arts Center and at the Midtown Global Market.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight