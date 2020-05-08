Nick Leet and his cat, origami lessons, and more free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Nick Leet

The High on Stress frontman presents a virtual performance "live online from my cat's house." Stream the show on Leet's Facebook event page. 8:30 p.m. May 8; Free.

10 With Jen

Jen Boyles launches a new weekly musical discussion series where she connects with DJs, artists, producers, and musicians to ask them ten questions about music and life. The debut episode featuring Dirty McKenzie. Livestreaming via Facebook. 8 p.m. Every Fri. from May 7-21; Free.

MCBA

Virtual Fold-Along: Portrait Pop-Out Card

Virtual arts and crafts instructional session with Minnesota Center for Book Arts Lead Teaching Artist Madeline. Learn how to make a Portrait Pop-Out card, a pop-out that is shaped like a head. For materials and additional info on the livestream, visit the event's Facebook page. 11 a.m. May 8; Free.

Midway Mic

Open mic night featuring a variety of comedians, hosted by Derek Meyers. Streaming at Meyers' Instagram: @derek_is_meeeee and on YouTube. 9 p.m. every Fri. Free.

Low

A weekly live performance series from the Duluth indie veterans called "It's Friday, I'm in Low." 3 p.m. on Instagram.

St. Croix Valley Online Pottery Tour

Featuring virtual appointments and viewings with hosts and guest artists, artist chats, studio tours, and pottery for sale. The online tour is at minnesotapotters.com, with lists of participating artists and studios available at the site. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from May 8-9; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 10; Free.

Taylor James Donskey Live Stream

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis. The live stream broadcast is available through Donskey's Facebook and Instagram pages, while donations can be made via Venmo at @taylor-donskey. 7 p.m. May 8; Free.

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday. 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.

Mu-Tini Hour

Free virtual hangouts focused on Asian American theater, past and present. This week, Theater Mu's artistic director Lily Tung Crystal hosts Snehal Desai, producing artistic director of East West Players (the nation's largest Asian American theater company) and playwright Philip Kan Gotanda. The chat will be broadcast on Facebook Live, and you can register (and donate directly to Mu's artistic community) at theatermu.org. 7 p.m. May 8; Free.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings. The live stream is broadcast on the Back Catalog Listen Party's Facebook page, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. 4 p.m. May 8; Free.

Glensheen Mansion Virtual Tour

One week after closing its doors due to COVID-19, the Glensheen Mansion has launched a 360-degree virtual tour experience led by director Dan Hartman, one of the few people allowed on the estate at the moment. Hartman explores favorite rooms on the grounds, popular locations with guests, and providing access to previously closed spaces and rare items from the collection. There is also a newly launched tour app that has maps and audio descriptions for nearly every room in the mansion, as well as an eye-spy treasure book to help you explore the mansion. Those features can be found at glensheen.org. Virtual tours will continue every weekday at 8 a.m. CST via Facebook Live. 8 a.m. every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. Free.

Alexa Horochowski

SATURDAY:

Instagram Live Artist Talks: Alexa Horochowski

The Walker presents a weekly conversation live on their Instagram featuring a variety of curators and artists discussing their creative responses to the COVID-19 crisis and the way art continues to inform and inspire us. This week chief curator Henriette Huldisch speaks with Minneapolis-based artist Alexa Horochowski, whose work is included in the Walker exhibition “Five Ways In: Themes from the Collection.” 2 p.m. May 9; Free.

The Brave New Workshop Goes Viral

Weekly digital series featuring original episodes filled with humor, storytelling, and interviews, presented by the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre. The series will feature all-new episodes every Saturday night at 8 p.m. streaming on Facebook Live and at www.bravenewworkshop.com. All contributions made during the broadcasts help support the organization while their regular operations must remain closed. 8 p.m. Every Sat. from April 4-May 30; Free.

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals. Streaming live on Perry's Facebook page. 7 p.m. May 9; Free.

Going Live with Love: Songs of Support for Jessa Roquet

Benefit fundraiser for Jessa Roquet of Gambler's Daughter to help cover her medical bills, featuring 15-minute live performances from a variety of Twin Cities musicians. Performances will be streaming via Facebook Live. Donations can be made via GoFundMe, Caring Bridge, or Venmo at Jessa-Roquet. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 9; Free.

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more. 4 p.m. YouTube.

Saturday Circuit hosted by YWCA Minneapolis

Work out with EG. Find it on Facebook. Saturdays, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m. May 2; Free.

Michael Shines

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance." Streaming via Shines' Facebook. 7:30 p.m. May 9; Free.

SUNDAY:

Suzanne Lacy’s 'Making the Crystal Quilt'

A 24-hour free streaming of the documentary featuring 430 women from Minnesota all over the age of 60 who gathered at the Crystal Court to share their views on growing older, in celebration of Mother's Day. Presented by the Walker Art Center. More info at walkerart.org/calendar/2020/screening-suzanne-lacys-making-the-crystal-quilt. 4-4 p.m. May 10; Free.

Miss Richfield 1981's Bingo Bonanza

Online bingo games streaming live on Facebook and Zoom, hosted by drag cabaret legend Miss Richfield 1981 (Russ King), with trivia and a musical number from the hostess. Registration and more info at playbingobonanza.com. 7 p.m. Every Thu. from April 30-May 31; 2 p.m. Every Sun. from May 3-31; Free.

Magic Mirror Virtual Experiences

Pop-up dance classes, craft, story times, slumber parties, game nights, and more hosted by fairy tale princesses via Facebook live. Click "interested" to get updates, and check out a sampling in the "discussion" section of their Facebook page. Free. 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Every Sunday, Mother Banjo will be streaming a performance on her Facebook page that is heavy on audience participation. Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together. A guaranteed great start to your Sunday morning. 11 a.m. May 10; Free.

Mother's Day at Lakewood

Free pink carnations available to all families visiting Lakewood on Mother's Day to remember and celebrate the women laid to rest there. The cemetery asks that you respect social distancing guidelines and keep group gatherings under 10 people. Carnations will be available in the welcome tent near the main gates. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 10; Free. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-2171.

Scrapbook Costume Design

An interactive and creative crafting project led by Sheena Janson Kelley where you can learn how to design your own costume for a show. Streaming on Theater Mu's Facebook page, with additional info found at www.theatermu.org/family. 10 a.m. May 10; Free.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both. Livestream via Facebook, with donations accepted via the band's GoFundMe. 5 p.m. May 10; Free.

Sunday Supper with Vicky Emerson

"We'll do a recipe, play three songs and also help someone," the Americana singer says of her new Sunday series. "Think of this show as Mr. Rogers with Chardonnay." Streaming via Emerson's Facebook and Instagram. Donations can be made via PayPal at [email protected], Venmo @Vicky-Wallace, and Patreon. 5 p.m. Every Sun. from April 5-May 31; Free.

Not free, but also cool and happening this weekend:

Shaolin vs. Wu Tang

Online screening of the cult classic, with live commentary from RZA from the Wu Tang Clan and Hollywood Theatre programmer Dan Halsted, presented by Trylon Cinema, with 20% of ticket sales supporting the Trylon. Tickets and more info at www.trylon.org/film/shaolin-vs-wu-tang. 8:15 p.m. May 8; $10 per household.

Acme Insider Zoom Comedy Show

Online comedy show featuring sets from comedians Jackie Kashian, Mary Mack, and Tim Harmston. Tickets and additional info at acme-comedy-company-acme-comedy-company.seatengine.com/shows/125944. 8 p.m. May 9; $11.



Greatest Quarantine Ever with Mayda and Douala Soul Collective

Featuring livestream performances from Black Widows, Mayda Slice, and Douala Soul Collective. Donations can be made at www.paypal.me/blackwidowsempire. 8 p.m. May 8; Suggested $5 donation for the artists.

Bad Moms: The Novel with Nora McInerny

Livestream celebration of the author's latest book, 'Bad Moms: The Novel,' featuring stories and anecdotes about modern motherhood. Presented by the Parkway Theater and SubText Books. Tickets and more info at theparkwaytheater.com/all-events/bad-moms-the-novel-livestream. 4-6 p.m. May 10; $10.

Patrick's Transatlantic Cabaret

Mother's Day cabaret featuring an all-star cast of artists from Berlin, Cluj-Napoca, Romania, and Minneapolis. More info at www.facebook.com/events/653394545517060. 2 p.m. May 10; $15 suggested ticket.