FRIDAY



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Jake Baldwin Trio

7-11:30 p.m. Daily from Dec. 29-30; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Ken Valdez

8 p.m. Dec. 29; Free. Shaw's Bar & Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-781-4405.



Manny Duke

Featuring DJ sets and live performances hosted by Manny Duke and friends. 9 p.m. Dec. 29; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas day. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Snak Attack

9 p.m. Dec. 29; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Wells Fargo WinterSkate

Once again, downtown St. Paul will be turning into a winter wonderland for the season. That includes WinterSkate, a charming ice rink located right across the street from Rice Park. The space will be open daily, so you can bring the kids during vacation, woo a date in the evening, or kill time before dinner with friends. Free skating lessons will be offered on special dates. If you can’t make it to the rink during the holidays, fret not: Weather permitting, it will be open during the Saint Paul Winter Carnival on into mid-February. If you’re in Minneapolis and St. Paul is too far of a schlep, consider heading to Loring Park before Christmas Eve for free skating during Holidazzle. Closed New Years day. Hockey- or figure-skate rentals are $4, or free with a Wells Fargo credit or debit card. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.



SATURDAY:



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



Harrison Street

9 p.m. Dec. 30; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Jack Knife and the Sharps

8 p.m. Dec. 30; Free. Shaw's Bar & Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-781-4405.

SUNDAY:



New Year's Eve at Brit's

Ring in the UK New Year at 6 p.m. with free bubbly and bagpipes. The evening will also feature drink specials and Beatles tribute band A Hard Day's Night. Sunday, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Back Alley New Year's Eve Party

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Moonstone Fever

8-12:15 a.m. Dec. 31; Free. Rosetown American Legion #542, 700 County Rd. C. W., St. Paul; 651-483-4405.



New Year’s Eve Wassail

All-ages drum jam with drums provided, with a raffle, performance by Taikollaborative, food, and beverages. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 31; Free. The Women's Drum Center, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-695-1941.



Noon Year's Eve

Family New Year's celebration featuring kids’ dance, music, contests, prizes, craft making, giveaways, and beach ball drop at noon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from Dec. 31-Jan. 1; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.