New Year's weekend: 20 free things to do

Friday, December 29, 2017 by Jessica Armbruster in Arts & Leisure
This weekend leads up to what may be your first -- and worst -- hangover of 2018. This is a long weekend for most of us, so make sure it's a fun one.

FRIDAY

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke
Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Jake Baldwin Trio
7-11:30 p.m. Daily from Dec. 29-30; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Ken Valdez
8 p.m. Dec. 29; Free. Shaw's Bar & Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-781-4405.

Manny Duke
Featuring DJ sets and live performances hosted by Manny Duke and friends. 9 p.m. Dec. 29; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Minneapolis WinterSkate
Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas day. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Snak Attack
9 p.m. Dec. 29; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Tappy Hour
Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night
10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Vinyl Club
All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Wells Fargo WinterSkate
Once again, downtown St. Paul will be turning into a winter wonderland for the season. That includes WinterSkate, a charming ice rink located right across the street from Rice Park. The space will be open daily, so you can bring the kids during vacation, woo a date in the evening, or kill time before dinner with friends. Free skating lessons will be offered on special dates. If you can&rsquo;t make it to the rink during the holidays, fret not: Weather permitting, it will be open during the Saint Paul Winter Carnival on into mid-February. If you&rsquo;re in Minneapolis and St. Paul is too far of a schlep, consider heading to Loring Park before Christmas Eve for free skating during Holidazzle. Closed New Years day. Hockey- or figure-skate rentals are $4, or free with a Wells Fargo credit or debit card. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

SATURDAY:

Charlie Lawson
Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.

Harrison Street
9 p.m. Dec. 30; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Jack Knife and the Sharps
8 p.m. Dec. 30; Free. Shaw's Bar & Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-781-4405.

SUNDAY:

New Year's Eve at Brit's
Ring in the UK New Year at 6 p.m. with free bubbly and bagpipes. The evening will also feature drink specials and Beatles tribute band A Hard Day's Night. Sunday, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. 

Back Alley New Year's Eve Party
9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Moonstone Fever
8-12:15 a.m. Dec. 31; Free. Rosetown American Legion #542, 700 County Rd. C. W., St. Paul; 651-483-4405.

New Year’s Eve Wassail
All-ages drum jam with drums provided, with a raffle, performance by Taikollaborative, food, and beverages. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 31; Free. The Women's Drum Center, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-695-1941.

Noon Year's Eve
Family New Year's celebration featuring kids’ dance, music, contests, prizes, craft making, giveaways, and beach ball drop at noon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from Dec. 31-Jan. 1; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

