New Year's Eve parties, bus rides, Black Dog turns 20: 24 free things to do this weekend

Lawless Distilling

FRIDAY:



Miracle at Lawless

A Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. 4 to 10 p.m. Friday through Monday. Miracle at Lawless Distilling, 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-276-1000.



Black Dog 20th Birthday Bash

Featuring food and drink specials, free birthday cake, and giveaways. Dec. 28; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Getty

Glow in the Dark Sledding Party

Now in its third year, this glow in the dark sledding event turns a park into a kid-friendly disco-party, complete with fancy lights, projected images, and a plethora of glow sticks to light the way. Taking place on the hill behind City Hall, this St. Paul get-together includes free refreshments, pizza sold by the slice, and a bonfire. Whether you are a kid or kid at heart, this is a great chance to join in the fun, add a little light to your life, and get to know your neighbors. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 28; Free. City of St. Paul Park, 600 Portland Ave., St. Paul; 651-459-9785. --Sheila Regan



Holiday Flower Show

Annual show which began in 1925, this year featuring a Victorian theme with all red poinsettias, purple salvia, lavender, and scented geraniums. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from Nov. 30-Jan. 6; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Nikki & the RueMates

Monthly residency on the fourth Friday of each month. 9:30 p.m. Every 4th Fri.; Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Tom Harkness Trio

8:30 p.m. Dec. 28; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Image courtesy event organizers

Wells Fargo Winter Skate

Once again, the Landmark Plaza and Rice Park in downtown St. Paul will become a winter wonderland for the season. As the temperature drops, the rink will grow more busy, with open skate sessions, broomball and hockey leagues, and free lessons taking over the space throughout the coming months. Things kick off this Saturday, November 17, with a party open to all from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Festivities include live holiday music, free hot cocoa, DJ sets from KS95, a performance from pro figure skaters, and a giant Christmas-tree lighting ceremony capped with fireworks in Hamm Plaza. For weather updates and schedules, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Skate rentals are $4, or score a free rental when you flash a Wells Fargo debit or credit card. The rink is open New Year's Eve 11 a.m. to 4:50 p.m., and closed New Year's Day. Daily from Nov. 17-Feb. 3; Free. Landmark Plaza, 379 St. Peter, St. Paul, Minnesota; 651-266-6400.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

SATURDAY:

Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



The Sofa Kings

8:30 p.m. Dec. 29; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

SUNDAY:

JT Bates with Michael Lewis and Gordy Johnson

6:30 p.m. Dec. 30; Free. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.

Star Tribune

MONDAY:

Totally Tubular 80's New Year's Eve

This New Year’s Eve, Sociable Cider Werks will dim the overhead lights, plug in the neons, and crank up some serious ‘80s jams all night long. It will be totally tubular. Like, to the max. While New Year’s might mean champagne for traditionalists, don’t forget that a dry cider provides a similar profile and is nearly just as bubbly. So “Rock the Casbah” with some ‘80s dance moves, and show up in your best looks from the era (or whatever clothing you feel fits your mood). To toast the New Year, Sociable will give everyone a complementary Freewheeler, and expect specialty ciders on tap with food by Union Kitchen. If you’re a fan of Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Wham!, and Cyndi Lauper, this is the event for you. Another bonus: There’s plenty of free parking in the lot outside, and the cidery welcomes revelers to leave their cars in the lot overnight. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31; Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.

New Year's Eve Free Rides

Free rides available on all MetroTransit routes on New Year's Eve. 6 p.m.-3 a.m. Dec. 31; Free. Metro Transit, 560 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-341-4287.

2019 New Year Countdown Party

Featuring a special dinner menu, champagne toast, DJ tunes, more. Monday, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.

Lady J & Her Root Doctors

8 p.m. Every Mon. from Aug. 5; Free. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-776-4699.



New Year’s Eve with the Roe Family Singers

10 p.m. Dec. 31; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.