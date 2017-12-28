While many prefer to hang at home or make their way to a friend's house for a party, others will hit downtown in search of that one perfect night. For the latter, we have options for you. The following are a few of our top suggestions, whether you are looking for booze deals, hotels stays, early evening comedy shows, or to dance your way into 2018.

Don't see your event here? Feel free to comment about your happening below.

DANCE PARTIES:

Flip Phone Presents: 2018 - The Party

Featuring Raja and Raven from RuPaul's Drag Race, with Julia Starr, Tygra Slarii, Magic Dyke, and music by DBaz. 9 p.m. Dec. 31; $30/$35 doors; $50 VIP. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

New Year, Who This?

Featuring live performances from Meta, J. Plaza, Destiny Roberts, Nick Jordan, DJ Keezy, DJ Shannon Blowtorch, and hosted by MicaMaryJane. 9 p.m. Dec. 31; $15. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Ritual NYE 2018

Featuring DJs and dance parties in multiple rooms. Tickets and more info at vitalculture.com. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31; $20-$80. Calhoun Beach Club, 2925 Dean Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-927-9951.

Uptown NYE 2018

Featuring DJs and dance parties on multiple levels. Tickets and more info at www.uptownnye.com. 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $20-$50. Calhoun Beach Club, 2925 Dean Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-927-9951.

A Ground Zero New Year's Eve

21+ dance party with DJs. 10 p.m. Dec. 31; $7. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.

Countdown Mpls: NYE 2018

Featuring DJs and dance parties on multiple levels. Tickets and more info at www.countdownmpls.com. 10 p.m. Dec. 31; $25-$50. Minneapolis Club, 729 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-332-2292.

Hipshaker/Hotpants New Year's Eve Throwdown

Featuring soul, funk, boogaloo, and R&B records spun by Hotpants and Hipshaker DJs. 9 p.m. Dec. 31; $10. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Hookers & Blow New Year's Eve Minneapolis Dance Party

Featuring a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $25. Aster Cafe, 125 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-379-3138.

NYE 2018 at the Pourhouse Dinkytown

All you can drink party featuring Kastra and DJ Beasey. Tickets and more info here. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31; $20 GA; $49.99 all you can drink ticket. The Pourhouse Dinkytown, 1301 4th St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-886-3053.



NYE 2018: Top Secret

Dress to impress New Year's Eve party with open bar. Tickets and more info here. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31; $50-$150. Lumber Exchange Event Center, 10 S. 5th St., Ste. #300, Minneapolis; 612-843-2575.

CONCERTS:

New Year's Eve Party Featuring Lizzo

For this NYE bash, she’ll be joined by Cali rapper/singer Brooke Candy and Chicago’s uber-raunchy Cupcakke. 8 p.m. Dec. 31; $45-$50. Myth, 3090 Southlawn Dr., Maplewood; 651-779-6984.

New Year's Eve with Big Wave Dave & the Ripples

9:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $12-$16. Lutsen Mountains and Papa Charlie's Tavern and Stage, 467 Ski Hill Rd., Lutsen; 218-663-7281.



New Year's Eve with Davina and the Vagabonds

6 p.m. show includes dinner and the performance, 10:30 p.m. show includes champagne toast, food and beverage voucher, and performance. 6 p.m., 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $100-$140. Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-1010.

New Year's Eve Reggae Gala

Formal dress dance party featuring music by Sound of Fujun. 9 p.m. Dec. 31; $10. Dancing Ganesha, 1100 Harmon Place, Minneapolis; 612-338-1877.

Above & Beyond New Year's Eve 2018

8 p.m. Dec. 31; $40-$50. Minneapolis Armory, 500 6th St. S., Minneapolis.

Back Alley New Year's Eve Party

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Frogleg New Year's Eve Weekend

With the People Brother's Band and Camile Baudoin (Sat.) and God Johnson (Sun.). Ticket includes champagne toast on Sun. 8 p.m. Daily from Dec. 30-31; $15-$18 Sat.; $22-$25 Sun.; $35 2-day pass. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Hairball New Year's Eve

7:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $33. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Hamel; 763-478-6661.

Moonstone Fever

8-12:15 a.m. Dec. 31; Free. Rosetown American Legion #542, 700 County Rd. C. W., St. Paul; 651-483-4405.



Morris Day and The Time

3 p.m. Dec. 31; $30-$60. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

NYE Late Night with Phil Cook

Includes complimentary toast at midnight. 10 p.m. Dec. 31; $20. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.



NYE with Chase and Ovation

8 p.m. Dec. 31; $30. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.



New Year's Eve 2018 Featuring Jauz

Two nights of music on multiple stages with Keys N Krates, Rickyxsan, Grandtheft, JayKode, Champagne Drip, Woolymammoth, and more. 7 p.m. Daily from Dec. 30-31; $25 night one; $35 night two; $55 two-night pass. Skyway Theatre, 711 Hennepin Ave., 2nd floor, Minneapolis; 612-333-6100.

New Year's Eve Cocktail Show with Joyann Parker Band

Includes music and champagne toast at midnight. 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $30. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.

New Year’s Eve Wassail

All-ages drum jam with drums provided, with a raffle, performance by Taikollaborative, food, and beverages. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 31; Free. The Women's Drum Center, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-695-1941.



New Year’s Eve with Tickle Torture

With MPLS dream-popper Suzie, alt-R&B singer/producer Velvet Negroni (Kozel’s guest on “Full Court Press”), and DJ Greenery. 9 p.m. Dec. 31; $20-$25. Fine Line Music Cafe, 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8100.

P.O.S

With Later Babes and DJ sets by Ander Other and Rowsheen. 8 p.m. Dec. 31; $35. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

RL

With Q Paker and Rajitheone; dress code enforced. 9 p.m. Dec. 31; $25-$50. Prive, 315 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-444-3322.

Snowta NYE

Headlined by British Columbia dubstep mainstay Excision, trap god Gucci Mane, sing-rapper Post Malone, Prof, Mac Irv, versatile 2017 Picked to Click finalist Dwynell Roland, and others. Tickets and more info at www.ticketfly.com. 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Daily from Dec. 30-31; $160. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-335-6000.



Winter Metal Meltdown Fest: New Year's Eve Edition

Featuring Sin 7, King Of Tyrus, Eternal Voyager, Los Sueños, HumanForm, Our Common Collapse, Near An Open Flame, Within Waves, and Conundrum. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $10-$15. Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425.

New Year's Eve at Morts Featuring BNLX

With Cult of Lip and DJ Shane Kramer. 9 p.m. Dec. 31; $8. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.

Nate Abshire and Bryan Miller Brandon Simon

PARTIES:

Betty Danger's New Year's Eve Gold Party

Featuring disco dance party with DJ Shiek, specialty cocktails, complimentary champagne toast, and sleigh ride in the sky. Tickets and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31; $45. Betty Danger's Country Club, 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-315-4997.

Magic: 24K NYE 2018

Featuring DJ Strangelove, D Mil, and Brotinez, with silent disco, aerialists, and fire performers. Tickets and more info at www.vitalculture.com. 9 p.m. Dec. 31; $25-$60. Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-370-1234.

New Year's Eve Met Gala Masquerade 2018

Featuring a three-level dance party with DJ Ray Mills and a surprise guest DJ, hosted by the Life of Ques and H-Dot. Tickets and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 9 p.m. Dec. 31; $50. Muse Event Center, 107 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 952-562-5620.

New Year's Eve at Brit's

Featuring broadcast of the UK New Year celebration with bagpipes and champagne and the Beatles tribute band, A Hard Day's Night. 6 p.m. Dec. 31; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.



New Year's Eve at Can Can Wonderland Featuring the Brass Messengers

With a NYE Vaudeville spectacular, music by Symone Smash It, champagne towers, balloon drop, individual party favors, face painting, appetizers, and artist-made custom environments. Tickets and more info at www.ticketfly.com. 8 p.m. Dec. 31; $25-$60. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

New Year's Eve at Psycho Suzi's

Featuring music by DJ Strangelove and DJ Brownie, unlimited photobooth, specialty island cocktails, and champagne toast. Tickets and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31; $45. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069.



New Year's Eve at Seven

Featuring a variety of live bands, DJs, and entertainment spread throughout three levels, with food and drinks. Tickets and more info at sevennye.com. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31; $30-$60. Seven the Steakhouse, 700 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-238-7770.

Down the Rabbit Hole

Alice in Wonderland-themed party featuring live music from Sarah White, acrobats, contortionists, food, drinks, and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31; $100. Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 866-501-3300.

Go Out In Style: New Year's Eve Party at City Works

Featuring premium bar, appetizers, champagne toast at midnight, video DJ, photo booth, and snappiest dresser prize. Tickets and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31; $60-$75. City Works, 600 Hennepin, Minneapolis; 612-361-2900.

COMEDY:



Funnier Than Nate Abshire Featuring Bryan Miller

Dueling comedy sets culminating in a New Year's Eve show. 8 p.m. Daily from Dec. 26-31; 10:30 p.m. Daily from Dec. 29-31; $15-$25. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.



Dane Cook

9:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $69-$149. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

Steve Simeone

7:30 p.m. Daily from Dec. 27-29; 9:45 p.m. Dec. 29; 7 p.m., 9 p.m. Daily from Dec. 30-31; $13-$55.95. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.

Dave Williamson

7:30 p.m. Daily from Dec. 28-31; 9:45 p.m. Daily from Dec. 29-31; $14-$29. The Joke Joint Comedy Club, 801 Sibley Memorial Highway, Lilydale; 651-330-9078.



East Coast Style New Year's Eve Comedy Show

Hosted by Maggie Faris, featuring Jeff Pfoser, Chloe Radcliffe, and Kate Anderson. CD release party for Faris' comedy album, 'A Dungus Amung Us.' Tickets and more info at www.brownpapertickets.com. 7 p.m., 9 p.m. Dec. 31; $25. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Avenue W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324.

Lizz Winstead in 2017: The Greatest Sh*t Show On Earth

2 p.m. Dec. 30; 7:30 p.m. Daily from Dec. 30-31; $45-$55$45/$55; $65 VIP. The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674.



Louie Anderson

6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $32.95-$102.95. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville; 952-895-4685.

New Year's Eve Comedy Show Featuring Scott Hansen, Jeff Gerbino, and Pete Borchers

8:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $30. Maple Tavern Bar and Grill, 9375 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove; 763-425-2700.

Perle Noire Clubesque

FAMILY-FRIENDLY:



Family-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebration

Featuring bonfire, fireworks, food and drink specials, and late-night slope skiing. 9:30-12 a.m. Dec. 31; Included with lift tickets. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings; 651-436-5245.

New Year's Eve Family-Friendly Celebration

9:30-12 a.m. Dec. 31; Admission to this event is included with lift tickets. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings; 651-436-5245.

The Big Baby New Year's Eve Show

Presented by Comedy Suitcase. 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $12-$14. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737.

Noon Year's Eve

Family New Year's celebration featuring Kidsdance, music, contests, prizes, craft making, giveaways, and beach ball drop at noon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from Dec. 31-Jan. 1; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

THEATER:

New Year's Noire

Burlesque performances from Nadine DuBois, Elektra Cute, Perle Noire, Poison Ivory, and Pearls Daily. 8 p.m. Daily from Dec. 28-31; $20-$40; $30-$60 VIP. The Lab Theater, 700 1st St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377.

Happy Crazy New Year 7

9:30 p.m. Daily from Dec. 29-31; $13-$18. Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-377-2285.

RESTAURANTS

St. Genevieve: Special New Year's Eve five-course Nouvelle Cuisine tasting menu for $98 inspired by Paris in the 1970s, with wine pairings available and expanded champagne selection. Reservations required. 5003 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-353-4843.

Constantine: Special prix-fixe New Year’s Eve menu featuring two Old Fashioneds, four Constantine burgers, order of tater barrels, and two glasses of Proseco for $70 for two people. First come, first served. 1115 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-353-6207.

Afton House Inn: New Year’s menu featuring surf and turf, jumbo prawns, salmon puttanesca, and braised beef short rib, with live music in the Wheel Room, and complimentary party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Reservations required. 3291 St. Croix Trail S., Afton; 651-436-8883.

Aster Café: Special New Year’s Eve dinner menu in the Cafe, with a performance by Hookers & Blow in the River Room, including a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Reservations required. Dinner reservations do not grant entrance to the show – advance tickets required for the performance. 125 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-379-3138.

Borough: Special five-course New Year’s Eve 2018 celebration dinner for $75/person created by executive chef Michael DeCamp, with optional wine pairings for $35. Reservations required. 730 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-3135.

Cosmos: Special five-course prix-fixe New Year’s Eve tasting menu for $90/person, with dinner and additional wine pairings for $140/person. Reservations recommended. 600 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-677-1100.

Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant: Two shows with Davina & the Vagabonds at 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Early show ($140) includes special tasting menu included in ticket price, late show ($100) features a la carte menu, midnight toast, and $20 food and beverage voucher. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299.

Fogo de Chão: Featuring festive holiday menu as part of their Full Churrasco Experience, with seasonal beef roast, fire roasted meats, and traditional Brazilian sides, served with Quentão specials, a warm Brazilian mulled wine. Reservations required. 645 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-1344.



Gray Duck Tavern: Special four-course prix fixe menu with optional wine and spirit pairings offered on both Dec. 30 and 31. Reservations recommended. 345 Wabasha St., St. Paul; 651-340-9022.

Mercy Bar and Dining Room: Menu featuring popular dishes from 2017, with MNice Bar in courtyard, dance party featuring DJ Mad Mardigan at 9 p.m., drinks served in Library Lounge, and complimentary midnight champagne toast. 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612.252.7000.

Parlour: Special New Year’s Eve Prix Fixe menu featuring two Old Fashioneds, two Parlour burgers, order of fries, and two glasses of sparkling wine for $75/couple. First come, first served. 730 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-3135.

Spoon and Stable: Special New Year's Eve tasting menu for chef’s counter and general seating. First seatings are $125/person with a five-course menu, and second seatings are $180 for an eight-course menu. Reservations required. 211 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-224-9850.

Wilde Café & Spirits: Special New Year's Eve four-course dinner paired with a glass of red or white wine and a dessert made by pastry chef Jeff Christianson, with a live jazz show by Emily Davis. Seatings are at 6 and 8 p.m., with advance price of $95 and $105 at the door. 65 Main St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-4544.

HOTELS

Hewing Hotel: New Year package starts at $299, featuring 25% off tickets to Hewing’s New Year’s Eve Party with live music from Sarah White, hors d’oeuvres, hand-crafted cocktails, and Mad Hatter Tea Party, and valet parking. 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 651-468-0400.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington: Featuring tickets to the New Year’s Eve Blues Bash with Lamont Cranston, a standard room, dinner buffet, champagne toast at midnight, breakfast buffet, and late check out, starting at $289. 7800 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington, 952-835-7800.

Hotel Ivy: New Year’s Eve Indulge Your Taste package starts at $548, and includes $100 credit for Monello Restaurant, complimentary valet parking, and late checkout. 201 S. 11th St., Minneapolis, 612-746-4600.



JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America: Special Romance Package room rates starting at $454, including breakfast for two, strawberries and champagne upon arrival, and late 3 p.m. checkout. 2141 Lindau Ln., Minneapolis, 612-615-0100.

Le Meridian Chambers Minneapolis: Special New Year’s Eve package starting at $409, includes $60 breakfast credit, overnight valet parking, and access to New Year’s Eve party at Mercy Bar and Restaurant, featuring complimentary champagne toast at midnight and MNice Bar in the courtyard. 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-767-6900.



Lowes Hotel Minneapolis: Special bed and breakfast packages starting at $409, includes $50 breakfast credit. 601 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-677-1100.

Radisson Blu Mall of America: Special packages starting at $229 includes a celebratory bottle of bubbles or sparkling apple juice at check-in, complimentary party favors, $10 GameWorks gift card, live DJ in FireLake Grill House, access to NYE festivities at Nickelodeon Universe, late 5 p.m. check-out, and additional night for $99. 2100 Killebrew Dr., Bloomington, 952-881-5258.

Radisson Red Minneapolis: Special Romance Package starting at $374, featuring bottle of red or white wine at check-in, and transportation to and from a local restaurant within a five mile radius for dinner. 609 3rd St. S., Minneapolis, 612-252-5400.

W Minneapolis – The Foshay: Special room packages starting at $599, includes overnight valet parking, complimentary breakfast for two, and late checkout. 821 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, 612-215-3700.

The Westin Minneapolis: Special Midnight Kiss New Year’s Ever packages starting at $538, includes reservations for two for the Great Gatsby Party, complimentary bottle of champagne, chocolate strawberries, and midnight toast. 88 S. 6th St., Minneapolis, 612-333-4006.