New Wave vinyl, 'Wicker Man,' State Fair fun: Great things happening this weekend

American Pottery Festival at Northern Clay Center. L-R: Steven Godfrey, Sam Chung

FRIDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

American Pottery Festival 2020

Virtual celebration of ceramic artists from across the country, with online exhibitions, artist sales, and workshops, presented by Northern Clay Center. More info at www.nccshop.org. Sept. 2-6. Free.

Friday I’m In Love - A New Wave All Vinyl Dance Party

Virtual dance party featuring DJ Shane Kramer of Transmission Music spinning New Wave vinyl. Streaming live at www.twitch.tv/djshanekramer. RSVP and more info on Facebook. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Sept. 4. Free.

Rapture 2020

Dance party featuring music by DJ Justice. Streaming at www.twitchtv.rapturemn. 10 p.m. Sept. 4. Free.

Scream It Off Screen: September Short Film Competition

The popular monthly film competition moves their festivities online, where 15 short films get voted thumbs up or thumbs down by viewers. Find the livestream on YouTube. At the end of the night, viewers will be provided a link where they will determine the winner by casting votes for their favorite, with the winner revealed live at the end of the broadcast. RSVP and find more info on the FB event page. 9 p.m. Sept. 4. Free.

Twin Cities Book Festival

Virtual book festival with online author events, web-based exhibit hall, and web content celebrating the 20th year of the TCBF. More info at twincitiesbookfestival.com. Aug. 28-Oct. 3. Free.

Lady Midnight TeddyGrimes

Stay-At-Home State Fair: Lady Midnight

Virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune. More info at www.startribune.com/stay-at-home-state-fair-calendar/571805131. 12 p.m. Sept. 4. Free.

Minnesota State Fair Virtual At-Home Edition

Featuring daily fun fair facts, memories, demonstrations and entertainment, history tidbits, creative contests, behind-the-scenes peeks, photos, videos, activities, and an online marketplace, all shared via the State Fair's website and social media channels. More info at mnstatefair.org. Aug. 27-Sept. 7. Free.

2020 MCAD Faculty Biennial

Online show featuring virtual presentations of the art and research undertaken by full and part-time faculty, with online viewing and participatory activities. More info at mcad.edu. Aug. 28-Oct. 28. Free.

Votes for Women

Online exhibition celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, presented by the Minnesota Historical Society. More info at mnhs.org/votesforwomen. Aug. 26-Nov. 4. Free.

Virtual Sound For Silents

Online film and music presentation by the Walker Art Center, featuring films from Bruce Baillie, Tom DeBiaso, Rick Ross, Robert Banks, Buki Bodunrin, Mark Bradford, and Kara Walker, paired with commissioned scores from local musicians Beatrix*Jar, Andrew Broder, Lady Midnight, Cody McKinney, and Dameun Strange. More info at walkerart.org. Daily from Aug. 20-Sept. 8. Free.

Stuff to do in person:

Drive-In Music & Movies

Drive-in movie nights featuring a live DJ to kick things off followed by movie screenings with sound piped into cars through FM transmitters. Tonight’s show features 'A League of Their Own' and DJ Truckstache. Tickets and more info here. 8 p.m. Sept. 4; $15 car with up to 5 people. Bohemian Flats Park, 2100 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Snaquiri Release Party

Featuring a food truck (Pig Approved BBQ) and the release of Snaquiri, a daiquiri-inspired, fruited hazy sour ale. Masks are required. 2:30-11:30 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.

Super Duty

Outdoor live performance on Day Block's patio. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4; $5. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

The Relief Sessions: Celebrating the Music of Prince with Chase & Ovation

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by Warehouse - The Songs of Dave Matthews Band, Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs, and O'Shea Irish Dancers. Tickets, parking information, and safety requirements at thereliefsessions.com. 12-9 p.m. Sept. 4; $20; free before 5 p.m.. Civic Center Park, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville; 952-895-4400.

Michael Monroe: Cat, Joni, and James Taylor

6 p.m. Sept. 4; $25. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

New World Night Market

Public market focused on black and brown vendors and supporting businesses of color, with original art, fashion, accessories, and plant based food. RSVP and more info on the FB event page. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 4. Free. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-382-9477.

PaviElle

Outdoor socially distanced live performance on the Icehouse patio. 7 p.m. Sept. 4; $12-$15. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Dan Israel

Reservations are required. Visit utepilsbrewing.com for more info. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 4. Free; reservations required. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.

Dean Edwards

8 p.m. Sept. 2-5; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 4-5. $15-$20. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.

Fair State State Fair

Featuring State Fair food favorites served in the Fair State beer garden. More info at facebook.com. 2-10 p.m. Thu.-Sun. from Aug. 27-Sept. 13. Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Great Global Get-Together

Food fair featuring Global Market vendors offering international takes on State Fair favorites, with family friendly activities, giveaways, and caricature artists available on Fridays and Saturdays. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 27-Sept. 6. Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.

Minnesota State Fair's Food Parade

A drive-thru food and entertainment experience featuring offerings from 16 State Fair food vendors located along a 1.5 mile route through the fairgrounds, with all food service conducted at the vehicle window. The Food Parade will also feature fun entertainment and family activities, a trivia contest with prizes, and appearances by State Fair mascots Fairborne and Fairchild. Tickets and more info at www.mnstatefair.org/food-parade-2020. Every Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Aug. 20-Sept. 6; Sept. 7; $20 per vehicle. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series

Weekly socially distanced outdoor music series every Friday and Saturday night. This weekend: Mark Joseph & American Soul (Fri.), Dan Israel (Sat.), and DeTrell Melodies, Eathedj, and Happy Lance Brounus (Sun.). For full schedule and lineup info, visit facebook.com. 6-8 p.m. Fri. and Sat. from Aug. 14-Sept. 26; 3-6 p.m. Sun. Sept. 6. Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Sever's Stories, Riddles & Rhymes

Interactive outdoor drive-thru storytime event that winds through tree farms, cornfields, and rural prairie. Tickets and more info at www.seversfestivals.com. 1-9 p.m. Every Thu. and Fri. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; $7 per person; $25 per car maximum. Sever's, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

2020 Fine Arts Exhibition of Minnesota

Showcase featuring work by hundreds of artists from across Minnesota selected through an online juried competition. Tickets and more info at www.mnstatefair.org/competitions/fine-arts. Aug. 27-Sept. 7; $10. State Fair Fine Arts Center, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-642-2200.

Trees as Sanctuary

Featuring tree inspired work by artists Ashley Dull, Catherine Hearding, and Dan Wiemer. Located in the Reedy Gallery. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 25-Oct. 11; $15 non-members; kids 15 and under free. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; 952-443-1400.

SATURDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

Stay-At-Home State Fair: Nachito Herrera

Virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune. More info at www.startribune.com/stay-at-home-state-fair-calendar/571805131. 12 p.m. Sept. 5. Free.

Stuff to do in person:

Charanga Tropical

Lakeside Drive-In performance at Crooner's, featuring three ticketing options: classic drive-in with car-side food service, covered beer garden, and tented table seating. Tickets and more info at croonersloungemn.com. 7 p.m. Sept. 5; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Film at Franconia: The Wicker Man

Special screening of the director's cut of 'The Wicker Man,' with snacks and drinks available for purchase. Tickets and more info at the Facebook event page. 9-11 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. $5 parking. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.

Just Whitney with Beverly Savarin - Honoring the Songs of Whitney Houston

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by We R Us Band featuring Maurice Jacox, Mick Sterling Presents Cry Love - The Songs of John Hiatt, and Native Pride Dancers. Tickets, parking information, and safety requirements at www.thereliefsessions.com/performances.html. 12-9 p.m. Sept. 5. $20; free before 5 p.m.. Civic Center Park, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville; 952-895-4400.

Free First Saturday

Free admission for all to explore the galleries, including the new exhibition 'Don’t let this be easy,' 'An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960–2018,' and more. Tickets are required for all visitors. Visit walkerart.org for availability and safety requirements. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 5; Free; tickets required. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Moises Salazar, Cameron Downey, and Anat Shinar

Group show featuring the exhibitions, 'Ni de aquí, ni de allá / Neither from here nor from there' (Salazar), 'Three Things Last Forever' (Downey), and 'Inherited, Invented' (Shinar). Open from 2-6 p.m. Sat. and Sun., and by appointment. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.

SUNDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

Stay-At-Home State Fair: Molly Maher

Virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune. More info at www.startribune.com/stay-at-home-state-fair-calendar/571805131. 12 p.m. Sept. 6. Free.

Stuff to do in-person:

Lowertown Art Market

Family friendly, outdoor art market at CHS Field plaza, featuring a variety of work from local artists. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from Aug. 16-Sept. 30. Free. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.

Cory Wong Featuring Dave Koz

4 p.m., 7 p.m. Sept. 6; $40. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Gene Farris

Outdoor performance on Day Block's patio on Labor Day weekend. Tickets and more info at nightout.com/events/gene-farris-labour-day-weekend/tickets. 2-7 p.m. Sept. 6; $20. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

The Relief Sessions: The Flamin' Oh's

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by the Sara Renner Band, This Is Kevin featuring Kevin Jackson and Ms. Arnise, and Red Eye Ruby. Tickets, parking information, and safety requirements at www.thereliefsessions.com/performances.html. 12-9 p.m. Sept. 6; $20; free before 5 p.m. Civic Center Park, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville; 952-895-4400.