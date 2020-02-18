New gallery pop-up shop, 80,000-year-old organisms: Art happenings this week

A few items from Stranger & Co.

Sweetheart Market

Where it’s at: Waiting Room, 275 E. Fourth St., Suite 707, St. Paul

What it’s about: The Waiting Room just moved into a new location in downtown St. Paul. To celebrate, they are hosting a pop-up event in partnership with Stranger & Co., a local design shop run by Maura Kelly Doyle that features work by women, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, and immigrants.

Why you should go: Whether you need something bright and lovely for your office, or are interested in picking out a bag, a piece of jewelry, or some other item that will cheer you up this dreary February, the Waiting Room has an array of artsy delights in store.

When: 5-8 p.m. through Friday.

Jeff Alessandrelli and Paula Cisewski

Jeff Alessandrelli & Paula Cisewski

Where it’s at: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Rain Taxi is teaming up with the Museum of Russian Art for a poetry takeover featuring two artists: Jeff Alessandrelli, from Portland, and Paula Cisewski, who is based in the Twin Cities. Together, they will share their work inside the art-filled walls of the Russian Museum, with a reception to follow.

Why you should go: The Russian Museum’s lofty, multi-tiered exhibition space provides a moody backdrop for these two poets’ work.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday. This is a free event, but registration is requested. Sign up here.

"Treasures of Memory and Hope"

Opening Reception: "Treasures of Memory & Hope”

Where it’s at: Denler Gallery, 3003 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul

What it’s about: The Denler Gallery hosts this traveling exhibition featuring historic photos and keepsakes from survivors of the Armenian genocide and their descendants. The exhibition is organized by St. Sahag Armenian Church.

Why you should go: How do objects preserve the memories of those who survived to tell the truth of what happened during the Armenian genocide, which occurred between 1914 and 1923? Experience the story of this important and painful piece of history, told through the mementos passed down by family members.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday

Rachel Sussman

Opening Reception: The Oldest Living Things in the World

Where it’s at: NewStudio Gallery, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul

What it’s about: Woodstock artist Rachel Sussman’s first exhibition in Minnesota opens this week at the NewStudio Gallery. Sussman spent a decade traveling around the world searching for the oldest living organisms -- think algae, bushes, and ancient trees. The collection is now shared in her book, The Oldest Living Things in the World, and this exhibition features a selection of images from the publication.

Why you should go: Part science, part environmentalist call to action, part philosophical meditation, the botanical portraits in the collection offer a piercing look at the notion of time.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday. RSVP here.