Nerdy burlesque, Independent Bookstore Day, Joke Joint's final gigs: A-List April 25-May 1

WEDNESDAY 4.25

Greg Behrendt

Acme Comedy Co.

Greg Behrendt is a standup comedian, best-selling author, and musician. He also hosts two podcasts, Rock Out with Your Doc Out, with former Letters to Cleo lead singer Kay Hanley, and Maybe It’s You with his wife, Amiira. The former is about music documentaries, the latter is a relationship podcast, which he reckons has been the best thing ever to happen to his marriage. “When you’re married and have kids, how often do you get to sit down as a couple and talk for an hour?” he asks. The show ties in to the two books they’ve written, How to Keep Your Marriage From Sucking and its sequel, We Used to Be in Love, Now We Just Work Here. “Marriage is preposterous,” he says. “It’s set up in a way that almost begs for failure. Anything that starts with a Super Bowl party before you play the game is iffy.” Love changes over time, Behrendt notes, and it can be epic and profound. In the couple’s second book, they explore what can be learned from divorced couples who have remained close and have a great relationship. 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Image courtesy Mia

THURSDAY 4.26

Art In Bloom 2018

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Spring wouldn’t be spring in Minnesota without the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s annual dose of gorgeous floral arrangements inspired by the collection. Art in Bloom is a tradition that brings people back year after year because it’s just so rejuvenating (and after the winter we’ve had this year, it’s downright necessary). The celebration launches with a ticketed preview party on Wednesday. Thursday through Sunday, guests can see the arrangements during Mia’s open hours, and attend a variety of classes, workshops, and tours. Happenings include the free Flowers After Hours event on Thursday evening, a fashion show/luncheon, and a party that features fragrance samples by Thymes and a performance by the Minnesota Opera. If you have kiddos, you’ll want to come on Saturday morning for storytelling, art activities, face painting, and snacks. Find the complete schedule at new.artsmia.org/art-in-bloom-2018. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Most events are free, some require tickets. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan

Michael Malone

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“When I’m in other countries, I feel like I have to apologize for him,” says comedian Michael Malone of our president. “I’m like a woman in an abusive relationship. ‘He’s not that bad. He’s really a nice guy. You caught him on the wrong day.’” Onstage, Malone mostly talks about experiences from his personal life, but he will dabble in politics. “I try to stay middle of the road,” he says. “I do a show at the Hollywood Improv where we take two comedians from the left and two from the right and try to find some kind of resolution in the middle. It’s hosted by Ben Gleib.” Malone feels that being from the Midwest has helped him gauge an audience’s mood when it comes to politics, though things still go wrong. “In Des Moines, a guy stood up and called me a pussy and said Obama was a pussy,” he admits. “He got dragged out of the room. Politics can be tough in the Midwest.” 16+. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Spring Fashion Week MN: Week 2

Various locations

Fashion Week is now in full swing in Minnesota. Opening week featured a few parties and collection launches; this week the event continues with a variety of happenings. Fat Festival Fashion will showcase looks for plus-size fashionistas at Cake Plus-Size Resale (5155 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4248). The event costs $5, and is on Wednesday at 5 p.m. TIM+THOM’s fifth annual Black Hearts Ball is on Thursday. The posh gathering requests black-and-white formal attire, and will highlight designer collabs and pieces from Samantha Rei. (Tickets and more info can be found at www.blackheartsball.com.) Eco-friendly shop Hazel & Rose is hosting a pop-up, fashion show, and talk on Sunday at Able Seedhouse & Brewery (1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis). Culture Piece Magazine will return to Fashion Week this Sunday for a night of black excellence with New Aged Noir, featuring inspirations from local designers and artists. Other events planned this week include a social mixer at the Lynhall and Cliché’s Crosswalk. For tickets, locations, times, and more info, head over to fashionweekmn.com. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Amanulla

Ragamala Dance Company: Body, the Shrine

The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts

Ragamala imbues the 2,000-year-old dance form originally performed by female acolytes in Hindu temples with technical contemporary vigor. For their 25th anniversary, Ragamala co-artistic directors (and mother-daughter team) Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparna Ramaswamy welcome daughter and sister (respectively) Ashwini Ramaswamy to the creative process, making it a family affair. Both Ranee and Aparna were recently awarded Guggenheim Fellowships for their visionary approach to an ancient art form. In Body, the Shrine, bharatanatyam choreography, mythography, and bhakti poetry entwine in a coruscating mobile of shifting forms. Accompanied by a musical ensemble from south India, the work draws its title from a 12th-century Hindu poem that leads off with: “My legs are pillars/The body the shrine/The head a cupola/Of gold.” Likewise, Ragamala merges rootedness in the earth with yearning for the sacred, and renders the transcendent as dazzling spectacle. This world-class company has toured internationally, receiving kudos and rave reviews from New York to Cochin, India. Saturday’s event includes a special 25th-anniversary gala. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 6 p.m. Saturday. $25; $75 celebration and performance. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636. Through Saturday —Linda Shapiro

Tim Meadows

The Joke Joint Comedy Club

At 10 seasons, Tim Meadows’ run on Saturday Night Live was one of the longest of any cast member. Still, he’s not often recognized by the general public. “People think I’m Don Cheadle,” he tells an audience. “I get that a lot, especially from white people. ‘Hey, Don Cheadle, I loved Iron Man 2!’ Black people see me they’re like, ‘Hey, I don’t know who you are.’” Meadows’ career stretches back to the mid-’80s, when he first started doing improv and standup in his hometown, Detroit. “I grew up in a rough part of Detroit,” he says. “It’s called Detroit.” He’ll be onstage at Joke Joint for the comedy club’s final weekend. The venue’s last show will feature local favorite Josh Blue on Monday night. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $17-$28. 801 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Lilydale; 651-330-9078. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Jason Moran

Jason Moran

Walker Art Center

Jason Moran is known as an incomparable jazz pianist and composer of personally expressive, challenging, and groundbreaking work. He has also long incorporated aspects of contemporary mixed-media art into the stagecraft of his performances. Now the Walker Art Center presents Moran’s first museum exhibition. Included in the show are his sculptural vignettes STAGED: Savoy Ballroom 1 and STAGED: Three Deuces (both 2015), inspired by historical music venues. The works were a highlight of the 2015 Venice Biennale. There’s also a new commission from the STAGED series that harkens back to New York’s Slugs’ Saloon. Moran’s charcoal drawings and time-based media works are on view as well, along with collaborations with such art world luminaries as Joan Jonas, Lorna Simpson, Glenn Ligon, Julie Mehretu, and Theaster Gates. This show is free with museum admission. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through August 26 —Camille LeFevre

Best of the Twin Cities Party

Orchestra Hall

City Pages has sought out Twin Cities awesomeness. We’ve consumed all kinds of booze and eats. We’ve checked out stores, taken in shows, and visited parks. We’ve debated winners, written odes to the best, and sent the whole thing off to the printers. Now, it’s time to party. Come celebrate with us this Thursday at Orchestra Hall. Sample tasty treats from places like Sweet Science Ice Cream, Gardens of Salonica, Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza, and Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe. Shannon Blowtorch and Lady Midnight, 2017 Readers’ Choice Best DJ Winner and Best Vocalist Winner, respectively, will provide the soundtrack for the evening. VIP tickets score you an hour of open bar, early admittance, and access to the venue’s second level, which will have extra seating, interactive games from Can Can Wonderland, and additional restaurant snacking. We’ll see you there (in line at the open bar, of course). For tickets and more info, visit bestof.citypages.com. 21+. 7 to 10 p.m.; 6 p.m. VIP. $30; $45-$55 VIP. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-371-5656. —Jessica Armbruster

Don Dickinson

FRIDAY 4.27

Spring 2018 Saint Paul Art Crawl

Various locations

Though Lowertown St. Paul has undergone a remarkable renaissance in recent years, it wasn’t long ago that the area was a ghost town of parking lots and vacant structures. During those years, however, the St. Paul Art Collective made Lowertown its home, building a thriving network of studios within local warehouses. The creative flourishing that followed resulted in the Saint Paul Art Crawl, a tradition that has overgrown its original borders to encompass an enormous portion of the city. The vast setting is necessitated by the 300-plus participating artists, as well as more than 20,000 attendees converging on the city over the weekend. In addition to exhibitions and installations of countless disciplines and styles, the festival features an intriguing range of performance arts, interactive tutorials, and guided studio tours. While such a dizzying array of options can present an organizational challenge to visitors, the Collective has thoughtfully posted an exhaustive guide on www.saintpaulartcrawl.org, and arranged for complimentary transportation via MetroTransit. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque

The Pourhouse

Known for models with tattoos, piercings, and a unique twist on the traditional idea of beauty, SuicideGirls is now an entertainment empire, with Blackheart Burlesque carrying the SG flag around the globe. “When SuicideGirls started back in 2001, it was much tougher to get people to accept us,” says founder Missy Suicide. “Everyone was either super skinny stick-figure models or blondes full of silicon.” Today, Blackheart Burlesque brings a rotating cast of performers around the world, with all of their numbers influenced by pop culture. Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Rick & Morty are all themes you’ll see flaunted onstage during an SG show, but with an adult twist. “This tour we have some really cool new numbers,” Missy says. “We’ve got a contortionist this time—but I don’t want to say too much about it and ruin the surprise.” Regardless of this tour’s themes and gimmicks, the essence of the SuicideGirls is still very much alive in 2018. “The world is catching up in terms of accepting what’s beautiful,” says Missy. 18+. 7 p.m.; 6 p.m. VIP meet-and-greet. $25; $60-$65 VIP. 10 Fifth St. S., Minneapolis; 612-843-2555. —Patrick Strait

The Requisite Movers/Twin Cities

The Southern Theater

Deneane Richburg founded Brownbody, a local movement grounded in the African diaspora, to meld the expressive potential of modern dance, theater, and figure skating in service of social justice. The results have been revelatory. With this performance, Richburg premieres her new solo, Her Song. Set to music by Thomasina Petrus, the piece explores an African American girl’s foray into the predominately white world of figure skating. Richburg also has brought in Philadelphia’s FlyGround and St. Paul’s Leslie Parker Dance Project to deepen our appreciation and broaden our perspectives on performance and the African American experience. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $12-$24. 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

The Metromaniacs

Theatre In the Round

Liberally adapting an 18th-century French farce (La Metromanie by Alexis Piron), contemporary playwright David Ives has infused The Metromaniacs with a satiric sensibility that amplifies the absurd romantic entanglements of Parisian “poetry addicts” smitten with their own verses. At the center of the various imbroglios is Damis, a young poet devoted to his own verbosity. When not pursuing a much admired but unseen female poet, Damis is prone to taking on various disguises, an activity that leads to his falling in love with the daughter of an older poet whose verses the younger man has delighted in disparaging. Add an amorous rival while factoring in a few more assumed identifies, and the stage is set for a mischievous and stylized comedy of errors. Enacted on the intimately designed Theatre in the Round space by a seven-member cast under the direction of Kari Steinbach, this area premiere intends to demonstrate that, even in our modern age, passionately delivered poetry is potent. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $22. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010. Through May 20 —Brad Richason

L-R: Blair Moore, Mikki Coleman, shhhhame

SATURDAY 4.28

Soft Boundaries

Gamut Gallery

Brave new explorations of identity are happening across the globe, and the Twin Cities is no exception. Juleana Enright has curated an exhibition at Gamut in which being bad-ass and sensitive, hardcore and soft at heart, emotional and intellectual, one gender and another are not mutually exclusive. Boundaries blur. Expressions of identity are re-contextualized. In the work of the eight artists in the show—Blair Moore, Dom Laba, Lamia Abukhadra, Laurie Borggreve, Mikki Coleman, Nadia Honary, shhhhame, Zeam Porter—book arts, photography, video, audio, and sculpture are all valid media. This is a show that opens hearts and minds to new realities. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 28, with music by Bleak Roses, and a related performance night at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Free; $5 opening reception; $10 performance night. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. Through May 18—Camille LeFevre

Win Some, Lose Some: A Benefit, After the Fact, for Public Art

Modist Brewing Co.

When Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead died in late 2015, Minneapolis artist Wes Winship, who was visiting family in California, decided to pay tribute. Along with a friend, he created an epic 50-foot piece featuring Lemmy flipping the bird on San Francisco’s Ocean Beach sea wall. Although the area is known for its high graffiti turnover, the work remained mostly unscathed two years later. When Winship went to give the piece a bit of a wear-and-tear touchup, the cops were there to arrest him. Although charges were eventually dropped, because they were stupid, Winship is still stuck with travel and lawyer fees. Enter this benefit party at Modist. Watch Winship paint Lemmy live while rockers Poliça, Dillinger Four, and Personhunter entertain. There will be beer, and a raffle rounds out the night. Find tickets at www.eventbrite.com. 7 to 10 p.m. $12. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. —Jessica Armbruster

L-R: Amanda Hamilton, 'Dark Painting XXIX'; Syed Hosain, 'Redemptive Imaginings'; Mary Gibney, 'Woman on Water Bust'

Syed Hosain, Amanda Hamilton, Mary Gibney

Soo Visual Arts Center

Three dynamic shows launch SooVAC’s spring exhibition series, all with arresting perspectives on damage (cultural, societal, and personal), darkness, and a sense of reinvention. Syed Hosain’s abstractions suggest the crumbling of civilizations, the beauty inherent in ruins, and the sorrow of lost homelands. Amanda Hamilton’s paintings delve into the sensations created in darkness, with a rich material palette that includes volcanic black salt, dust, mica, powdered graphite, and charcoal. Meanwhile, Mary Gibney will undertake a five-week residency during which she’ll create an onsite exhibition, exploring layers of self, that is infused with voyeurism and spectacle. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 28. Free. 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. Through June 2 —Camille LeFevre

Independent Bookstore Day 2018

Various locations

Despite predictions made years ago, Amazon did not kill local bookstores here in the Twin Cities. In fact, the rise of the e-book and the internet has only proven that we still need these businesses in our community. This Saturday, we’ll celebrate Minnesota bookstores that are independently awesome. Some of the events planned around town include an open mic at Magers & Quinn and a reading from Chris McCormick at Milkweed Books. Kickass writer and advocate Nora McInerny will be at SubText, chatting with folks and offering reading recommendations. Moon Palace Books is going all out this year, with readings from over 30 poets, special beer/cider/wine happy hours from 3 to 6 p.m., and freebies and deals for those who bring in receipts from local bookstores. Other participants include Birchbark Books, Rain Taxi, Once Upon a Crime, and Boneshaker—among many others. Pick up a passport and map and visit them all. At each stop you’ll find things like free coffee, sales, and special appearances. You can find more details at www.midwestbooksellers.org. Free. —Jessica Armbruster

Author pic: Saavedra Photography

MONDAY 4.30

Weike Wang

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

Chemistry is a story of a life and love in limbo told through the rigid but often beautiful lens of science. “It was once believed that heart cells could not regenerate, that once they died they could not be replaced. Now it is known that the heart can renew itself,” author Weike Wang writes. The novel begins with a marriage proposal but leaves the question unanswered. Wang’s unnamed protagonist and her wannabe fiancé, Eric, are both Ph.D. candidates in chemistry in Boston. She is a Chinese immigrant, raised by parents who equated educational achievements with her worth. He is a white American whose personal and professional life has proceeded without a hitch. The proposal sends the protagonist into an identity crisis; she quits school and starts tutoring but spends more time explaining sunsets to her students than preparing them for the GRE. Meanwhile, in therapy, she attempts to understand her ambivalence toward her career, her unaffectionate parents, and Eric. 7 p.m. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. —Erica Rivera