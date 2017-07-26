Nerdy burlesque and a Harry Potter beer party: A-List 7.26-8.1

WEDNESDAY 7.26

Tim and Eric Awesome Show

Historic State Theatre

Since debuting on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim with Tom Goes to the Mayor, the comedic partnership of Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim has cultivated a devoted following that has only grown with subsequent programs like Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, and Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories. Whether peddling the brazenly hazardous products of the Cinco Corporation, satirizing celebrity fixations, or seeking inept therapy from the woefully unqualified Dr. Steven Brule (memorably portrayed by John C. Reilly), Tim and Eric have forged a career from irreverent humor that subverts the expectations of easy punchlines for more insightful and outlandish material. This approach is particularly evident during their live performances, as the duo delights in misdirecting audiences with standard sketch setups before flinging the act into the realm of the surreal. Onstage, the pair is prone to interacting with the audience, a tendency that often means selecting participants for gags, games, and improvisational riffs. This latest appearance, denoting their 10th Anniversary Awesome Tour, promises a celebration of the aberrant hysterics that define these two comically twisted minds. 8 p.m. $42.50. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Brad Richason



J Chris Newberg

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

If you’re wondering why we haven’t seen J Chris Newberg in person for a while, ponder no more. “I’ve been working on a bunch of new shows, writing and producing,” he explains. “I think I’ve done 265 episodes between Idiotest and a new [Game Show Network program] called Emogenius.” He has, nonetheless, still found time to come up with a new hour of material for his standup set. And, yes, he will still bring his guitar onstage—he loves to sing and write songs—but that’s not the focus of his comedy. “I don’t want to be ‘that guitar comic,’” he adds. Otherwise, he’s talking about his life at 47 and his take on aging. “Everybody ages,” he notes, “but I’m sort of taking the mindset of looking at my attempts to continuously think and feel younger.” With that, though, comes understanding the limitations that arrive with age. He uses retired NBA star Kobe Bryant as an example. “He was like, ‘My mind knows exactly what to do, my body just can’t do it anymore.’” Newberg adds, “I hurt my ankle getting out of bed.” 18+; 21+ later shows. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $13-$22. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Andrew Schulz

Acme Comedy Co.

You may recognize Andrew Schulz as a headlining standup, but you likely know him best from one of his many TV gigs, such as the hockey-themed sitcom Benders or MTV’s Guy Code. He’ll next appear as a cast member of the Seeso series There’s… Johnny, which takes place behind the scenes of The Tonight Show in the early ’70s. “The TV thing kind of just happened,” he explains. “Getting on TV was never a main objective, but that’s changed now. If I get on TV, I can do more standup.” Fans around the country still recall his work on Guy Code. “It’s great to be on a show like that and then get up onstage and ‘boom,’ I’m this guy.” While many lament MTV for its promotion of the reality TV genre, Schulz is not among them. “Everybody blames MTV for not playing music,” he says, “but you’ve got to blame people for that. MTV played music for the same reason McDonald’s sells hamburgers. If customers don’t support it, then they’re not going to continue to sell it.” What really killed music videos, he notes, was the internet. “If I want to see a video I just search for it on YouTube. I’m not going to sit around all day and wait for them to play the new 50 Cent video.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Prayers for Pussies: A Conversation

The Loft Literary Center

Back in January, poet Junauda Petrus spoke out about her poem, titled “Prayer for Pussies,” which had been censored by a public art project. Petrus was one of several poets commissioned to write three pieces each that would be part of a sculpture created by Blessing Hancock for Nicollet Avenue. Due to the content of “Prayer for Pussies,” which included words like “coochie” and “clitoris,” Petrus was asked by city officials to submit a different work. Taking that incident as a jumping-off point, Petrus, along with Erin Sharkey, her collaborator from the artist group Free Black Dirt, will be part of a conversation at the Loft this week about the role of artists as resistors of repression. Petrus and Sharkey will share their own work in all its sensual, queer, female, and Afro-futuristic glory, taking on everything from white supremacy to rape culture as they mitigate how artists can work against tyranny. 7 p.m. $10. 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 200, Minneapolis; 612-215-2575. —Sheila Regan

THURSDAY 7.27



FLOW Northside Arts Crawl

North Minneapolis

For the past 12 years, FLOW has showcased creative talent and businesses on the North Side. During the three-day festival, hundreds of artists will share their work at street festivals, special receptions, and hands-on happenings. There will be large-scale creations, street parties with live music, delicious foods from local restaurants, and fun for kids. Stroll through the area, take in some free festival happenings, and meet your neighbors. For a complete schedule and for links to free bus passes to the event, visit www.northmpls.org. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday; 3 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. While most events are free, some happenings are ticketed. West Broadway Avenue, from the Mississippi River to Penn Avenue, Minneapolis. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Sara Schaefer

The Joke Joint Comedy Club

You might not immediately recognize Sarah Schaefer by name, but even the most casual comedy fan has seen her around. With a résumé that boasts multiple appearances on Comedy Central’s @Midnight, a co-hosting slot on MTV’s Nikki and Sara Live, a litany of writing credits, and a standup set on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Schaefer is ubiquitous in the comedy arena. And for good reason, too. “I like to save up my tears,” Schaefer jokes on her acclaimed debut album, Chrysalis. “I let it build and build until it’s about to blow, then I step into an art museum and I let it rip because I like to make the other people in the museum think that I just get the art more than they do.” You’ve probably already seen (and heard) Schaefer from the comfort of your living room; here’s your chance to see her live. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $14-$26. 801 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Lilydale; 651-330-9078. Through Saturday —Raghav Mehta

Minneapolis Art Lending Library

Summer Lending Event

Powderhorn Recreation Center

Quality art isn’t cheap. But at the Minneapolis Art Lending Library, you can check a masterpiece out for free just like you would a book. For the summer installation, over 100 original works of art will be available to borrow. That includes paintings, photography, textiles, and sculpture. Take one for your office or your family room; it’s yours for the next three months. More info can be found at www.artlending.org. 5 to 8 p.m. Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 7.28



2017 NE Dog Parade

Northeast Minneapolis

Start off your weekend with some much-needed cuteness at the NE Dog Parade. At 6 p.m., people and their pups—many in costume—will march through the Northeast Riverfront District, making for some adorableness for revelers out on patios during happy hour. After, folks will make their way to the riverfront to hang out and compete for top dog honors in costume and trick contests. Do you have a canine who would enjoy this type of thing? Bring your fur baby and meet across from Wilde Café and Spirits at 5 p.m. to join in. 5 to 7 p.m. Free. 65 Main St. SE, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Critical Strike Nerdlesque Festival

The Minnsky Theatre

This weekend, performers from the Midwest will be simultaneously celebrating their sexy and geeky sides, creating a new form of striptease: nerdlesque. Some artists will sing cabaret-style, some will shimmy out of their clothes, some will twirl on a pole, and others will play with fire. While many of the costumes will sparkle, they will veer more toward bad-ass than titillating, with appearances from Darth Vader, She-Ra, and other superheroes and villains. The lineup includes Jac Fatale (head mistress of Minnsky Theatre), Tif Dynamite (Wicked Wenches Cabaret), and headliners Musette (Friday) and Sweetpea (Saturday), with guest appearances from Queenie Von Curves and the ExperTeasers Vaudeville Troupe. 18+. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$20; $25-$35 for table and VIP seating (includes a free drink). 1517 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

SATURDAY 7.29



Greenway Glow 2017

Midtown Greenway

How cool is it that Minneapolis has a highway for bikes? The Midtown Greenway, built on an abandoned railroad track a block off Lake Street, provides a car-free experience for bikers and pedestrians making their way across town. Each year, the Midtown Greenway Coalition, the organization that’s tasked with making sure the trail is safe and clean for all users, fundraises by hosting the Greenway Glow, an event that includes a community arts festival and several different bike opportunities. The main festival, which is free, includes more than two dozen art installations, performances by local artists, and a slow-roll seven-mile ride at 8 p.m. There’s also two VIP bike rides, which include free tacos and beverages, a T-shirt, and glow lights. One is 10 miles at 8 p.m. and the other is at 8:45 p.m. Don’t forget to wear a costume, as there are awards for the best looks, as well as prizes for the largest team and the top fundraisers. Registration and more info can be found at midtowngreenway.org. 7 p.m. to midnight. Free; $35, plus $15 minimum in raised funds. 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Sheila Regan

2nd Annual Harry Potter Birthday Party

Northgate Brewing

Hop on your Nimbus 2000 and head over to Northgate, where the Northeast brewery will be taking a page from Hogsmeade and welcoming wizards and magical creatures. During the day there will be games and hands-on fun for all ages, including a coloring station, a photobooth, and Quidditch beer pong (okay, that last one is just for adults). Try some sweets from Honeydukes, practice divination and potion making, and test your knowledge of the wizarding world during trivia. The Gryffindorks Greater Twin Cities of MN HPA Chapter will be in attendance, as will screen print artists and food trucks. A costume contest with prizes will be held at 8 p.m. Order up a pint of brew or a non-alcoholic Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer and feel the spell of the event take hold. Noon to 8 p.m. Free. 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-354-2858. —Jessica Armbruster

HopCat Minneapolis Grand Opening

HopCat Minneapolis

Amid the exhaustive renovation of Nicollet Mall, anyone navigating the congested detours of downtown Minneapolis deserves a drink. Thankfully, one of the new additions to the neighborhood offers relief. Originating from Grand Rapids, Michigan, HopCat will be opening its 14th location at the base of the apartment complex known as the Nic on 5th. Featuring over 80 craft beers and ciders (including 30 selections from Minnesota brewers), HopCat is poised to serve as a refuge for thirsty downtowners. If cravings go beyond the liquid variety, there’s also a variety of elevated pub staples on the menu. Those with a taste for the salty snacks will want to be among the first 200 visitors at the grand opening celebration, as each will receive a card granting one free order of “Crack Fries”—beer-battered fries served with a shake of pepper and a side of cheese sauce—every week for the following year. Late arrivals, however, can still receive a complimentary order of the fries during festivities, which should be perfect for maintaining a digestive base while sampling through the impressive array of tasty beverages. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Free. 435 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-276-5555. —Brad Richason

Loring Park Art Festival

Loring Park

For years, the Loring Park Art Festival took place the same weekend as the Powderhorn and Uptown Art Fairs. In 2016, the happening struck out on its own, and still drew huge crowds. Now in its 18th year, the Loring Park Art Festival will return this weekend for two days of festivities on the edge of downtown. Over 140 artists working in a variety of mediums—including photography, pottery, painting, jewelry, and more—will be on hand. The event will also include live music, family activities, food, and plenty to explore. If you’re looking to bus for free to the event, check out www.loringparkartfestival.com to download a pass. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Interference

Soo Visual Arts Center

Acknowledgment and attempts at increasing understanding of how individuals with compromised abilities navigate the world of the able-bodied and fully sensory has finally reached the disciplines of architecture and design. Using virtual reality and computer monitoring, designers are putting themselves in the environments experienced by those with hearing loss, vision loss, and physical disabilities. Liza Sylvestre, an artist whose visceral paintings express an internal world of acute intelligence and primal sensibility, wears a cochlear implant. What she hears is drastically different from that of the hearing-able. Now, she’s created a multimedia immersion into a world of drawings and video in which obfuscation and encryption allow us to approximate her experiences, and sense the attendant psychological isolation she feels as a result. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 29, with an artist’s talk at 5 p.m. Free. 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. Through August 26 —Camille LeFevre

Owamni Falling Water Festival

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The Owámni Falling Water Festival is back for its fourth year at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, celebrating indigenous art, culture, and music in a family-friendly setting. Named after the Dakota word for “falling water,” the event includes lacrosse games (a sport with indigenous roots) and hands-on activities. There will be an art fair featuring contemporary American Indian works as well as traditional and fine arts. The musical lineup includes the Hoka Hey Drum Group, folk-rockers Blue Dog, Sicangu Lakota hip-hop artist Frank Waln, and the seven-time Native American Music Award winner Keith Secola. Food will be offered from Pow-Wow Grounds, the Sioux Chef, and Austin Barthold. 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis. —Sheila Regan