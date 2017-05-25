Neil Gaiman to read Cheesecake Factory menu for refugee charity

It all started, fittingly, with a tweet this weekend from comedian Sara Benincasa to Neil Gaiman.

Dear @neilhimself: for $500K to the charity of your choice would you read the Cheesecake Factory menu in its entirety onstage pls advise pic.twitter.com/0pptJKTaM0 — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) May 19, 2017

Gaiman, who often makes appearances for a fee, then gives the money to a good cause, such as library organizations, soon responded to express his interest.

I have said Yes. If she makes it happen, for charity, I will do this thing. https://t.co/vkJWVDiYTJ — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 20, 2017

As is the way with the internet, a crowdfunding campaign was quickly set up. Gaiman has selected UNHCR, United Nations Refugee Agency, to receive the money raised. So far, the project has $39,166 in donations. In order for Gaiman to do the live reading, it needs to hit $500,000 by June 22, World Refugee Day.

Here's what will happen, according to Benincasa, if they hit their goal:

"I’ll arrange with Neil at his convenience to do the reading within the next year in a public setting, whether onstage or online. If it’s onstage, I’ll sell tickets and donate profits after costs to UNHCR. Regardless, I will make the event available to the general public via livestream or a lovely video you can watch later whilst weeping at the beauty of Neil Gaiman saying 'avocado egg rolls.'"

Gaiman, with his British accent and dulcet tones, could certainly read anything and sound pleasant. The Cheesecake menu is also pretty epic, filled with desserts, booze, sandwiches ("glamwiches"), and some of the highest-calorie restaurant items found in the United States. A sampling:

Pit Beef Sandwich: A Baltimore Classic with Char-Roasted Beef, Melted Fontina Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Au Jus and Horseradish Sauce on a Grilled Roll.



Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake: Caramel Cheesecake Topped with Caramel Mousse and Almond Brickle on a Vanilla Crust.



Skinny Long Island Iced Tea: A Potent Combination - Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Lemon, Lime and a Splash of Coke Zero Ship this cheesecake almost anywhere in the U.S.

Imagine how classy that will all sound with a British accent.

Gaiman currently resides in Wisconsin, where he nurtures bees that make award-winning honey, and spends time with his wife, musician Amanda Palmer, and their toddler son. This year, his novel American Gods has also made a spectacular transition from page to television, receiving accolades from criticsand fans alike.

You can donate to the cause at Crowd Fund.