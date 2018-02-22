Neglected spaces, tarts and sweets, and weed politics: This week's top art events

Public Talk with Bo Zheng, “The Politics of Weeds”



Where it's at: Regis Center for Art & Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Social practice artist and thinker Bo Zheng shares his thoughts about the relationship between plants and modern Chinese history. This talk is given in conjunction with the exhibition “The Politics of Weeds,” a group show in which Zheng shares his work. The show takes a look at the politics around plants, and uses elements of social engagement as a method for exploration.

Why you should go: Beyond the current political debate about whether or not pot should be legalized, political fights around plants go back far in the world’s consciousness. Take a deep dive into history, culture, and botany with this fascinating talk.

When: The talk is 7 p.m. Thursday; the opening reception for the exhibition is on Friday, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Promo

Empty Places : Abandoned Spaces



Where it’s at: Praxis Gallery, 2600 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: In this international juried exhibition, Praxis Gallery features photographic artists that take as their subject abandoned factories, churches, single-family homes, and other spots that have suffered from neglect.

Why you should go: Evoking history and storytelling, the works capture the beauty and mystery of these kinds of spaces.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday.

Promo

Arts & Tarts

Where it’s at: Dow Art Gallery and Picture Framing, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

What it’s about: Love art and also helping people in need? How about pastries, are those your thing? If any or all of those things whet your whistle, head on over to Dow Art Gallery, where local artists will have work for sale with a percentage of each piece going toward Urban Ventures, a local nonprofit that helps struggling families and youth. There will be prizes throughout the event, treats, and plenty of art to choose from.

Why you should go: There’s a huge focus on giving at the end of the year around Thanksgiving and the holidays, but really we should be thinking about philanthropy throughout the year. This event is a great way to give back, maybe pick up a lovely piece for yourself, and have a tart.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.